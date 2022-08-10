Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Frederick Ward Associates is opening a Cecil County office for its surveying, engineering and architecture services.
John V. Mettee IV, Senior Vice President and Director of Surveying, said FWA has purchased the former Edward’s Fashions building at 116 West Main St. and work is underway to convert the inside from a clothing store to office space.
“We will spend the next 60 days doing the fit out work and hope to have a ribbon cutting Oct. 3rd,” Mettee said Monday.
Mettee said this will be a full service office just like the main office, which will remain in Bel Air.
“We currently have 40 employees in our main office in Bel Air, but in the past 5 years have continued to expand our clients and projects in the Cecil County area,” he said. “We are accepting resumes for all positions as we look to expand our staff.”
Mettee is co-owner of Frederick Ward Associates along with Tom Miner and Tory Pierce.
•••
The Town of Elkton’s annual Scarecrows on Main is set to return this year, and the Elkton Chamber and Alliance and Elkton Arts & Entertainment District need to know by Sept. 9 if your business or organization is going to participate.
Upon sign up, participants are assigned a location to erect their family-friendly fall display, which will be up through Halloween. All decorations must be firmly secured in place and include an 11-by-17 inch waterproof sign bearing the name of the sponsor.
For details and a registration form call 410-398-5076.
•••
Toastmasters International is offering two free memberships to members of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce who are interested in honing public speaking skills.
A one-year membership costs $114.
To learn more about Toastmasters International and the Elkton chapter go to: https://great.toastmastersclubs.org/. The Elkton chapter meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month.
To obtain one of these memberships send an email to Debbie Brown by Aug. 31; dbrown@cecilchamber.com.
•••
Cecil County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for donations for its Sept. 9 Pirate Casino Night. Gift certificates, gift baskets and auction items are needed to make this fundraiser to be held at The Wellwood in Charlestown a success. Items can be dropped off at the CASA office, 126 East High St. in Elkton. Call 410-996-3025 for details or to arrange for pick up of larger items.
Tickets for Pirate Casino Night can be obtained at cecilcasa.org.
•••
If your business does not directly involve agriculture you probably have questions and curiosities about the industry. The Cecil County Chamber of Commerce and Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center in Elkton is hosting a free seminar Aug. 16 at the museum, 820 Appleton Road, called “Cecil County Agriculture; An Overview.”
Led by Maureen Fitzgerald, Cecil County Ag Coordinator, you’ll get an overview of the industry in the county, a look at what the future holds and the importance of ag on the economy.
The seminar runs from 9 until 10 a.m. Register at cecilchamber.com.
•••
If the heat and back-to-school sales are getting you down, think fall and Halloween.
Spirit Halloween will be coming back to Big Elk Mall soon. The signs went up Monday on the former Fashion Bug store next door to Ollie’s.
•••
If you purchased a Lucky Numbers Fast Play ticket Aug. 2 at Walmart in Elkton: check your ticket. According to Maryland Lottery officials, a $50,000 winner has yet to be claimed.
Tickets with prizes above $600 must be claimed at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Winners with prizes less than $600 can be paid by the retailer.
•••
Artesian Water has announced an increase in its diluted net income per share in the second quarter. Share value increased to $0.53 for the quarter and $1.01 year to date. Net income witnessed a 12% increase in the second quarter and 9.4% year to date.
On the revenue side, the utility reported a total of $25 million for the quarter that ended June 30. That’s an 11.3% increase over the same quarter in 2021.
•••
The August Technical Training Classroom will feature two topics thanks to the Maryland Office of Small, Minority and Women Business Affairs.
Writing a Business Plan to Access Capital and Maximize Growth is the Aug. 23 topic. For Aug. 25 the topic is Subcontracting in Maryland’s Minority Business Enterprise Program.
Both seminars are virtual and being at 10 a.m.
Go to https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UtOJ8YH7T2mng3C248Gx0Q to register for the Aug. 23 program and go to https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WLOcaa_9RsWLVjlFwQmr8w for the Aug. 25 program.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.