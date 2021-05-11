Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
It’s SO Lola’s cut the ribbon and opened its doors Saturday morning on the newest venture, a boutique that focuses on special occasions and party attire.
“This was a warehouse,” Nancy Sapp, owner of the new shop off of South Third Street in Oxford, said moments after the official opening.
Sapp said she and others working the boutique got tired of lugging the ornate dresses and accessories from the warehouse to the store, also on Third Street. During the pandemic the work was done to turn the former warehouse into a boutique full of dresses for prom, weddings, cocktail parties, and more in sizes from 000 to 26 in stock.
“These are all special occasion dresses,” she said.
Rack after rack holds dresses in every length and color imaginable from the understated to over the top.
In case you were wondering, Lola’s, at 57 South Third St. has every day and office wear and accessories. It’s SO Lola’s is the name of the new shop. Lola means “lots of lovely apparel.” Add “special occasion” to the moniker of the new shop, whose entrance is on Broad Street.
It’s SO Lola’s will be open Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10-6 and Saturday 10-4 with appointments taken on Tuesday and Wednesday. You can find both shops on Facebook or call 610-467-0774.
•••
Enzo’s New York Square Pizza Ristorante opened Sunday at the corner of North Bridge Street and Elkton-Newark Road in Elkton.
Vincenzo Viterbo, the “Enzo” of Enzo’s New York Square, said the Mother’s Day soft opening went great. Jackie Viterbo said word is getting out and their Monday lunch crowd was packed, with lots of orders for pizza.
Look for a grand opening celebration soon. Meanwhile Enzo’s New York Square Pizza is open daily at 11 a.m. Sunday through Thursday they close at 10, and at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Call 410-392-3000 or check out the menu on their Facebook page.
•••
Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce is back to in-person meetings after more than a year out of service.
A meet and greet networking event was held last month at Bog Turtle Brewery and last week the members met at Tactical Shepherd for the May meeting.
Mel Adam, owner of Tactical Shepherd on Theodore Road in Rising Sun told the meeting he offers comprehensive training in an 8-hour session for a Handgun Qualification License.
”We do all we can to train you ... teaching you to be the shepherd of your flock,” Adams said.
He also offers training for other firearms.
”Anything that involves gunpowder we have a class for except muzzleloader,” Adams said.
He also told the group of business owners and representatives about the eligibility to obtain a conceal-carry license in Maryland. That’s a 16 hours course and Adams also assists with the application process.
”It has to be a credible business owner,” he said, adding that is not “someone selling salt and pepper shakers out of their basement on Facebook.”
Vince Sammons, president of the chamber, told the meeting that the upcoming Sunfest, which is set for June 5, is sold out of vendor spaces. He said the Cecil County Health Department purchased 10 spaces to operate a COVID-19 vaccination site.
•••
Maryland Commerce Department launched a new Entrepreneur Hub recently aimed at helping people with big business ideas bring them to reality.
By going to marylandentrepreneurhub.com you can get links to more than 2,000 resources. There’s an invitation to create a profile and organizers encourage entrepreneurs to check back often, promising that the site will “continue to evolve and change.”
•••
There’s going to be a Memorial Day Car Show May 28 from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Jeff D’Ambrosio Chevrolet and Country Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep at 2158 Baltimore Pike in Oxford. There will be music, food trucks and at the end of the evening, fireworks. The public is invited.
•••
NAI Emory Hill Brokerage has announced that Matt Chacko has joined the company, which is based in New Castle, Del. Chacko will be primarily responsible for multi-family investment sales, land development and commercial sales and leasing.
Chacko is also an adjunct professor at Wilmington University. NAI Emory Hill Brokerage is located at 10 Corporate Center.
•••
Top of the Bay Business Women will hold its May Networking Breakfast on the 26th at The Honeycomb Center, 6 Commercial Plaza in Elkton.
Catered by Spork Cafe, Bakery & Market, the breakfast will include a presentation by Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger. The cost to attend is $20. This event begins at 8:30 and will be finished by 10 a.m.
To register or to learn more about this organization go to https://www.topofthebaybusinesswomen.com/
•••
Speaking of Spork Cafe, Bakery & Market, Voices of Hope is the beneficiary of a dining special at the cafe, 102 West Main St. in Elkton.
From 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on May 21, those who present the flyer at purchase will donate a portion of their tab to Voices of Hope, a group dedicated to recovery and freedom from substance abuse.
For more information, or to pre-order for your organization or office, call 443-593-3775.
•••
After 21 years at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, Jo Anne Thomson has been named vice president of patient experience for University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air.
Before moving to Harford County Thomson spent the last six years as director of patient experience at Shore Medical Center where she implemented a program focused on team building, and supporting and sustaining a culture of caring and accountability.
”Jo Anne Thomson’s extensive background will help us as we strive to make every patient experience a quality one,” said Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president/CEO of UM UCH. “Providing an excellent patient experience is a top priority and forms our community vision of every patient, every family, every encounter, every day. We are pleased to have Jo Anne join our team.”
Thomson is also credited with instituting such best practices as the bedside shift report and employee recognition and has taken advantage of technologies to benefit staff and patients with interpretation and patient-family connection.
•••
It’s promising to be a great day Saturday for Art in the Park hosted by The Art Den, LLC in Rising Sun and Cecil County Tourism.
Pre-registration is required for folks to paint a bird house or bird feeder from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Rising Sun’s Veterans Memorial Park off Wilson Avenue. Artists will glaze it and pick up the finished piece after May 22.
Grant money from Cecil County Tourism allowed for 20 free spots, but those who still would like to participate can do so for $10.
Register and select a time slot at https://www.theartdenllc.com/register/art-in-the-park-515
•••
Harford Mutual released its 2020 Annual Report showing the Bel Air-based company has already surpassed its 2024 goal of $240 million in direct written premiums.
In spite of the pandemic the company boasts a record year, ending 2020 with a record-setting $261.6 million, which is the best year in the company’s 178-year-old history. This is also 13.3% revenue growth compared to 2019.
The company also brought in $46.6 million in new business and increased premium retention to 93.1%.
The annual report also shows that the company’s 29 employees represent more than 500 years of experience. You can read a statement from Steve Linkous, president of Harford Mutual, at https://www.harfordmutual.com/about/message-policyholders/
•••
Third Friday Cruisers returns to Perryville May 21 and vendors are being sought to join in the party at Lower Ferry Park.
Vendors pay $10 to participate, or $50 for the season. Call Perryville Town Hall to sign up, 410-642-6066.
Free to the public, Third Friday Cruisers invites those with custom, restored or other unique wheels to come out and share. WHGM will be there too with music and more.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
