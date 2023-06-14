Happening this week in and around Cecil County: The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships recently opened Hertrich Collision Care in Elkton. This is the 11th collision repair shop for the company, which already has centers in Newark and Bear as well as Salisbury, Seaford, Milford and more.
“With customers extending the useful lives of their vehicles, collision repair will continue to become more and more important for them to get the most out of their vehicle assets,” said Dale Van Schaik, Director of Collision Centers at Hertrich. “We believe this will help fulfill the automotive needs of customers in Cecil County and surrounding areas and strengthen our Hertrich Family commitment to exceptional service.”
David Sullivan, marketing director, said the collision center is located in what used to be Hertrich’s used car dealership at 601 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
•••
Bainbridge Development Corporation has been awarded $7.5 million from the Maryland Board of Public Works.
This funding will be used by BDC for design, planning, engineering, construction and site improvements for the Phase 1 Development as well as any future development of the former US Navy property in Port Deposit.
Meanwhile, two of the buildings already completed on site – both of which are scheduled to be placed into service next month – are becoming LEED Silver Certified by the U.S. Green Building Council. This “Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design” designation is widely recognized as an symbol of excellence.
•••
Grounded Coffee Co. opens for business next month at 4899 Pulaski Highway in Perryville.
Chris Mullins, one of four owners of Grounded Coffee Co., said he expects it will open July 1 with coffee in the front and tattoos in the back.
“Two different businesses in the same building,” Mullins said Monday. Grounded Coffee will be linked with Nature’s Care and Wellness allowing people one stop shopping for coffee and cannabis when Maryland’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect July 1. The other owners are Bobby Windsor, Ray Del Gallo and Howard Nivod.
The tattoo artists will be Justin Holcomb and Jen Anderson.
Mullins, who also owns Chesapeake Bay Coffee Co. in North East, said the coffee side of Grounded Coffee will run the same with the bakery offerings but no breakfast sandwiches or donuts.
“We’ll be serving special coffees with names such as Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg,” he said of the opening menu at Grounded Coffee Co. “We’ll also be serving tea and blended drinks.”
Also, like Chesapeake Bay Coffee Co., Mullins will receive the coffee beans green and will roast and grind them in house.
Grounded Coffee will also host concerts and community events in a family friendly setting, Mullins said.
“It’s a beautiful venue,” he said.
Hours will be Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to start.
•••
Top of the Bay Business Women will have its June networking meeting at Fairwinds Farm, 41 Tailwinds Lane in North East.
This is a luncheon event June 28 starting at 11:30 a.m. Feast at the taco bar and hear from Maura Vensickle with the Small Business Development Corporation. Go to topofthebaybusinesswomen.com to reserve a seat and pay for lunch. Those who arrive early will get a carriage ride.
•••
Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce will host the first Movies in the Park for 2023 on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. in Oxford Memorial Park.
Enjoy free popcorn from Oxford Library and free water from Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce and watch an animated movie from DreamWorks: The Bad Guys.
Bring a blanket or chairs.
•••
ChristianaCare has opened a cardiology specialty office in Elkton.
With the addition of ChristianaCare Cardiology Consultants at 137 West High St., Suite 2A, the healthcare company now has nine such offices serving Cecil County, Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new cardiology practice in Elkton and look forward to bringing high quality cardiology services to our neighbors in Cecil County,” said Dr. Eric Marshall. “We are committed to making out practice a welcoming and compassionate place for everyone, close to where the live and work, so they can receive the very best heart care.”
Meanwhile, ChristianaCare has not announced what will become of the former home of the Radiation Oncology Center that was located on Railroad Avenue in Elkton. The center closed in December and the services moved to Newark.
•••
Breathe Yoga Studio, Bay Ventures and Kula SUP have come together to offer Sunset Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga June 16 from 6:30 until 8:30 on the Northeast River.
Beginners are welcome. The $50 session includes a 90 minute session and light refreshments. Water shoes and a head lamp are required.
Go to breatheyoga.studio to sign up for Sunset SUP Yoga.
•••
Instead of having one carrier, the Roath Agency in Perryville now has dozens more after becoming a franchisee of Goosehead Insurance.
“There are two dozen in Maryland and we are the only one in Cecil County,” Matt Roath said. “This allows me and my customers the opportunity to pull from 50- to 60- carriers.”
Among those are some lesser-known carriers offering unique policies for very specific forms of coverage. Roath said that, in the two months since he re-opened under the new masthead, he has had “tremendous success.”
“I know if I come in with a competitive rate and I do what I say I’m going to do and follow through on that people appreciate that,” Roath said.
Goosehead Insurance is headquartered in Texas.
Call 443-264-4105 for more information or policy quotes.
•••
Saying they can’t let another weekend go by, the three partners — Lisa England, Holly Kunkel and Casey Watters — will officially open The Inside Scoop Saturday morning at 10.
The Inside Scoop is where Kilby Cream was once located on Strohmaier Lane in Rising Sun. England said they have been working frantically, having made the decision only in April to take over the shop and bring it back to life.
“Currently the playground is under renovation but we’ll have corn hole and some outside toys to play with,” England said, speaking for the partners.
Serving Hershey ice cream, The Inside Scoop will also have five specialty sundaes on the menu, snow cones and refresher drinks.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to work together and provide our community with a fun and friendly ice cream shop,” England said.
According to England, the ladies were at a church function and overheard each other mourning the loss of a local ice cream shop since the Flahart family, which owns all the Kilby farms, opted to get out of the ice cream business. Connecting with Liz Flahart, the ladies decided they would open the shop. With summer fast approaching England said there was a scramble to get open.
The Inside Scoop will be open Sunday through Friday 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturdays.
•••
Fulton Financial, based in Lancaster, Pa., has named Karthik Sridharan as its new Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operations and Technology Officer.
In this new role, Sridharan will be responsible for leveraging leading technology to provide the best digital customer experience at Fulton Bank.
“I’m confident Karthik is the right person to take our digital capabilities to the next level,” said Chairman, CEO and President Curt Myers. “He has a proven track record of improving operations and decreasing application time-to-market, while simultaneously enhancing the digital customer experience.”
Sridharan comes to Fulton after working in similar positions for JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup, to name a few.
•••
Maryland Legal Aid lawyers will be at the North East branch of Cecil County Public Library June 22 starting at noon, offering free legal advice.
The attorneys will be prepared to offer one-on-one counsel to low income Cecil County residents on matters such as bankruptcy, child custody, divorce, expungement, foreclosure, government benefits, landlord/tenant, and wills.
•••
Toni Sprenkle with Bainbridge Development Corporation will be one of the featured speakers at the June 27 Cecil County Chamber of Commerce Network Marketing Roundtable.
This free event at the Perryville branch of Cecil County Public Library will also have a representative from Great Wolf Lodge on hand, two days ahead of the resort’s official grand opening.
The Networking Roundtable runs from 10 until 11 a.m. at the library on Coudon Boulevard. Pre-registration is required, which can be found by going to cecilchamber.com.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.