Happening this week around the county …
Lori Devine has made Hair & Things, her full service salon at 100 S. Queen St. in Rising Sun her own after acquiring it from her friend and mentor, Joan Eckman, two years ago.
After renovating the inside and adding a new sign and a handicapped ramp to the outside, Devine is pleased with the final results, but what pleases her most is that she did the bulk of the work herself with the help of a close-knit group of family and friends.
The only contractors brought on board were from Rising Sun, another thing of which she is proud.
”I kept it all in town,” Devine said. “Even though we are not on Main Street, we are part of the revitalization of Rising Sun.”
Only longtime customers will notice the minor change she made to the name of the salon. Eckman dubbed it Hair N Things, while Devine changed the N to an ampersand.
Devine and her staff of seven are deeply missing Eckman, who passed away earlier this month. Considered not only a friend, but also a spiritual mentor, Devine credits Eckman’s strong faith for bringing them all together.
”I never wanted to own my own shop,” Devine said. “She hired me in September 2017 and the day she hired me she said, ‘I want you to be the new owner.’”
Eckman told Devine that she prayed for a new owner for her shop. She would also pray for Devine to get the right staff. Eckman would repeatedly tell her, “I planted the seeds. You’re going to reap the harvest.”
The next month, Eckman was setting that process in motion with the plan to have Devine become the owner of the shop she’d owned since 1968.
”In November she said, ‘Can I work for you?’” Devine recalled. “She wasn’t quite ready to retire.”
But a year later, Eckman got a cancer diagnosis. She worked in Hair & Things for as long as she could, and maintained contact with Devine and the other ladies in the shop, including Felicia Johnson. Now at Hair & Things, Johnson had closed Salon Phileo in Port Deposit but wasn’t sure about coming to Rising Sun. Devine credits Eckman’s prayers for changing Johnson’s mind.
”Joan always wanted this to be her mission field,” Devine said. “I feel like I have some big boots to fill.”
Hair & Things is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, taking appointments and walk-ins. Along with full service hair care they also offer waxing, manicures, and pedicures and will offer massage when a massage therapist can be secured. Call 410-658-6802 or find the shop on Facebook or at www.hairnthing.com
•••
Yet another longtime family-owned Pennsylvania grocery store has been sold to Giant Foods. Musser’s Markets, with locations in Quarryville, Columbia and Lebanon, will become Giant stores in the fall when the sale is completed. All three will close for a week to make the transition.
Giant acquired Ferguson & Hassler, another family owned supermarket also in Quarryville, in May.
Martin’s Food Store in Rising Sun is also a Giant company.
•••
Dental Care of Elkton is offering free services from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at the office at 1189 E. Pulaski Highway.
“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” Dr. Najjiyya Franklin-Huff said in a statement. “Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”
During Free Dentistry Day, fillings, cleanings and extractions will be provided to patients on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 443-406-2950 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.
Franklin-Huff said this is a vital community service, pointing to the 108 million Americans without dental insurance coverage.
“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” she said. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”
•••
Perryville is the host of the Sept. 5 Business Card Exchange for the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce.
This free event for chamber members is being held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Rodgers Tavern, located at 259 Broad St. Even though it is a free event, registration is required to ensure a head count for the refreshments.
Go to cecilchamber.com to sign up or call 410-392-3833.
•••
Atlantic Broadband, which is the cable and internet provider for several Cecil County towns, is now offering its gigabit internet service in two of those towns.
Perryville and Chesapeake City have been added to the towns with the higher speed service toward the company’s goal to have 90% of its territories in 11 states open to the service. The gigabit is available to both business and residential customers, delivering data speeds up to 10 times faster than typical service.
For more information, Atlantic Broadband customers in these two towns can call 855-809-5302 or go online to https://atlanticbb.com/internet/gigabit
•••
Good news for fans of Chick Fil-A in Elkton. It was announced last week that the restaurant is now open a half hour earlier each morning for breakfast. The 6 a.m. opening began Monday at the restaurant located at 1100 E. Pulaski Highway.
The new hours are now 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.