Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Insecta Pro is a new pest control company in Cecil County run by a man with 32 years of experience.
“I got tired of working with big companies that start out with customer service and then end up with ‘sell, sell, sell’ whether you need it or not,” said Rick McDaniels, who came up with the name for his company and designed the super hero, robot-like mascot.
McDaniels said through Insecta Pro he offers his customers what he calls “prescription services” that are customized.
“Conditions are going to be different,” he said of the needs, the pests and other factors such as allergies in the home, pets, and even whether the pests are being found in wet or dry areas, or inside the home. “It might be different at this house from the house next door.”
And it might not be a house.
“In barns, it’s rodents, along the water it’s mosquitoes,” he said.
In his experience, McDaniels often will give the customer a simple, pesticide-free, do-it-yourself treatment over something he could apply.
“And down the road they are going to call me because they trust me,” McDaniels said. “I believe the work stands for itself.”
Another thing that separates Insecta Pro from the big companies is contracts. Or, rather, the lack thereof.
“There’s no contract. If you do a good job you don’t have to lock them into a contract,” he said. He also will be on call 24/7 for emergencies.
It’s about having stake in the community too.
“I live here. I am going to meet them at the ball field, at the store,” he said.
McDaniels and all his applicators are state certified. McDaniels has degrees in pest control from Texas A&M, Virginia University, University of Maryland and Penn State.
Should Insecta Pro grow, McDaniels vows to maintain that vital customer service.
“We are going to grow organically,” he said. “You don’t grow organically by buying smaller companies.”
To connect with Insecta Pro call 443-466-8482, reach out on Facebook or through the website; insectapest.com.
•••
MR Auto Repairs & Sales just opened Aug. 1 on Pulaski Highway in Elkton but Michael Simmons and Alisha Rausch are already planning a second location in Harford County.
“That’s our goal in 5 years,” Rausch said.
For now, the couple is focusing on getting the shop at 1183 East Pulaski Highway established including getting the signs up. Rausch works the office while Simmons handles the mechanical side.
“I do oil changes, brakes, check engine lights, tune ups, exhausts... everything but transmissions,” Simmons said. The couple also plans to add roadside assistance and even auto sales.
“We have a yard in the back,” Rausch said of the Elkton location.
MR Auto Repairs & Sales is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Make an appointment or get more information by calling 443-207-5307 or find the shop on Facebook.
•••
The Cream Bean on Route 40 in North East has been exchanging books all month for ice cream, with all the books going to schools in Cecil County.
Coryn Combs, manager of the coffee and ice cream shop, was thrilled with response to the campaign.
“We’ve had one person come with one book, and one mom brought two kids and 30 books,” Combs said of the “Books for Ice Cream” campaign. So far, she has more than 500 books for distribution. “It’s definitely more than I thought I’d get.”
Last Saturday, The Cream Bean hosted an End of Summer Ice Cream Social complete with face painting, balloon animals and of course, ice cream. Alexis Schoolfield said she learned how to make balloon creations by watching YouTube videos.
“I can make a fish, a sword, a flower and a dog,” she said and she twisted a yellow balloon into shape.
Nearby was Savannah Stanley, an artist who was applying her talents to little faces Saturday afternoon.
“Usually when I get a group of kids they all want the same thing,” she said as she brushed color into the wings of a butterfly on the face of Leah Belew, 9.
Combs has more monthly events planned for The Cream Bean as the seasons change. Watch their Facebook page for details.
•••
Bushel & Peck Southern Sweet Tea officially opened Sunday inside West Street Village at 32 South Main St. in North East, offering customers a taste of all that fresh brewed sweet tea in its many flavors.
“I’m a tea drinker,” said Amanda Pierce from Rising Sun as she sipped from the tiny chilled cup of blackberry cinnamon flavored iced tea.
Trays filled with two sips or a gulp — depending on your preference — offered a variety of the flavors Angela Palmer brews in her new shop. Howard Pierce considered Southern Charm, honey raspberry and tropical before selecting a plain old sweet tea.
“Delicious,” he said. Amanda agreed.
Palmer will have the shop open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and 11-4 on Sunday. Check out all the flavors on Facebook.
•••
Kiddie Academy of Elkton will host Storytime LIVE! Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the school, 100 Kiddie Lane, just off Chesapeake Boulevard.
Children through elementary school age will see favorite books come to life such as Curious George, Llama Llama, Hungry Caterpillar and Rainbow Fish. Preregistration is required. Go to https://kiddieacademy.com/academies/event/storytime-live/.
•••
APGFCU will hold a member appreciation Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at its branch in the Rising Sun Towne Center.
According to the Harford County-based credit union, this will be a way to say thank you to members “for their patience and understanding while the branch was temporarily closed.” The branch lobby reopened earlier this month after being closed since January.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
