Great Wolf Lodge, set to open June 29 at Chesapeake Overlook Parkway in Perryville, was recently awarded a Class EF beer, wine and liquor alcoholic beverage license.
Nadine Miracle, general manager of the 700-room indoor waterpark and adventure resort, explained to the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners that Great Wolf would operate two restaurants and five other food service areas under one license.
“Dunkin’ would not be serving alcohol,” Miracle said of the national donut chain, adding neither would the creamery. “We’ll have a waterpark bar, a pizzeria and grab and go options.”
Lawrence Scott, the attorney for the liquor board, asked Miracle how the areas serving alcohol would contain their customers.
“You have restaurants serving alcohol and a la carte. Some have natural boundaries,” Scott said. Noting that Great Wolf, unlike Hollywood Casino, would be open to all ages, Scott asked how the consumption of alcohol would be enforced.
“We will focus on training for our pack members,” Miracle said. “They will be TIPS trained and we will have security on site 24/7.”
With that EF (Entertainment Facility) license, Great Wolf Lodge is allowed to serve alcohol around the clock, which Scott said is also an enforcement issue.
Miracle added that, because it is a resort, employees will be engaged with guests and will be able read situations and be able to determine if someone has had too much to drink. Earl Bradford, director of the Liquor Board, reminded Miracle that his staff would send in people to attempt to purchase alcohol to see if the staff is carding appropriately.
Scott voiced concerns over their ability to police such purchases and consumption.
“I don’t know how you enforce that, certainly with the number of young people that are going to be there,” Scott said. “You have a pretty big risk by having all your liquor licenses under one roof.”
Saying she understands those concerns, Miracle assured the liquor board that the training that pack members receive would include all that.
“We talk about taking pro-active approaches,” she said.
Steve Miller, chairman of the Board of Licensing Commissioners, asked Miracle about hiring, noting the issue many employers are having filling openings.
“We will have 200 international students this summer,” Miracle said. Job fairs are planned for May with on-site functional training set to begin May 26.
She noted that, while the resort has 700 rooms, it would gradually increase to full capacity so staff can get acclimated to their roles.
•••
PNC Bank is closing another of its Cecil County branches. The branch at 123 North St. in Elkton is one of three Maryland branches targeted by the Pittsburgh based financial corporation. Branches in Baltimore and Carroll counties will also close.
“After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close the Elkton branch,” said Roger Wallace, vice president of corporate communications for PNC Bank. “We remain committed to delivering on our purpose to move all forward financially, and we are confident that we can meet or exceed our customers’ needs at nearby branch locations, alongside other available methods of banking.”
Nationwide PNC is shuttering 47 branches.
PNC has already closed branches in Cecilton, Chesapeake City and at Delancey Plaza in Elkton.
•••
Pending permission from the town of Perryville, Broad Street Tavern has permission from the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners to serve alcohol outside the restaurant on a small patio.
“We have a little place out front and we want to serve lunch there,” said Claressa Peterson, speaking for her son, Brad Peterson who owns and operates the restaurant at 648 Broad St., she told the board there are only a couple of tables there and no outside music would be played on the patio.
Lawrence Scott, board attorney, recommended that there be a way to separate the patio from the parking lot.
“You want something to make it difficult for people to enter from the parking lot, or enter the parking lot with an alcoholic beverage,” Scott said.
Peterson said there were large planters already outside that could be set up to provide that barrier, which the board agreed was acceptable.
“As long as Perryville agrees to this we have no issue,” said Liquor Board member Bernie Chiominto.
•••
High school seniors and college students who are the child of a fallen hero, active or retired military or first responder are invited to compete for up to $6,000 in scholarship money from the Ben Hines Memorial Foundation.
Ben Hines was a Staff Sergeant in the US Marines who died in combat in Afghanistan in 2019. The foundation seeks to honor those who, like Ben, loved and served God and country. Hines was the son of Scott Hines, owner and operator of Grocery Outlet, 801 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton. At the grand opening of the store, Hines announced he would be offering the scholarship. Three will be awarded; two $2,000 scholarships and one for $6,000.
The deadline to enter is May 30. To apply or for more information go to https://thebenhinesfoundation.org/.
•••
Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated Saturday night with its 2022 Awards.
At The Barn of Nottingham, Bethany Atkinson was named Citizen of the Year. Business of the Year honors went to Landhope Farms. Organization of the Year awards went to Union Fire Company #1 and Medic 94 with Southern Chester County EMS.
•••
Bog Turtle Brewery has added a new item to its menu, but it’s not food.
Every Monday kids eat free at Bog Turtle Brewery located at 10 East Main St. in Rising Sun. Monday hours are from 4 until 10 p.m. Receive one free kids meal with the purchase of a “Main Feature” from the menu. Dine-in only and only for kids 12 and younger.
•••
East Coast Auction and Flea Market will party this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to celebrate the Grand Re-Opening and the new partnership with Cooper’s Collectibles.
As part of the day long party, enjoy free food, music, a car show, raffles and more. Bring the camera and meet Eagle Eye, the new mascot of East Coast Auction and Flea Market. Joe “Joltin’ Joe” Vanaskey will also be on hand to talk with kids interested in baseball and softball.
East Coast Auction and Flea Market is located at 3374 Pulaski Highway in North East.
•••
Wholly Grounds Coffee House, located at 47 South Third St. in Oxford, will cut the ribbon on their second location April 14 at 9 a.m.
The second location is called The Wholly Grounds Food Truck and it is located at 2176 Baltimore Pike in Oxford. Come celebrate with coffee and donuts.
•••
It was known for years as Fletchwood Inn and for awhile as either Catfish Tavern or as The Woods. However, the property at 208 Fletchwood Road in Elkton is now owned by Cecil County and will become part of the county’s wastewater operations, according to county spokesman Christian Miele.
“The vacant property was purchased to expand the county’s Meadowview wastewater treatment facility,” Miele said Tuesday.
The building and .29 acres were purchased for $325,000.
Over the years, the establishment has had to come before the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners to explain why law enforcement was called either to the bar or surrounding parking lots and also to respond to complaints of noise and crowd disturbances.
It closed for a final time in Feb. 2022. While the owners at the time came before the board to announce its closure, it was a moot point because, at the same meeting, the board suspended their liquor license for 45 days, effective immediately. The operators at that time — Ann Brown and George Kelly — were also cited in 2020 for the same noise and nuisance charges. Cecil County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the business 21 times in a 30-day period to respond to noise and other complaints.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County.
