Biz Beat: Internet usage, virutal water coolers, and 'good news'

No surprises here: Atlantic Broadband reported an increase in connectivity to its internet services since the stay-at-home orders have become the norm.
With people working from home or furloughed — and kids doing online schoolwork — the need for reliable internet service is even more important said Laura Bastardi, spokeswoman for the utility.
Since mid-March, internet traffic is up 25 percent with some areas going as high as 30 percent, Bastardi said via email on Tuesday. Video on Demand and streaming services such as Netflix are also seeing greater use of bandwidth.
”Overall usage on the company’s video platforms has been higher not only during the typical peak period of primetime, but also throughout the day, with those peaks extending for longer periods of time,” she said. “Heightened usage levels are expected to continue.”
•••
Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce has started a new feature with its membership. Every Monday their email is titled ”Tell Me Something Good” to highlight the positive side of the COVID-19 pandemic. The inaugural email included a donation of 1,200 face masks from McCormick Orthodontics to a local hospital, bouquets of flowers from Sonny Bea’s sent to Lancaster Rehabilitation Center, boredom and stress buster activities for kids and families from New London Counseling Center and online make-up tutorials from Studio Blush.
•••
Restaurant workers or owners who have lost income, hours or their jobs due to the shut downs can apply for help from the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation. RWCF is providing funding for direct crisis relief for individual restaurant workers, help for non-profits that support servers in crisis and zero-interest loans for restaurants trying to get back in business.
•••
The US Small Business Administration offers two chances daily to get updates on the programs and funding options available for struggling businesses. Monday through Friday call in to 202-765-1264 for the conference call. The call ID for the 3 p.m. seminar is 827-299-626. To access the 5:30 p.m. seminar, the call ID is 310-688-488.
•••
The Centers for Disease Control has a fact sheet offering pretty specific guidance for cleaning your place of business on a daily basis, but also if you should have contact inside with an infected customer, associate or employee.
The site breaks down the difference between cleaning and disinfecting, a list of EPA-approved cleaning and disinfecting materials, and paying attention to most-touched surfaces such as keyboards, ATM machines and door handles. It also offers the much-debated guidelines on which surfaces can play host to the COVID-19 virus the longest.
To view the information go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/organizations/cleaning-disinfection.html
•••
Learn how to spot and stop a COVID-19 scam in a free teleconference April 8 from noon until 1 p.m. Maryland AARP, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, US Attorney’s Office, Maryland Attorney General’s Office and Bloomberg School of Public Health are hosting the conference.
While everyone is sheltering in place scam artists and thieves are using the time to send texts or make calls touting bogus cures for the deadly virus, offering high priced masks and hand sanitizer that will likely never be delivered, and otherwise preying on people’s fears.
Call in toll-free at 1-877-229-8493; access code 115393.
•••
For the next several weeks, the Virtual Water Cooler series offered by Northeastern Maryland Technology Council will focus on “Mastering a Virtual Workforce.” Every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., participate in this free teleconference and network with others in the same situation, or share your ideas that have worked.
Go to nmtc.org for details and login information.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
