Biz Beat: Hokey Pokey Tattoo Club

Justin Holcomb has used his down time during the pandemic to re-invent himself and his business.
Holcomb said he had time to think about how hard he was working and the effect it had on his family and his life. Instead of working long hours creating lots of small tattoos in the Helix Tattoo Lodge, Holcomb decided for him, it made more sense to focus on those who see his work as more of an art form. So he closed Helix in Oxford and Rising Sun and is opening Hokey Pokey Tattoo Club in Rising Sun only.
”I will still be catering to newbies and the occasional customer,” Holcomb said. “But I want to take on a small amount of clients and give them my full attention.”
That means, for the select few, each will get eight dedicated hours every month from Holcomb to get inked. That’s the gold membership at $6,000 per year. There are also silver and lesser levels giving members 12 half days, or six full days per year.
”I have 10 signed up. My goal is 15,” Holcomb said.
While still located on Colonial Way in Rising Sun, Holcomb also hinted that too would likely change.
As for the new name, he wanted something fun, but to reflect his new point of view.
”Sometimes life makes you do a little dance and you turn yourself around,” he said. “And that’s what it’s all about.”
Call 410-658-8288, shoot him a message through the Hokey Pokey Tattoo Club Facebook page or send an email to hokeypokeytat2@gmail.com to find out more or to become a member.
•••
Tranquility Spa & Salon is open at 10 Montgomery Drive in North East offering top shelf hair care, skin care and massage.
Tara Colazo is taking appointments Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but walk-ins are always welcome. She see clients on Sunday and Monday too but only by appointment. Along with the traditional cut, style and color services, Tranquility Spa & Salon brings customers the latest in fashion trends.
”I also offer lash extensions, waxings and blonding,” she said, describing her business as “an educational salon” that will teach classes in those areas for professionals. She uses Paul Mitchell hair care products and dyes and Dermalogica and Skin Script products on the aesthetician side.
Massage sessions can range from 60 to 90 minutes.
Colazo said of all the services she offers, the one she did not expect was eyebrow tinting. Of all the services she offers, there’s one where she excels.
”I’m a speed waxer,” she said, adding she can do a full Brazilian wax in under 10 minutes.
Call 410-287-5453 to learn more or to make an appointment at Tranquility Spa and Salon. To learn more about the services check out the Facebook page.
Colazo has extra chairs available for licensed professionals.
•••
A Harford County company is among 25 in Maryland that have been awarded grants to manufacture personal protective equipment. Through the Maryland COVID-19 Emergency Relief Manufacturing Fund, Homestyle Workroom in Jarrettsville, an interior design company, will switch production to face masks through the $1.6 million program, now in its second round.
“We are proud to provide support to the dozens of Maryland companies that stepped up during this global pandemic to produce the most critically-needed equipment,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “Our top priority is to protect our essential and front line workers, and having a steady and reliable supply of items that are still in high demand will ensure we can continue to keep them safe.”
Grants to each company went as high as $100,000.
•••
Anyone who has ever been in the military is familiar with the term “gopher.” If your commanding officer wants something you go for it. Gopher Express, Rising Sun’s newest business, capitalizes on that by offering to go for something for you.
”Say you’re under your car, your hands are dirty and you need a part,” said Brad Charlton, lead gopher. “Or you are a busy single mom. She can give us her errand list.”
This concierge delivery service begins June 15.
The plan is to utilize businesses in and near Rising Sun and charge a flat $5 fee for delivery in town limits and $10 outside.
”Shop local, grow local,” said Justin Holcomb, a partner in the business. “It will be a huge benefit if we keep it in Rising Sun.”
Holcomb said he had planned to launch the business awhile ago but it never came to fruition.
”COVID-19 certainly changed all that,” he said. However the whole delivery concept became relevant during the pandemic. “What most considered unfortunate we consider it an opportunity.”
To connect with Gopher Express call 410-324-3315 or send a message through the Facebook page.
•••
North East Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Drive-In Movie Night starting July 10 with Tim Burton’s live action version of Dumbo. Admission is $10 per vehicle in advance only. Park your vehicle at VFW Post 6027 at 815 Turkey Point Road in North East and watch the movie in comfort.
Dumbo is rated G for the entire family. Get tickets online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drive-in-movie-night-tickets-108775468354. Rain date is July 17.
Concessions will be available for sale. Bring a flashlight.
•••
LeeAnn Nelson Physical Therapy has rearranged its operations to allow for their same level of patient service while adhering to COVID-19 safety precautions.
This includes patient screening before each session, staff screening, and the continuation of health and hygiene procedures for staff and equipment.
There are also private rooms available for those at high risk of contracting the novel coronavirus due to other health issues.
For more information or to ask questions call the office at 410 Maloney Road in Elkton at 410-392-9400.
•••
Tractor Supply is now offering a free app to help pet owners care for their furry family members. VetInsight includes a telemedicine feature along with information on food and nutrition and other helpful advice.
VetInsight can be downloaded at the Apple Store and on Google Play.
•••
CBRE Global Investors has purchased Principio Commerce Center II, a 550,050 square foot cold storage and distribution center, from Stewart Properties for $76 million. Now being rented by KeHE Distributors, the building features 195 trailer drops, 36-foot clearance heights and 5,000-amp service.
“We believe that this particular asset is located in a highly strategic part of the country, affording the tenant access to major metropolitan hubs in both the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions,” said Kim Hourihan, Portfolio Manager for CBRE Global Investors. “Both Philadelphia and Baltimore are within an hour drive of the property. The accessibility to I-95 affords the user the ability to complete two round trips per day to service the New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia markets.”
KeHE runs a distribution center for MOM’s Organic Markets from the North East hub.
•••
APG Federal Credit Union has postponed its Shred Day, which was set for June, until the fall. APGFCU will announce a new date when it is established where the public can have personal documents shredded free of charge.
