Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
Financial Salvation has been busy providing accounting and tax preparation services since Jan. 24 but Shanaya Hinton made it official Feb. 8 with a ribbon cutting.
Joined by Elkton Chamber and Alliance, Elkton and Cecil County officials as well as her family, Hinton took the ceremonial scissors in hand and split the green ribbon with a smile.
Hinton has been a Maryland certified tax professional for 14 years. She spent nearly eight of those years with Liberty Tax Service.
“This would have been my eighth year with Liberty Tax but it shut down in July,” she said.
Along with the tax services and accounting Hinton also offers financial counseling and credit restoration
“It’s about financial deliverance ... get your peace of mind,” Hinton said.
She’s licensed to complete tax returns in all 50 states. Financial Salvation is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and from 8 until noon Saturdays. Call 443-553-9010 or 443-406-7554 to make an appointment or get more information. You can also find Financial Salvation on Facebook and Instagram.
•••
Dr. Janice Nevin has been named by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of the nation’s great leaders in health care.
Nevin is president and CEO of ChristianaCare, which includes Union Hospital in Elkton, was included in the list for her work toward health equity and anti-racism. Nevin is credited for being part of the addition of CareVio, a support program for patients, and eBrightHealth ACO, which Becker’s Hospital Review described as “an accountable care organization for improving care coordination, clinical quality and value in the state.”
Nevin has been in charge of ChristianaCare since 2014.
•••
Maryland Department of Commerce is offering a pair of seminars aimed at helping companies interested in contracting or subcontracting. Technical Training Classroom will present “Negotiation Skills to Win More Contracts and Build Relationships” Feb.22 at 10 a.m. Then on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. is “Subcontracting in Maryland’s Minority Business Enterprises Program.”
Pre-registration is required for each of these free webinars. Go to https://gomdsmallbiz.maryland.gov/Pages/Technical-Training-Classroom.aspx to reserve your seat and get more information on other seminars.
•••
Dr. Erin Reardon will be the guest speaker for the Feb. 23 luncheon meeting of Top of the Bay Business Women.
Reardon is an emergency room physician in Delaware for the Bayhealth System and also owns and operates her own company; EmergencyHealthFix.
“EHFix programs teach, in simple terms, the science behind healthy eating & wellness practices,” Reardon said. Through EHFix people will learn how to reverse disease, illness, and chronic suffering naturally. “Learn how to maximize your mental and physical strength. Learn through interactive text in the comfort of your own home.”
To be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at The Wellwood, 523 Water St. in Charlestown, Reardon will share tips on decreasing suffering and living a longer, happier, healthier life style. Admission is $25 and includes lunch. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2p8na8m5 to get tickets and choose your lunch.
•••
It’s been said that grant writing is both an art and a science.
Learn how to do both well and have the best chance at winning those competitive grant funds with Grant Writing 101, offered as a free service of Cecil County Public Library’s Business Information Center.
Debbie DiVirgilio, a consultant to non-profits in Cecil County, will lead the Feb. 24 seminar starting at 10:30 in the North East branch library.
Register at https://www.cecilcountylibrary.org/events/grant-writing-101 and. come prepared to learn how to present your non profit the best way possible to obtain grant funding.
•••
Burris Logistics is holding a Job Fair Feb. 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the distribution center, 451 Fletchwood Road in Elkton. There are numerous openings to fill including Class A CDL drivers, pickers, receivers, unloading, haulers, inventory control and high-lo drivers; all for the night shift.
Learn more or apply at BurrisJobs.com/Elkton
•••
Armstrong, the television, telephone and internet service provider for western Cecil County as well as northern Harford County, parts of Chester County, and communities in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, West Virginia and Kentucky, has announced a new service for small business.
Business Pro WiFi Powered by WorkPass is a suite of services including cybersecurity, real time tracking data, employee management and more. It’s all controlled with the Plume WorkPass app.
According to Steve Begg, Vice President and GM of Commercial Services, this is designed to “address the unique operation needs of a small business owner.”
“As an existing Plume customer, WorkPassTM integrates seamlessly into our established systems, and immediately expands our portfolio to deploy new services to our small business customers,” Begg said.
To learn about the system including options and pricing go to ArmstrongOneWire.com
•••
The 2022 Chesapeake City Sip and Stroll is coming Feb. 26 with live music, shopping and your chance to sip and sample local wine, spirits, beer, take in all the history, charming architecture and more.
Tickets are $35 and includes a commemorative wine glass. Go to https://tinyurl.com/3n3683as for tickets and details.
Organizers responded to feedback from last year and are starting earlier and offering more. The Chesapeake City Sip and Stroll will run from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with fire pits available so you can take a break and get warmed up.
•••
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce is out to prove that murder and mayhem works virtually with its March 1 Mardi Gras Murder Mystery Event.
Join in the fun for just $10 and unravel this whodunit. Get your best Sherlock Holmes ready for the fun from 4:30 until 6 p.m. Organizers promise it will be “interactive, engaging and memorable” as you search for clues and interrogate suspects.
To register go to cecilchamber.com and click on the events tab.
•••
Harbor Freight is now open in Big Elk Mall in Elkton.
Located in the center storefront, it’s 15,000 square feet of power and hand tools, equipment and accessories, or about half of the store space once occupied by Peebles Department Store. It quietly opened Feb. 8.
A grand opening is set for Feb. 28 at 8 a.m. Store hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9-6 on Sunday.
Harbor Freight is a 45-year-old company that started in southern California as a mail-order operation and now has more than 1,200 stores.
•••
This year’s target of the Elkton Chamber and Alliance Comedy Roast is none other than Roger Owens. Tickets at $35 per person are going fast and must be purchased by Feb. 21. The Feb. 26 event starts with dinner at 5, with the roast beginning at 6.
Come prepared for an evening of good natured fun.
This year the roast is being held at Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 West High St. For tickets and details go to elktonalliance.org and visit the events page.
•••
If you have been waiting for the Five Guys at 722 Pulaski Highway in Elkton your wait is just about over.
The occupancy permit has been acquired according to Jessica Lloyd, spokeswoman for the Virginia-based burger restaurant.
“Our Elkton location should be open around mid-March, though we don’t plan any events beyond opening our doors,” Lloyd said via email.
•••
The next Non-Profit Roundtable hosted by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce and the Susquehanna Workforce Network will be Feb. 23 from 3 until 4 p.m. at the Workforce Center and virtually.
Krista Gilmore with the Cecil County Department of Community Services, Kathy Glace, director of Cecil County Community Mediation Center, and Evelyn “Bunny” Renshaw with Friends of Cecil County Parks and Recreation will be the guest speakers.
Whether you plan to go to the center at 1275 West Pulaski Highway in Elkton or will join in online, go to cecilchamber.com to register for this Non-Profit Roundtable.
•••
Chester County Public Library has introduced Mary Gazdik as its new director.
Gazdik replaces Marguerite Dube who retired in April 2021 after 20 years with the library. She began her new role Jan. 31. Gazdik comes to Chester County with more than 20 years of experience in community libraries including director roles in Delaware and Montgomery, Pa. county libraries.
•••
If you have a favorite soup recipe share it!
The ”Warm Your Heart Soup Cook Off” is Saturday in downtown Elkton. Make at least 4 quarts of that favorite soup and bring it to the center of town for judging, prizes and bragging rights.
For those who want to sample there will be fire pits set up for you to sit and enjoy the different soups and hang out. Make sure you also buy Girl Scout cookies from Troop 284.
Those who want to participate need to register by going to elktonalliance.org.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
