The Cecil County Board of License Commissioners voted unanimously to deny a request to transfer a county liquor license to a proposed store in the Big Elk Mall.
Initially, the board indicated that the Elkton Liquor Emporium was 3,000-square-feet larger than what county law allows for a liquor-only establishment. Owner Kirtan Patel returned to the board April 27 and presented plans to shorten the size of the store to under 10,000 square feet.
However, at that same meeting he was met by opposition from other license holders in the vicinity as well as the executive director of Youth Empowerment Source. Beth Creek voiced concern over the growing number of stores being cited for underage sales.
According to the liquor board office, a written opinion on the decision will be issued soon.
•••
The folks at Maryland Beer Company cut to the chase with their fundraiser set for Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“MS is BS” will raise funds for the fight against Multiple Sclerosis.
Take in a Car and Jeep Show, enjoy music from The Cecil County Night Crawlers and Powder Keg, buy raffle tickets, shop and bid on the silent auction, throw a few at the dunk tank, and throw back a few of the Maryland Beer Company’s finest brews all for the benefit of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Multiple Sclerosis is a neurodegenerative disease that typically strikes between the ages of 20 and 40, more women are diagnosed with the disesase than men.
Maryland Beer Company is located at 601 North Bridge St. in Elkton.
•••
Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce is looking for sponsors for its annual Sunfest to be held June 4 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the center of town.
Sponsorships range from $100 to $500, each with its own level of reward; everything from signage to Facebook shout-outs. RSCC has a sign up page available at https://mcusercontent.com/ 74543565b431b53230950ca7f/ files/b6a03e5e-402a-342a-4156-c77456a75d42/SunFest2022_SponsorFillable_New.pdf.
Vendor space is also available. Go to https://risingsunchamber.org/sunfest/sunfest-application/.
•••
Fair Hill Nature Center is the next host for the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce Business Card Exchange May 24 from 4:30 until 6 p.m.
Along with the chance to connect with others in the chamber, this business card exchange gives you the chance to see the Nature Center and its scenic views.
Admission is $10 for chamber members and $15 for non-members. Refreshments are included. Preregistration is required. Go to cecilchamber.com/events. The Fair Hill Nature Center is located within Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area, 630 Tawes Drive, Elkton.
•••
APGFCU recently awarded $60,000 in scholarships to deserving high school and college students in Cecil and Harford counties.
The three Cecil County winners were Stephen Davis, from North East High School, Caleb Horn from Perryville High School and, from Bohemia Manor High School; Emma Long.
Each student received $2,000 to be used at the college or trade school of their choice.
•••
According to Tom Barkin, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, Va., Cecil County’s economy — like much of the nation — is “on the backend of the pandemic.”
Speaking at a meeting hosted Tuesday by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce and held at North East Library, Barkin, head of the region which includes Maryland, said we are still seeing the effects with rising inflation, supply deficits and workforce gaps.
“People hate inflation,” he said simply. “It hits low income and fixed income people the most.”
“If you take inflation seriously you’ll drive it down,” he added.
The Consumer Price Index is 8.5 percent, which overall means the cost of living has risen about $5,000 for the average family.
He said people had forgotten past recessions and inflations; even the 1980s “Whip Inflation Now” campaign launched by then-Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volker.
“There’s a recession every 8- to 9- years and a real estate crash every 10- to 15- years and the market crashes every 30 years,” he said.
While it’s unpopular, Barkin said the FED is planning interest rate increases to right the country’s economic ship. It’s up to others to address the 1.2 million fewer people in the workforce and the loss of 2 million immigrants that also add to the workforce.
Barkin named several issues that would go a long way toward fixing that: easing the licensing restrictions of such skilled trades as truck drivers, increasing the numbers of truck drivers, teachers and nurses and improving infrastructure.
“We’re in the midst of the fastest boom in our history but it doesn’t feel like it,” Barkin said.
He said service and hospitality jobs are becoming less desirable as workers opt for warehousing where starting wages are above Maryland’s minimum wage.
Because so many worked remotely over the past two years, Barkin said office relationships and loyalties are gone and people need to beware of what’s coming next.
“We have not had the remote lay off effect yet,” he said. “There are a lot of positives about being in the office, It creates relationships.”
That lack of relationship is a negative when those lay offs begin.
“You don’t know them and they don’t know you,” he said.
He also discussed the housing crisis. While it’s good news for people selling a home thanks to the lack of inventory; that lack — coupled with higher mortgage rates — is keeping many out of homeownership. Barkin said construction trends are not helping.
“Construction turned to warehouses,” he said. Those houses that were built were not the $150,000 starter homes, he added. Builders are opting for the $750,000 homes instead. “Affordable housing has become less affordable.”
•••
Maryland Department of Labor and Susquehanna Workforce Network is hosting a virtual Diverse Abilities Job Fair May 17 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
This is an opportunity for employers to learn about the pool of talent available to them, which they may have not considered in the past. It’s also a good way for workers to explore new career tracks.
Pre-registration is required at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IX17L98dTUWvv13vEZ_lpQ.
