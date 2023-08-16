Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Enjoy Wellness LLC has been open for a month at 145 East Main St. in Elkton, offering much-needed integrative mental health services in person and with telehealth.
Joyce Bilski and Alice Harvey are certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners offering hours Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., 9-3 on Friday and 9-1 Saturday. Crystal Harris, a registered nurse, provides patient education, case management and additional support.
“We want to concentrate on the overall wellness,” Bilski said of their integrative practice model. “That includes necessary lifestyle changes.”
“We both worked in behavioral health for awhile,” Harvey said. “We were seeing people in crisis who needed providers who were going to take the time and listen and not just throw medication at them.”
Enjoy Wellness also offers health coaching, treatment plans, weight management and body image counseling.
“People will come see us for weight management and we will also find we are treating them for mental health,” Harvey said, noting the two will often go hand in hand.
A new patient evaluation is $250. Medication management ranges on average from $75 to $125 but can go higher. Go to enjoy-wellness.com to schedule an appointment or to learn more. Contact Bilski and Harvey by calling 443-372-8226.
•••
Forge Southern Comfort, Pier 1, Bella’s, Stackers, VFW Post 6027 and North East Chocolates are coming together to help Friends of Cecil County Public Library celebrate its 10th Annual Crab Crawl Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at https://ccplfriends.networkforgood.com/events/54372-crab-crawl-2023. To celebrate the 10th Anniversary FCCPL is also selling enamel pins and T-shirts. Order now to wear to the Crab Crawl.
•••
Vendors are being sought for the Spooktacular to be held Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the center square of Rising Sun. This is the 10th year for the free community street festival that includes games, activities and costumes for all ages.
Call Rising Sun Town Hall at 410-658-5353 to reserve a vendor space or to get more details, or send an email to torsreceptionist@risingsunmd.org
•••
Brown, Brown & Young, a more than 122 year old Harford County-based law firm with an office at Elkton’s 212 East Main St., announced that it has merged with another law firm.
Effective Aug. 15, Snee, Lutche and Helmlinger at 112 South Main St. in Bel Air has merged with Brown, Brown & Young to become Brown, Snee, Young, Lutche & Helmlinger, P.A.
“I could not be more proud of the firm we have created today. The Brown family has served our clients for 122 years and this merger represents a strategic succession planning strategy that ensures that our current and future clients continue to receive exceptional and unsurpassed legal services for many years to come,” said Gus Brown.
The new law firm will maintain both offices.
•••
Get your tickets soon for the Cecil County Brewery Tour Aug. 27 starting at 11:15 a.m. Admission is $75 per person and includes transportation, with water and snacks en route, and stops at five Cecil County breweries where you get a free beer at each stop. Bog Turtle Brewery in Rising Sun, Elk River Brewery, Maryland Beer Company and Valhalla Brewing in Elkton and 5th Company Brewing in Perryville are the stops on the Cecil County Brewery Tour.
Get tickets through The Elkton Alliance at https://www.elktonalliance.org/home/events/11796.
•••
In preparation for their Fall Banquet and Online Auction on Nov. 9, The Paris Foundation is in search of sponsors and gift donations.
Sponsorship levels start at bronze for $500, and go up to diamond at the $10,000 level. The banquet will be held at Sandy Cover Conference Center in North East. Individual tickets are $75 per person.
The Paris Foundation is an Elkton-based ministry serving the homeless, those at risk of homelessness and others at need in our community.
Go to theparisfoundation.org for tickets, to donate or for more information.
•••
If your office, company, cohort or business wants a good team building experience, Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna needs help for a house build on Manor Road off of Augustine Herman Highway in Elkton.
As work continues to get the house, which was built by students at the Cecil County School of Technology, set up on its location in Elkwood Estates, Habitat needs volunteers to get it ready for the new owner to move in.
“You don’t need any skills,” said Michele Louderback, volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna. “We had a group with no skills doing siding. We had a group in July doing roofing.”
The project is at the point, however, where volunteers are needed inside the three bedroom, two bathroom house.
“We need drywall, painting and flooring,” Louderback said.
All the tools and safety equipment are provided, but Louderback said volunteers that have tools they like can certainly bring them along. Workers are needed at the job site every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Up to 15 volunteers can be on site at one time, Louderback said. Groups are limited to 10 each.
“That’s so we have five slots for others to volunteer,” she said.
To sign up as an individual or a group, start the process at habitatsusq.org.
•••
Bay Venture Outfitters is hosting an Ultimate Gear Swap event Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the shop located at 15 North Main St. in North East.
Kelly Benson, owner of Bay Venture, is inviting folks to come and sell or trade their kayaking gear to fellow fans of the sport. Bay Venture will also have used gear for sale. Admission and participation is free for those selling items under $100. Items valued over $100 have a $5 charge.
There are also vendor spaces available for $50. Set up begins at 10 a.m.
At the same time, grab lunch because Port House Grill is cooking up its famous crab cakes and scooping its homemade ice cream from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“There’s a limited number of crab cakes so get there early,” Benson said.
•••
The Chief Information Security Officer for ChristianaCare has been given an award by the organization’s Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center — or Health-ISAC.
Anahi Santiago is the lone recipient of the Routhy, an award given to one cybersecurity professional annually, recognizing the person whose work made a profound impact on health care and information security during the year.
Randy Gaboriault, a senior vice president for ChristianaCare and chief digital and information officer, calls Santiago a “one of a kind CISO.”
“Through her deep commitment to patient safety and information security she has led the implementation of some of the most progressive cybersecurity safeguards within ChristianaCare,” Gaboriault said. “This is a well deserved recognition and we are thrilled to see Anahi receive this prestigious award.”
•••
Baker’s Restaurant continues to light up summer nights with music every Friday and Saturday in August starting at 6 p.m.
Max & Denise perform Aug. 18 followed by The Amigos on the 19th. The following weekend finds Dave & Dean on stage Friday, then Holly Tones finishes out this hot month.
Baker’s Restaurant is located at 1075 Augustine Herman Highway in Elkton.
•••
NAI Emory Hill has two flex spaces available on Lake Drive in Newark, Del. These are industrial/office spaces, with one offering a loading dock.
Suite A has 15,460 square feet, while Suite J has just under 12,000 with that loading dock. Call 302-322-9500 to arrange a tour or for details.
•••
Someone purchased a $50,000 winning PowerBall ticket at the Chesapeake House Sunoco at the Interstate 95 rest stop in North East. As of Monday, the winner had not yet come forward.
•••
Don’t forget the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce Networking Event Aug. 17 at Sonetta Community Market, 2084 Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit from 3 until 5 p.m.
The Sept. 20 chamber networking event will be held at Plumpton Park Zoo.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
