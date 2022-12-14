Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce has named Vanessa Hennemuth its Person of The Year for 2022.
The honor typically goes to a business owner, but this year the chamber side went a different route and named Hennemuth for her work to make this year’s SunFest so highly successful.
“The Chamber’s most notable event is SunFest,” said Kyle Tosh, vice president. “She dedicated hours of her time, including dealing with snippy Facebook comments, and she got nothing out of it.”
SunFest was created some 40 years ago as a way to promote businesses in town. Hennemuth is not a business owner. Tosh said he and the chamber are grateful for her staying in the fight and helping.
“I’d never been to SunFest,” Hennemuth told the Christmas gathering of the chamber and the Rising Sun Lions Club. “We had 130 vendors and probably 5-7,000 people attended.”
Hennemuth worked with Carol and Norman Hunter and Bud McFadden to pull together the giant event. She hinted that those three should also be getting an award.
“What has the three people that have been doing this for 40 years gotten?” she said.
Hennemuth said she will likely help again in 2023. Meetings to organize the June 3 Sunfest will begin soon after the new year.
“I did it because it was something for the community,” she said.
•••
Have an Old Fashioned Christmas Friday in downtown Elkton from 5 until 8 p.m. Elkton Alliance will offer free carriage rides from Fairwinds Farm & Stables in North East.
Then visit the Deluxe Hot Chocolate Bar inside the Alliance office at 101 East Main St. for a cup of deliciousness, compliments of Elkton Rotary.
Immaculate Conception Parish carolers will add to your holiday cheer. Feel free to sing along!
•••
APGFCU has promoted two of its employees; Sharon Pelham and Andrea Vuncannon.
Pelham is now business development director for Baltimore County and Baltimore City. With that appointment, Vuncannon has been tapped to take Pelham’s position as business development director for Cecil County.
“Andrea brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role,” stated Chief Marketing Officer Brian Wilcox. “She has a passion for helping others and she is a relationship builder, which are a great combination for an outreach position such as this. I think the Cecil County community will really enjoy getting to know her and working with her.”
Pelham was in the Cecil County office for eight years. Vuncannon comes to the position from being manager of the APGFCU branch in Aberdeen.
•••
U.S. News & World Report has given ChristianaCare its High Performing Award for its maternity care.
According to the news organization, hospitals aiming for the recognition are graded for such things as C-section rates in low-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates and vaginal birth after a cesarean section.
Matthew Hoffman, endowed chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology, says the award affirms ChristianaCare’s commitment to superior quality care for women and infants.
“This prestigious recognition is an affirmation that patients who choose to give birth at ChristianaCare will have access to the very best services and expertise to ensure a safe delivery and a healthy baby,” Dr. Hoffman said.
In 2020, ChristianaCare opened its 400,000-square foot Center for Women’s and Children’s Health in Newark, Del.
•••
Benchmark Federal Credit Union donated $2,022 to the Crime Victims Center of Chester County. Each year, the credit union chooses a different non-profit to present the proceeds from its employee “Casual Friday” campaign.
Christine Zaccarelli, CEO of the advocacy center based in West Chester, was pleasantly surprised by the donation, and equally delighted to learn that the partnership would continue in 2023.
•••
More than 50 vendors will participate in this Saturday’s Christmas Vendor Fair at The Cream Bean, 1974 West Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
The event runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
•••
West Cecil Health Center has received a grant from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, which will help the Conowingo facility expand its behavioral health service for young people.
John Ness, president and CEO, said the $375,000 grant would specifically address mental health and substance use disorders among youngsters in at-risk populations by addressing root causes, reducing barriers to care and to also improve the number of providers in this field of care.
“At West Cecil Health Center, we offer treatment for a wide range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, grief, self-esteem, stress, adolescent health, and substance abuse,” Ness said. “We are proud to provide a safe space where young people can receive care and support free of stigma or discrimination, and we are thankful this funding will help us expand needed services to youth in our community.”
Ness said rural, low income, youth of color and LGBTQ youth are most at risk and in need of mental health services and support.
West Cecil Health Center is located at 49 Rock Springs Road in Conowingo.
•••
Redner’s Wholesale Market in the Southfields Plaza Elkton and Weis Market on Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace recently sold winning lottery tickets.
According to Maryland Lottery officials, neither prize has been claimed. The winner at Redner’s is a $50,000 Powerball ticket, while a Fast Play ticket sold at Weis is worth $112,534.
Meanwhile, Maryland Lottery is changing the way winning numbers are drawn. Gone are the days of picking numbers from ping pong balls. Instead, the numbers will be generated digitally with Smartplay International Lottery Systems Random Number Generator or RNG.
“Lottery balls and machines have been part of the Maryland Lottery’s history, but it’s important for us to modernize as we look forward to the next 50 years and beyond,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “More than 30 other lotteries in the U.S. and Canada have shifted to RNG systems because they are efficient, cost-effective — and most importantly, they are extremely secure.”
The new system for games such as Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5 will go into use Dec. 19.
•••
Whether you are planning to open a small business, or have already started operations, plan to attend a Jan. 17 seminar on employee benefits offered by Harford County Economic Development.
Slots for the free program entitled ”Employee Benefits: A Small Business Essentials Seminar” open Dec. 21 at noon.
Either in person at The Ground Floor, 2021 Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace, or virtually, learn from industry professionals how you can offer health, life and other benefits to help you attract and keep great employees.
This seminar will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Jan. 17. Go to https://tinyurl.com/ye29tuaw for details and even a reminder when registration opens.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
