The Cecil County Board of License Commissioners voted last week to table an application for a Class D license for a proposed entertainment venue in Elkton.
Richard Cunningham and Kathleen Sullivan are renovating 107 North St., turning the former car dealership, Elkton town office and Cecil County administration building into a 300- to 400-seat center for concerts and other performing arts that will be called "Elkton Music Hall."
"Renovations are proceeding," Cunningham told the board. The 5,000-square foot first floor will bring in local, regional and even national acts, he said. "We are going to offer a diverse calendar of events."
Operating as "Music Farm LLC" Cunningham and his wife Tina, from Earleville, purchased the property in April for $419,000. To get help with the renovation Cunningham told the board he is pursuing funds through the Neighborhood Works program from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
"Obviously we are months away from opening but the license is needed," Cunningham said. The state wants to see the tavern license as part of the application due in early June. Cunningham added the project has the blessing of the town; which he has in writing.
Steve Miller, chairman of the liquor board, said he wants to see that letter at the June 29 meeting. He would also like assurances from the town that it is comfortable with providing parking for the venue.
Miller also reminded Cunningham that a Class D license means that the customers can only be adults 21 and older.
•••
Three Cecil County liquor licensees have been fined for selling alcohol to underage customers.
Earl Bradford, director of the Cecil County Liquor Board, said a 21-year-old employed by his office entered each establishment in January and was able to purchase alcoholic beverages without having to present identification for proof of age.
Bradford immediately went into the store and explained the violation to the clerk.
"We gave each business information," Bradford said. That information included a review of the law and printed material displaying how to card a customer. Each was also warned that agents would return.
And, when agents returned in April, the liquor board employee was only 20. Again, he was not asked for identification.
"He successfully purchased without identification," Bradford said.
The owners of Bayview Liquors in North East were fined $500 plus $250 in fees.
Jayco Liquors in Elkton and Chrome Liquors in Rising Sun were each fined $250 plus $250 in fees. Bradford said Bayview Liquors was fined more because this was the store's second violation in less than five years. The store was last cited May 28, 2017.
•••
Delmarva Power and The Exelon Foundation have recently launched the Racial Equity Capital Fund to help "create more jobs, grow their companies and reinvest in their neighborhoods and communities."
It provides affordable capital to underserved communities, increases minority business capacity and with that, increased employment opportunities, gives these business owners access to a diverse group of successful owners and financial experts who understand them best, and access to other funding possibilities.
The fund is supported by a $36 million endowment.
To learn more, or to start the application process, send an email to RECFInquiries@therockcreekgroup.com
•••
The number of homes sold in April in Cecil County dropped more than 25% compared to the same month a year earlier according to Maryland REALTORS.
Last month 103 homes changed hands, compared to 138 in April 2021. At the same time the cost of these homes rose more than 20%. Homes stay on the market about the same length of time, which the group reports is 5 days.
The number of listings also fell from 222 to 187.
Only Calvert, Worcester, Queen Anne's, Talbot and Garrett counties had bigger drops in home sales than Cecil County.
Caroline, Somerset and Wicomico were the only counties that sold more homes compared to a year earlier.
•••
The Senator Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta takes place June 10 from 5 until 10 p.m. at Concord Point Park, 700 Concord St.in Havre de Grace.
The regatta features a sailboat race coordinated by the National Hospice Regatta Association, music by Crushing Day and dining experiences from MacGregor's, Laurrapin and Hopkins Farm Brewery.
Although Senator Bob Hooper House was founded 11 years ago, it is celebrating its 10th anniversary thanks to the pandemic.
Hooper died from cancer in 2008. He was a Harford County Councilman from 1982 until 1990. He served in the Maryland Senate from 1999 to 2007, when he announced his resignation due to his health.
The Senator Bob Hooper House, which provides end of life care as well as family support, is part of the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation.
For tickets or more information go to https://www.uchfoundation.org/senator-bob-hooper-house-hospice-regatta/.
•••
Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille at Hollywood Casino closed Monday at midnight but a new restaurant will be in its place come September, according to a spokesman at the Perryville betting operation.
Timothy Shea, Vice President of Operations, said there will still be food.
"In the interim we'll operate Express, which is just salads and sandwiches and we'll bring in food trucks for our customers," Shea said.
What is opening in September will be a Barstool Sportsbook-style restaurant, Shea said. It will remain separate from the Barstool Sportsbook gaming operation to ensure families can go to the restaurant.
Greene Turtle opened its Perryville location in March 2017. The casino constructed an exterior entrance specifically so people under 21 could dine there. To enter the casino however, one must be 21 or older.
Penn National Gaming, parent company of Hollywood Casino in Perryville and more than 40 other such facilities, said the Barstool Sportsbook restaurant is a new concept.
"This will be the first location with betting separate from the restaurant," Shea said.
Greene Turtle is referring all its loyal customers to the restaurant on Beard's Hill Road in Aberdeen.
•••
Havre de Grace Soroptimist International recently awarded grants to three women who, as head of their household, are also currently enrolled in school.
It's called the "Live Your Dream Awards" and went to Simone Hunter and Jakura Garnett, both of whom are training to become nurses, and to Chantel Queen, who is working to become a wellness coach. Also awarded was Shelley Chapman, co-founder of Living Learning Community for Leadership Development with African Women LLC. It's a residential mentoring program.
The Soroptimists also gave cash awards to the Havre de Grace Independence Committee to support the annual city parade and Grace Place, a local food kitchen.
Applications are now being accepted for the new award cycle. Go to https://soroptimisthdg.org/live-your-dream-program-1 for details including eligibility.
•••
Municipalities, recreational authorities and non-profits in Cecil, Harford and New Castle counties have until June 30 to apply for up to $10,000 in grants from Delmarva Power through the utility's Sustainable Communities Grant Program.
“We are proud of our collaboration with Delaware Nature Society and the impact the Sustainable Communities Grant Program provides to Delaware and Maryland,” said Doug Mokoid, Delmarva Power region president. “Last year, our program supported seven projects, including the development of a plant, bird and butterfly habitat at the Friends of Cecil County Parks and Recreation and several other habitat restoration and enhancement projects. We are eager to see the opportunities this program will bring in 2022.”
While 5 grants totaling $10,000 each will be awarded for open space preservation, another $25,000 will be awarded for resiliency programs that show innovation in providing emergency resources.
This is a yearly program available to eligible groups within the Delmarva Power service area.
For details and an application go to https://www.delmarva.com/SafetyCommunity/Community/Pages/Environment.aspx.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County.
