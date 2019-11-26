Happening this week around the county …
Fair Hill Saddlery opened for business Saturday morning at 5930 Telegraph Road near the Cecil County line.
Jessica Kern, one of the managers of the store, said Fair Hill Saddlery will have products for every equine need.
”We offer something for many disciplines,” she said. That includes western and English riders, apparel and equipment for horse and rider.
”We have a unit especially for minis,” Kern said, showing off a cute pair of neoprene boots for a miniature horse. “We also offer feed, hay and bedding...kind of your one-stop shop for all your needs.”
With the holidays approaching faster than a bull at a rodeo, Kern said Fair Hill Saddlery also has a huge offering of gifts and toys for the horse and dog lover.
Plans are being finalized for a grand opening celebration weekend Dec. 6-8. Look for deals under a tent along with the bargains in the store.
Fair Hill Saddlery is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Friend their Facebook page and check out the website at fairhillsaddlery.com
•••
Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce has prize money ready to be awarded to the best in residential and commercial Christmas decorations in town. Judges will tour the town Dec. 13 and make the difficult decision of choosing their favorites. Three prizes — $100, $75 and $50 — goes to the residential winners. A single $100 prize goes to the commercial winner.
•••
Perryville Cold Storage, 300 Belvedere Road, has been sold to Americold Realty Trust as part of a purchase along with another facility in Chambersburg, Pa. for $54 million. Opened in 2007, it was sold by MHW Group, which is based in Reisterstown, Md.
•••
The first Christmas Open House will be held Dec. 7 at Arbor, 77 George St. in Georgetown from 2 until 6 p.m. Along with their charming collection of gifts, accent pieces and decor Arbor will also have Christmas wreaths and other seasonal gift ideas.
Check out Arbor on Instagram and Facebook.
•••
Operative Experience, the North East company that makes simulated human bodies for use in training by surgical, obstetrical and emergency medical professionals has launched its first female simulator. The Tactical Casualty Care Simulator Female is as lifelike as possible outside the real thing according to company officials.
It offers those in training the opportunity to respond to real life situations including bleeding control, respiratory issues, concussive damage and other combat related wound care.
•••
La Comunidad Hispana is moving its pediatric services from Oxford to West Grove to allow for an expansion of services.
By relocating to the same Vineyard Way center as the dental and women’s health services, LCH believes it will provide more of a full service family experience for those they serve.
Sometime after the new year it will open as a full-service pediatric office, including integrated mental health services and social assistance for families.
•••
Northview Stallion Station will hold an open house Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Located at 55 Northern Dancer Drive in Chesapeake City, Northview will feature its most notable horses for inspection including Irish War Cry, MadefromLucky and Great Notion, Maryland’s Stallion of the Year for three years running.
For more information call 410-885-2855.
•••
At the 2019 Loyalty360 Customer Expo Giant Food Stores, which includes Martin’s in Rising Sun, was recognized for its new loyalty program, Giant Choice Rewards. Martin’s customers know the program as Martin’s Choice Rewards.
Loyalty360 is a non-profit that aims to guide and assist companies with its customer loyalty programs.
Choice Rewards, introduced in October, gives customers points that convert to savings on purchases. On qualifying purchases customers earn one point for every dollar spent. There are also personalized bonuses for customers based on particular shopping trends and purchase history.
The company received three awards; the Platinum Customer Centric award, and two Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards for Customer Loyalty and Customer Experience Strategy.
•••
North East Chamber of Commerce has opened up nominations for its three annual awards. Nominations are due by Nov. 30 for Business Person of the Year, Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year. Self nominations are welcome. Business and Business Person nominees must be chamber members. Volunteer of the Year can go to a non-member.
Send an email with your nomination and a paragraph describing the nominee to info@northeastchamber.org
•••
The Martuscelli family, owners of Chesapeake Inn in Chesapeake City, were recently given the Cornerstone Award by the Delaware Restaurant Association. The family and Restaurant Group also own La Casa Pasta, Klondike Kate’s in Newark and Shipwatch Inn, also in Chesapeake City.
The award was given Nov. 11 in Dewey Beach.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.