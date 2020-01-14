Happening this week around the county …
The Fair Hill Inn has changed hands.
On the website, owner and chef Frederick Lewis announced the closing of the historic restaurant and Greenhaus Biergarten Jan. 6, adding the closure is “until further notice.”
Business Beat reported last March that the business, at 3370 Singerly Road north of Elkton, was on the market for $1.5 million. Transworld Business Advisors in Bel Air was handling the sale.
In his letter announcing the sale, Lewis thanked his loyal customers for making Fair Hill Inn a top-rated restaurant and dining destination.
”I hope that you will remember my legacy here in a positive way,” the letter reads.
Stay tuned for what’s next at the restored, colonial era restaurant.
•••
She Shed Shop was born of a need to be at work, according to Pamela Rice, proprietor of the store at 391 Rowlandsville Road in Conowingo.
Rice was home taking care of newborn twins, the first time she’d been out of work in decades.
”I’ve always loved to work,” Rice said, standing amongst walls full of Paparazzi jewelry on display. “I lost who I was.”
Almost a year ago, she started this new venture. With help from her fiancé, she tricked out the backyard shed with barn wood paneling, pegboard and shelving. There’s a tiny fireplace next to a huge high heel chair. Rice calls it “rustic chic” that allows her customers to see all she has for sale.
”It’s been a tremendous success,” she said. “I have fallen in love with my job again.”
Open on Saturdays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Rice can also have She Shed Shop open by request. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday night she does a Facebook live sale starting at 8:30 p.m. Her most recent online sale moved more than 60 items. She also offers parties, bag sales and operates a booth at select events.
Rice said the rose gold, gun metal and inspirational pieces move quickly. She also sells a lot of the pieces made for men and girls.
”Starlet Shimmer is the kids’ jewelry with earrings, rings and bracelets,” she said.
You can visit She Shed Shop online through Rice’s website, Facebook and Instagram or call 443-992-8008 to arrange a visit.
”Everything is inexpensive and affordable. Nothing is over $5,” Rice said.
•••
Company representatives that do not know the difference between SharePoint and Microsoft Teams may want to drop in on this Northeastern Maryland Technology Council seminar Thursday morning entitled “Intro to Microsoft Teams – learn how to make collaboration with SharePoint easier.”
The Tech Key Cafe runs from 7:30 until 9 a.m. at Battelle, 1204 Technology Drive in Aberdeen. While pre-registration was requested, John Casner, NMTC executive director, said drop-ins are welcome if you mention the Cecil Whig sent you!
The next Tech Key Cafe will be Feb. 20.
•••
Prost German Restaurant at 1195 Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit is closing Jan. 31 and moving back to Harford County, according to its Facebook page.
The restaurant came to the former Bainbridge Market location 8 years ago from Aberdeen. The new location is 102 North Rogers, once again in Aberdeen.
“This was not an easy decision nor one that we made lightly. We want to thank everyone for their patronage and we hope that you will join us in our Aberdeen location,” the announcement online reads.
Prost German Restaurant will open in February.
•••
At the same time, Lisa and Christian Giansante closed their restaurant, Bill Bateman’s Bistro, Sunday after 12 years at the Havre de Grace location.
The couple thanked their customers for “a lifetime of memories we will cherish.”
“We look forward to sitting on the other side of the bar with you and sharing a laugh. We may not have always gotten it right, but you were always there for us,” their statement posted to Facebook, reads.
Bateman’s locations in Parkville, Reisterstown and Severna Park have already closed.
•••
An international consulting firm has recognized Delmarva Power for its service reliability.
PA Consulting, based in Denmark but with offices in the United States, Scandinavia, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Germany, gave the company which serves most of Cecil County its 2019 ReliabilityOne Outstanding Midsize UtilityAward. The award commends Delmarva Power for its efforts to reduce the number of outages, reaching its lowest rates in company history in 2018.
“We know how much our customers rely on reliable energy service to power their lives,” said Tyler Anthony, senior vice president and COO of Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. “Every one of our employees is working day in and day out to keep the lights on and exceed the expectations of our customers. We are so proud to be recognized for our effort to meet those commitments.”
Delmarva Power reports a 34% reduction in outages over the past five years.
•••
Business owners are encouraged to discover what the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census will mean in a ”Lunch & Learn” to be held Friday from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce office, 216 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
Bring your own lunch and come prepared to ask questions at the event, which is free to all chamber members. Tom Kenny, Census Recruiting Assistant for Cecil County, will lead the discussion.
If you plan to attend, drop an email to Katie Lewis, director of events and communication, at klewis@cecilchamber.com.
Also, don’t forget the Chamber business card exchange tomorrow from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at West Street Village in North East.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
