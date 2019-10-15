Happening this week around the county …
Glitter and Gamers is a full service salon for children complete with kid-friendly decor including Trolls- and Minions-themed chairs with working controls.
"The horn on the Minion car is motion activated," said Jennifer Harvey, owner of the shop inside West Street Village, 32 South Main St. in North East. Waving her hand by the horn, voices of the yellow critters could be heard along with the sounds of their signature "Fart Gun" made popular in the movie franchise.
While getting a haircut kids are kept busy playing, and not focusing on the scissors and clippers, which Harvey said is frightening for some.
"We call it a haircut and kids associate anything that's cut is going to hurt," she said. That's not the only distraction available. It's called "Glitter and Gamers" for a reason.
"They can play (video games) while they get a haircut," she said. Fortnite and Minecraft are the hot titles, but there are many from which to choose. Adults are welcome too, she noted.
A standard haircut is $20 and every young customer goes home with a balloon and a pencil.
"Because a teacher friend of mine told me kids never have pencils for school," she said.
For the girliest of girls in your house Glitter and Gamers offers a Princess Package. A tutu, necklace and bracelet along with a kid friendly application of make up and nail polish are part of the package along with a dusting of fairy sparkles.
"She will be in heaven," Harvey said. Fairy wings are optional. Party dresses and sparkly shoes are also available for purchase.
Glitter and Gamers is open Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., 11-7 on Friday and Saturday 10-3. Walk-ins are welcome but she cautioned Saturdays are filled with appointments. She also will take customers by appointment only on Tuesdays.
Small parties can be booked too, for a little girl spa day.
Call 443-553-8827 to make an appointment or to get more information. Appointments can also be made at glitterandgamers.com
Renovations are almost finished at McDonald's in Rising Sun according to manager Eddie Soto.
The interior was completely gutted and most of the kitchen too, Soto said. Only the drive thru service has remained open during the project. When complete, he said the crews will have a new grill, shake machine and other equipment including a new ice cream machine.
"We're also putting in kiosks for ordering," he said. "People think the kiosk takes jobs away but actually we need to hire more people." That's because of add-on delivery services such as Door Dash.
This is the second major renovation for the fast food eatery. In 2003 it was leveled to construct a larger dining area on the same foot print.
Look for a celebration to mark the reopening, Soto said.
Saying it respects its history and preserves a trusted name, Christiana Care Health System has changed its name to ChristianaCare.
The new name comes with a new logo according to Drew Fennell, chief communications and experience officer.
“Our new look is a symbol of our promise to those we serve that we will support them throughout their lifelong health journey,” Fennell said. "It’s also a reflection of our values — love and excellence. We believe that health care is a relationship between human beings, and in the best health care, that relationship is a partnership in which each person feels loved. When we lead with love, excellence follows, and we create the best potential to make an impact on health.”
Fennell said the new logo is an homage to Delaware's state flower, the peach blossom and symbolizes vitality, longevity, growth and commitment to health. The familiar green has been updated to a brighter hue and other colors are added.
One of the new members of the Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce is a community non-profit celebrating its 10th anniversary.
From Oct. 16 through Nov. 16, SILO is hosting "The Campaign of Giving," asking supporters to help the Oxford, Pa., non profit celebrate 10 years of service.
"We are asking everyone to donate $10, $1 for every year," said Melissa Pacella, director of operations. An anonymous benefactor will match the donations dollar for dollar.
Serving, Inspiring and Loving Others, or SILO, started as a group of like minded friends who came together to do just that, Pacella said.
"Every month there is a free meal and all are welcome," she said. No questions are asked. Just have a seat and dine.
Kim Vaughn-Stout, one of the dedicated volunteers, said the meal location can be a park, a school or the local senior center. The location changes but the goal does not, she said.
"We see a lot of people who just come for the social interaction," she said. These gatherings help whittle away at isolation and loneliness.
"For some it's the highlight of their month," Pacella said. "There are so many isolated and lonely seniors."
SILO also visits homes, homeless encampments, hospitals, prisons and nursing homes.
"Wherever our friends are, we go," she said. "We do a lot of transportation; giving seniors rides to the doctor, taking someone for groceries, or a job interview or Social Services."
Volunteers do everything from cook meals, make repairs, go visiting, manage the group's website and raise funds. Like any other non-profit organization, new volunteers are welcome.
"We always ask folks to come to a meal first to understand the vibe of the group," Pacella said.
Vaughn-Stout said some people feel odd being on the receiving end of SILO's assistance but after experience the unconditional love their hearts are changed.
"A lot of times the people we help will become our volunteers," she said. "Everyone needs to feel loved and appreciated."
There's no office for SILO. Pacella said the work is done on the road and having overhead takes away from funds that could best be used elsewhere. For Vaughn-Stout it's about good stewardship.
"It helps us give every dollar back to the community," she said, adding their reward is seeing people move out of a bad situation and into the new and better. "It's that whole cycle of prosperity and growth."
Individuals, businesses and organizations interested in helping SILO can contact the volunteers at oxfordsilo.com or by calling 610-932-7500.
Customers of Martin's Food Store in Rising Sun, or any of the stores in the Carlisle, Pa.-based chain, which includes Giant, can now get customized savings with "Choice Rewards" in the Martin's app.
“We know no two families are the same so no loyalty experience should be either. Easy to use, our new program gives our customers more of what they’ve been asking for while providing us with a new way to meet their evolving needs, helping us deliver a truly unique customer experience," said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer.
With the app, customers can increase savings on what they typically purchase and increase savings, Simon said. It's an added value to the loyalty program in place for almost 20 years. Buying certain items earns extra points, which can be redeemed for discounts or could even be free products. The points do expire so shoppers need to keep track, he added.
For more information go to martinsfoods.com
Martin's Food Store is located in the Rising Sun Towne Center on East Main Street in Rising Sun.
