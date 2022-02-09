Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
Women who are pregnant and have a due date around Feb. 22 should keep Sincerely Sawyer Photography in mind.
Jennifer Sawyer-Hathaway, a Harford County based photographer, is offering the chance for a free photo shoot for babies born on Tuesday 2/22/22.
“Bonus: if baby makes their grand entrance at 2:22 am or pm, a framed print is on ME! And, for the love of God, if you deliver twins on 2/22/22, I may just throw in a special session just for you!” she said in announcing the contest on the Sincerely Sawyer Facebook page.
Two babies with that magical birthdate from Cecil and two from Harford County will be awarded with the package worth $350.
Sawyer-Hathaway is also offering the chance to win one of two free mini-sessions — valued at $150 — to anyone. The winner will be announced at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22. To enter that contest simply like the page, share it and tag two friends.
Lastly, there’s specials on portrait sessions; a family session for $222, a 22% discount on a portrait package, and a $222 discount for a wedding shoot (with two photographers)
Sawyer-Hathaway admits that the whole 2/22/22 idea has captured her imagination and creativity.
“Since the stars aligned and I love celebrating fun days, I feel like it’s the perfect opporTWOnity for special offers and giveaways!” she said.
Expectant moms and others can also find out more at https://www.sincerelysawyer.com/
•••
Facebook did it, Delmarva Power did it and now so has Atlantic Broadband.
Last month, the Cogeco-owned internet, television and voice provider service rebranded itself, complete with a name change, to Breezeline. The makeover is part of the company’s acquisition of two Ohio-based cable systems, which means it now serves more than 1.6 million households and businesses in the mid-Atlantic.
“We’re no longer just an east coast provider, and we’ve long offered much more than broadband, so our company identity must evolve with us,” said Frank van der Post, President of Breezeline. “The name Breezeline marks the beginning of a new, exciting era of transforming our company through new growth, while also elevating the customer experience through enhanced customer care options, innovative products, and investment in the latest technologies.”
Julie Sullivan, vice president of marketing, said the Breezeline name was chosen “to convey our commitment to providing easy access to connected experiences for our customers.”
“The Breezeline logo, a five-point pinwheel, represents our customers and the communities we serve, the innovation and services that enrich customers’ lives, and the elevated experiences we strive to provide in a seamlessly connected world. The pinwheel also implies motion – symbolic of both high-speed connectivity and the ease with which customers can interact with our company and services.”
Look for Breezeline to add a streaming service in the months ahead.
•••
Forge Southern Comfort Food officially opened Saturday at 472 Mauldin Avenue in North East.
Tables around the restaurant and seats around the bar filled up with the curious and the hungry eager to try out the new eatery across from North East Station.
Owners Tom Pennell and Raheem Taylor were busy with last minute set up details but greeted people as they moved around the restaurant.
Forge will be open Super Bowl Sunday from 5 p.m. until at least 10 p.m. depending on when the Big Game is over. Valentine’s Day hours are 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Get your reservation made at https://www.forgesoutherncomfort.com/
•••
Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for sponsors for its upcoming Movies in the Park series, which begins in June.
Three movies are planned: on June 17 Disney’s Encanto will be shown, with Sing 2 on the big screen July 15, then finishing with DisneyPixar’s Luca on Aug. 19.
Sponsors pay $150 to get included in the promotion of all three events to be held in Oxford Memorial Park. OACC has partnered with Oxford Library and Oxford Little League for set up.
If interested in becoming a sponsor go to: https://oxfordpa.org/movies-in-the-park.
•••
Maryland Class B Sports Wagering licenses are now available on a competitive award basis. These licenses are allowed at businesses, bars, restaurants, bowling alleys, golf clubs or other adult entertainment establishments more than 15 miles from a Class A licensed business.
This means any business seeking a Class B-1 or B-2 license must be at least 15 miles away from Hollywood Casino in Perryville.
To get details on the associated costs, financial assistance and the application process send an email to the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission at swarc@mlis.state.md.us.
•••
Habitat For Humanity Susquehanna is looking for help feeding students who will be in Cecil and Harford Counties next month for the Collegiate Challenge.
These are students who have opted to spend their spring break volunteering instead of heading to the beach. Students will be helping in a number of ways during their break, building homes and working at ReStore and Habitat For Humanity is in need of donations for lunch. If your business, group, church, club or other organization would like to help contact John Lanigan at 410-638-4434.
•••
How resilient is your supply chain? The Northeastern Maryland Technology Council is offering a Feb. 17 webinar to help you with that very issue.
Called “Revolution & Resilience: Rethinking the 21st Century Supply Chain,” the iDisruptor Tech Talk features speakers from industry leaders Jennifer Bisceglie, CEO of Interos, Inc. and Greg Holt, the Director of Procurement at Interos. Learn about supplier redundancy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and other emerging technologies to help you meet demand.
Members pay $20 for the seminar, which runs from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The cost is $39 for non-NMTC members.
Go to https://nmtc.org/events/idisruptor-tech-talks/468-nmtc-idisruptor-3-9-the-21st-century-supply-chain-revolution-resilience-rethinking? for details and registration.
