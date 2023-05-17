Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna is celebrating its 30th year and part of that celebration is a Hard Hats & Hops party May 26th at Hopkins Farm Brewery in Havre de Grace.
Adult admission is $25 and includes two beer tickets, a door prize ticket, ice cream, games and magic. Kids get in for $5.
From 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. there will be food trucks, music, face painting and a selection of locally made craft brews to enjoy while supporting the mission of Habitat for Humanity, which provides affordable housing.
To get tickets go to: https://habitatsusq.org/hardhatsandhops/.
Hopkins Farm Brewery is located at 833 Rider Lane.
NAI Emory Hill is in search of tenants for seven pad sites at Willow Grove Mill in Middletown, Del.
It’s a new development off of Middletown Odessa Road on 50 acres that includes single family homes, townhomes and apartments. Each site is available for lease or build to suit.
Contact Jim O’Hara, Jr for details at 302-322-9500.
Harford Mutual Insurance has named Jeffery Bischoff as its new Assistant Vice President of Information Technology. He comes to Harford Mutual from a similar position at American Family Insurance Group and has more than 25 years of IT experience.
In announcing his appointment Harford Mutual — based in Bel Air, Md. — said Bischoff’s role would be “for developing and leading the company’s information technology strategy to enable Harford Mutual’s vision to be the regional insurance carrier of choice.”
Missy Reynolds at Maryland Recycled Creations continues to raise funds for cancer patient care at Union Hospital/ChristianaCare in Elkton with her Cruzin’ for a Cause Car Show. This is the 11th year for the car show held at North East Plaza Shopping Center in front of Walmart.
Cruzin’ for a Cause is May 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The first 200 participating vehicles get a commemorative dash plaque and there will be a number of trophies to win. Free live music, raffles and a 50-50 add to the fun.
The rain date is May 28 also from 10-2. Register the day of the event or contact Reynolds at Maryland Recycled Creations at 112 South Main St. in North East.
LCH Health and Community Services has announced it is using a new records management system that brings together all patient records into one cloud-based file for access by any provider in the LCH system.
Ronan W. Gannon, CEO for the federally qualified health center in Chester County, Pa., said using athenaOne modernizes the practice and drives better clinical and financial results as well as whole patient care.
“We realized that to provide the best experience for our patients and staff, we needed to be proactive in choosing a cloud-based solution with an organization that had the capabilities and expertise to help LCH Health and Community Services thrive,” Gannon said.
Choptank Electric Cooperative recently held its 85th Annual Membership Meeting where 10 scholarships were awarded and four members of the board of directors were returned to office.
John Burke Jr. will once again represent Cecil County on the board along with Craig Mathies from Somerset, Jeff Rathell from Talbot and Robert Thompson from Ocean Pines.
Emma Duff was the only Cecil County student to receive a $1,000 scholarship, along with students from Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot and Wicomico counties.
Two Cecil College students recently placed first at the 2023 Maryland Scholars Summit.
Jillian Neuhof won for her presentation in the posterboard category for her research entitled “Wrongful Convictions and Exonerations with DNA; Freeing the Innocent.”
In her research, Neuhof learned that 375 people incarcerated wrongly have been freed thanks to DNA evidence.
“One of the greatest tragedies in the criminal justice system is the conviction of a person for a crime they did not commit. Erroneous convictions can have immeasurable consequences for exonerees, original crime victims, and families,” She said. “The statistics are striking. “
Abigail Graham won for her painting in the creative works category. Her work, entitled “Aching for Motivation,” is an auto-biographical work that Graham hoped would speak to her audience about her struggles with dyslexia.
“Being dyslexic, I find it hard to remember things unless they are visual thoughts or creative ideas. The creative ideas come out as golden diamonds, meaning that my ideas are grand and unique.” She said her greatest fear is that these ideas will “overflow and eventually fade into lost memories.”
UnWined on the Water will play host to Top of the Bay Business Women for its May 24 networking meeting. This will be a dinner event starting at 5:30 at the restaurant, 285 Plum Point Road in Elkton.
Reserve your seat and your entree by going online to https://www.topofthebaybusinesswomen.com/.
Great Wolf Lodge has again changed the date for which the public can begin booking rooms in Perryville.
While the grand opening of the massive water resort remains June 29, Nadine Miracle, general manager, said June 14 will be the start of what she called “preview weeks” that will help employees get familiar with how things will run. Anyone who books a one night stay for June 14-28 will get a 40% discount and more than one night is a 50% discount.
Go to https://www.greatwolf.com/maryland to get details.
Miracle added that day passes will become available later in the summer on a first-come, first-served basis and those would be issued based on occupancy.
Meanwhile, Miracle said off-site training of the more than 850 people hired so far continues. In time for the June 29 opening, there will be foreign students on staff.
“They are arriving in late May or early June,” Miracle said of the arrangement with Alliance Abroad, an international company that has a US office in Austin, Texas. These will be college students on summer break who have obtained a J1 visa. A J1 visa is for educational or cultural exchange students. “They pay to stay, pay to travel.”
The students, coming from such countries as Turkey and Thailand, will be housed at the nearby hotel.
The bulk of the employees have come from Cecil, Harford and Baltimore counties as well as Delaware’s New Castle County.
“We are excited about the talent pool,” Miracle said. Expectations are that Great Wolf Lodge will have up to 1,000 jobs when it reaches full capacity, which officials say will take time to ramp up to. “We are not releasing all 700 rooms at once.”
The pools are now full of water, rooms are being set up with linens, and shelves are being constructed and filled in the various businesses under the roof at Chesapeake Overlook Parkway. That includes the Dunkin’, Wood’s End Creamery, Bullhorn Exchange and Barnwood Restaurant.
Along with hotel rooms, reservations are also being taken for the various meeting rooms available including the Grand Ballroom.
Amber Shrodes has been named Director of Philanthropy and Community Engagement for Harford County Public Library.
Having previously worked for HCPL as its foundation director, Shrodes will be responsible for cultivating strategic partnerships, fundraising, advocacy, and bringing awareness of the library system’s many services and resources among other jobs.
“Amber Shrodes is an award-winning marketing professional, a powerful communicator and a leader in developing innovative community programs,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Most importantly, she has a proven record in building enduring partnerships. Her experience, dedication to our citizens, creativity and ‘can-do’ spirit are a perfect fit for the Harford County Public Library team.”
Shrodes said she is grateful and humbled to be able to return to the library system.
“As an advocate and a customer of this exceptional resource, I am delighted to be back in the stacks,” said Shrodes. “The Library is a trusted partner in our community, touching every neighborhood and demographic including businesses, nonprofit organizations, schools, seniors, youth and all ages in between.”
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
