Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Elkton’s Fall Fest celebrates its 25th installment this Friday and Saturday with more than 100 vendors, a Kid’s Zone, Adventure Zone, Relaxation Station and three performance stages among the offerings.
Danielle Carroll, vice president of the board of directors of the Elkton Chamber & Alliance, said this Fall Fest is the biggest yet.
“We have a huge variety of vendors,” Carroll said, noting that the food vendors have been spread out this year amongst the non-food stalls and will be offering lots of great walk-around foods.
“I can’t wait to see the people on the street for such a great event,” Carroll said Tuesday. “A lot of thought went into it.”
Fall Fest begins this year with a Car Show from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday. Saturday at 10 a.m. will begin all the vendors, music and activities such as face painting and balloon art.
“The Adventure Zone in the Municipal Parking Lot will have activities for older kids,” Carroll said. That includes a 26-foot climbing wall and an inflatable ax throwing competition.
The Relaxation Station will be in front of the Alliance office at the corner of Main and North Streets.
“There will be misting machines and fans,” Carroll said, adding that they will be set up under canopies, and will be a great place to take a break in between all there will be to see, do and experience.
The three performance stages will include the North Street location, but also a stage on Main at Bow Street and on Main at Church Street by the Cecil County Arts Council. Olivia Reynolds is a headliner Saturday night at 5:15. Also taking the stages during Fall Fest are Nightcrawlers, Ted Paugh, Bobby D, Cecil College Performing Arts, Wilmington Drama League, Street Drumming and more.
The Cecil County Animal Services Pet Pageant and Cecil 500 Push Car Derby return Saturday.
Look for commemorative Fall Fest souvenirs, Carroll said. That includes a walk around beer cup and T-shirts.
To see a full schedule of events and directions to parking go to https://www.elktonfallfest.com/.
•••
Pleasant Hill Store now has a new owner.
Sanushipu LLC purchased the store at 2360 Blue Ball Road from the estate of David and Minnie Gilbert. The market building sold last month for $475,000. David Gilbert told the Whig in 2019 that he was selling the store he had owned since 1980 for $1.1 million.
Along with the store and gas station, the property includes an ice cream shop and three-bedroom apartment. The LLC was formed in February, giving the store as its address. There are three people that make up the LLC’s ownership: Jisitkumar Patel, Mihirkumar Patel and Neel Patel.
•••
Chesapeake City Museum is launching a fundraiser that pays tribute to one of its most famous — albeit equine — native sons.
Sales start Saturday of T-shirts carrying a picture of Kelso, the 4th greatest race horse of all time. Select Breeders Veterinary Services and Hill Travel are sponsors of the fundraiser.
“He was Horse of the Year five times,” said Wayne Hill, a member of the museum board. Kelso is on a list behind Northern Dancer, Citation and Secretariat. “He was born here and trained here.”
“Here”, Hill noted, was Woodstock Farm in Chesapeake City, owned by the late Allaire du Pont. Hill learned about the thoroughbred industry at the feet of du Pont and would go on to conduct tours of the Thoroughbred barns. That was after the late Jane Foard heard that he wanted to do the tours and told du Pont.
“And two weeks later in comes Allaire du Pont to my office,” Hill said. “At that point the love affair began. She taught me what I needed to know to do the tours.” Hill, the late Harriet Davis and du Pont also started working to make Chesapeake City a tourist destination.
Hill got the idea for the shirt as a fundraiser originally for a pet store that du Pont wanted to open next door to what was then the Cecil County SPCA. The pet store never happened before Davis and du Pont passed away.
However, Hill revisited what he now calls “Project Kelly” for the museum and obtained permission from the du Pont family to use the photo of Kelso and an image of the grey and yellow silks that represent the family stables.
(Kelso was named for Kelso Everett, a dear friend of du Pont’s and she referred to the horse as “Kelly.”)
Shirts can be purchased for $20 at the museum, located at 98 Bohemia Avenue, from noon until 4 p.m. Saturdays.
“Each shirt comes with a commemorative tag,” said Holly Roddy, museum co-chair.
•••
There are still a few spaces available for the Fall Vendor Fair to be held Sept. 24 at The Cream Bean, 1974 West Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
Coryn Combs, co -owner of the coffee and ice cream shop, is looking for any business or enterprise that wants to do some self-promotion, or sell a product or service. Call 806-881-5420. The Fall Vendor Fair will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
•••
The Karen Michaels State Farm Agency in North East was recently awarded the President’s Club Trophy for 2021, acknowledging its ranking at #6 among 19,500 State Farm agencies in the United States.
Additionally, it has once again qualified for Chairman’s Circle; something the agency at 2280 Pulaski Highway has done each year since 2008 and was named to the Million Dollar Round Table for the 7th consecutive year. Karen Michaels’ office opened in 2005. The Elkton office opened in 2018 has since moved to Churchville, Md.
•••
Monday Night Football has come to Forge Southern Comfort Food at 472 Mauldin Avenue in North East.
Monday hours are from 4 p.m. until the game ends. A special Happy Hour menu will be available, along with all your Forge favorites. Enjoy catfish tacos, $2 drafts, or build your own burger.
See the complete menu and other hours at https://www.facebook.com/ForgeSoCo.
•••
Sonetta Community Market, 2084 Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit, is hosting the Sept. 15 Business Card Exchange for the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce.
The event is from 4:30 until 6 p.m. Admission is free but pre-registration is required. Go to cecilchamber.com.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
