If your business was affected by last week’s tropical storm, the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) may be able to help.
Fill out the form available online at dat.maryland.gov then email it to sdat.cec@maryland.gov.
A member of the Elkton office will come out and reassess your property, which could result in savings gained from the reduction of property taxes.
“SDAT is well-versed in natural disaster response, and we stand ready to assist Marylanders whose property has been damaged or destroyed in the path of Hurricane Ida,” said SDAT Director Michael Higgs. “We encourage those impacted to email this form to their local assessment office as soon as possible to have their damage surveyed.”
Personal property damage could also impact the assessment.
To aid in relief efforts, Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger declared a local state of emergency late last Friday, which will help the county and its eight municipalities in recovery efforts.
For more information on the tax assessments call the Cecil County SDAT office at 410-996-2760.
In neighboring Chester County, Pa., Ida hit even harder; with tornadoes accompanying flooding such as what was seen in Cecil County. Residents and businesses there can begin the process of recovery by going to the county’s Storm Damage Survey at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/fdbade25e1ba4273809638eee8f02cfe
•••
Women 18 and older are urged to participate in a survey being conducted by the Maryland Commission for Women.
Respondents will be asked to describe how the pandemic has affected them with the goals of establishing resources and to put an end to the pandemic.
The survey is being made available in five languages; English, Spanish, Korean, French and Chinese. Here’s the link to the survey in English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/V2PPPWG
•••
A man well-known in the business and farming communities, Arthur “Artie” Johnston Jr. died last week at his Port Deposit home. He was 82.
Johnston owned Swiss Dale Farms, Inc., which recently purchased Norman and Helen Astle’s farm off Hopewell Road. He opened and operated Johnston’s Cut-Rate Liquors in Rising Sun for decades. He also grew up working for his father’s restaurant, known then as Buck’s Place.
A celebration of Johnston’s life will be held at Swiss Dale Farm on Sunday.
•••
Get your Baltimore Ravens gear on and head to C3ntral Tavern in Elkton on Monday night for the first game of the new football season.
Enjoy a cold one or two and cheer along with fellow Ravens fans. C3ntral Tavern may even have drink specials to celebrate.
The Jetty Frog Deli & Market (formerly Cooper’s Market at 199 Old Chestnut Road in Elkton) will be providing complimentary sandwiches and chips and Bowers Law will be giving away a pair of tickets to the Ravens home opener agains Kansas City.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Monday evening.
C3ntral Tavern is located at 107 East Main St. in Elkton.
•••
Delmarva Power has asked the Maryland Public Service Commission for approval to raise its rates to recover the almost $29 million the utility company has spent to improve reliability and meet customer needs and growth.
Part of that money has been spent on tree clearing efforts seen throughout Cecil County, which lessen the risk of outages due to falling branches. Also, stronger utility poles and improved technology have added to the bill, allowing DPL to boast that it has reduced the number of power outages by 47% over the past 10 years.
“Our mission is to provide our customers and communities with safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy service that they can count on every day,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “This proposed rate adjustment is critical to continuing our efforts to further enhance service reliability, install modern equipment and meet the ongoing expectations of our customers.”
If approved by the PSC, the monthly cost to an average customer in Maryland would increase about $7.62.
•••
The Service Corps Of Retired Executives (SCORE) and the US Small Business Administration will present a 3-day Virtual Summit as part of the celebration of National Small Business Week, Sept. 13-15.
This is an online opportunity to meet new business people, learn new business strategies, and chat with industry experts.
The Virtual Summit is free but you must pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/2c83myzt
•••
Stancill’s on Mountain Hill Road in Perryville is in the permitting process with Maryland Department of the Environment to operate an asphalt company.
Along with MDE, the Air and Radiation Administration is considering the request to build one 400-ton-per-hour asphalt materials mixing plant, one 300-ton-per-hour crushing and screening plant and one hot oil heater.
More information on the proposal can be found at https://tinyurl.com/4hesmu9t. Anyone interested in meeting with MDE for discussion must do so by Friday.
•••
NAI Emory Hill is the realtor in charge of the sale of a 16,000-square foot industrial building on Sandy Drive in Newark.
The building is currently zoned general industrial and could be used for office, light manufacturing, distribution, warehousing or production. Built in the late 1980s, it’s a two story structure with 61 parking spaces and one loading dock situated on 1.1 acres.
For details contact Neil Kilian Sior at 302-322-9500.
•••
Pending regulatory approval, Artesian Resources Corporation will acquire Tidewater Environmental Services, Inc. for $6.4 million in cash and other consideration.
The Delaware Public Service Commission is expected to finalize the transaction before the end of the year.
Currently owned by Middlesex Water Company, Artesian will purchase all of TESI stock in a move that both companies deemed “in the best long-term interest of the customers and the shareholders of their respective organizations.”
TESI serves 3,600 retail wastewater customers in Sussex County, Del.
•••
Cecil Bank and its parent company, Cecil Bancorp made several announcements recently regarding its finances and leadership.
Cecil Bancorp has completed its $10 million capital raising campaign, and will use those funds support growth opportunities and build franchise value.
Meanwhile, Craig Vogel has been named relationship manager and is introducing the bank outside of Cecil County. At the same time David A. Miller has joined at Chief Financial Officer and David S. Miller is the new Chief Credit Officer.
The last locally owned bank in Cecil County, Cecil Bank has rebounded from a number of financial struggles; retiring $39 million in debt including TARP funds and foreclosures, closing branches and selling others.
•••
North East Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Fall Networking Mixer Sept. 23 from 5:30 until 7:30 at Turkey Point Vineyard, 2963 Turkey Point Road in North East.
Come get a close up look at the vineyard, see their new tasting room, enjoy light refreshments and conversation. Wine will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-chamber members. Go to http://northeastchamber.org/event/fall-networking-mixer/ to attend.
