Elkton Music Hall is still planning to open in late June or early July, according to Richard Cunningham, co-owner of the venue at 107 North St. in Elkton.
“Everything is still on track,” Cunningham told the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners last week. He said construction and renovation are moving along. Cunningham was summoned to the board to give an update on the concert venue that is moving into the former Cecil County and Elkton administrative offices.
Lawrence Scott, the county attorney representing the liquor board, advised Cunningham he should keep coming back and give the board updates.
“And next time bring a photo to show the progress,” Scott said. “Show us you’ve made certain milestones.”
The liquor board approved a Class D License for Elkton Music Hall in July. Scott reminded Cunningham that the number of liquor licenses is limited.
“When licenses are granted we want them to be utilized,” Scott said. He acknowledged that Cunningham and his partner, Kathleen Salsbury, needed the license to obtain financing. “The board has a very strong interest in making sure they are utilized. That’s why you were called in.”
Cunningham said he has to be open by July because he has bands booked already.
“If we can get open sooner we will go with local or regional bands to start,” he said.
•••
Cooper’s Collectibles has added East Coast Auctions & Flea Market to its locations selling television, movie and sports memorabilia.
Jeanne Cooper was busy Friday filling three wall cases with autographed baseballs and setting up table displays of football programs and trading cards.
“This will be mostly sports collectibles,” Cooper said. Along with the baseballs she also has autographed photos. “I have Baltimore Orioles, Ravens and Colts.”
Cooper was looking for a new location since Market Street Antique Mall in Havre de Grace has closed.
“I’m still at Seneca Cannery Antiques,” she said of the business at 201 St. John St., also in Havre de Grace.
She also sells a lot of her merchandise through Facebook Marketplace where she manages more than 2 dozen separate accounts.
“I found out it’s a good way to sell your stuff,” she said. If you are looking for something specific you can contact Cooper through the Baltimore Orioles, Ravens, Colts Autographs and Collectibles Facebook page or send an email to jeannefrommd@msn.com.
•••
There have been some leadership changes at APG Federal Credit Union with three employees promoted to new roles.
Chuck Kelly is now executive vice president; only the third in the 85-year history of APGFCU. Joelle Hash has added chief operations officer to her position and Amber Askew is the credit union’s new chief financial officer.
“Chuck draws on his experience as an independent credit union auditor to bring a level of calm, objectivity, and thoughtful deliberation to the wide-range of opportunities before the credit union,” said Don Lewis, president and CEO. “We are pleased to announce his and these other promotions as we bring our message of financial empowerment to the 1.8 million people in Harford County, Cecil County, Baltimore County and Baltimore City.”
APGFCU is the fifth largest credit union headquartered in Maryland and will celebrate that 85 year anniversary this year.
•••
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce is looking for new members for its Board of Directors. Nominations are being accepted through Feb. 10.
These are three-year terms with an option to serve a second consecutive term. Board members are expected to be at monthly meetings, take part in a strategic planning retreat and attend chamber sponsored events as much as possible.
To start the process take the online questionnaire at https://tinyurl.com/47b6e4s8.
•••
You probably have your W-2 by now, so it’s time to think about getting your 2022 taxes filed.
5L2F LLC can fill out and file your personal, business and any other tax forms you need. Brandon Gingery, founder and partner of the business located in his Fair Hill home says no client is too big or too small. His clients are not only in Cecil County but are as far away as Germany. He also helps with trusts.
“I do anything and everything and I’m affordable,” Gingery said, adding, “I have a tight personal budget so I don’t have to charge exorbitant fees.”
Call 667-355-5205 to make an appointment or visit online at www.5L2FLLC.com. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with other hours by appointment.
•••
“Cecil County’s been really good to us,” said Brian Williams, co-owner of Crave Eatery, 503 North Bridge St. in Elkton.
Williams and his wife Natalie Williams moved to the former Lena’s last year from another site nearby. The new location has been undergoing some renovations, which allowed the couple to bring back its popular 6 Minute Meals.
“I’m a chicken and dumplings kind of guy,” Brian said of the 6 Minute Meal offerings, which change weekly. He said they cook large batches of foods and pack them into deli containers to be reheated and eaten at home after a 6 minute trip in the microwave.
“We focus on recipes that take too long to make for just one or two people,” he said. That includes lasagna, kielbasa with pierogi, pot roast and gravy and meatloaf and gravy.
“We also have freezer meals,” Natalie said. For now, these are vegetarian meals with broccoli and cheese, or mushrooms and onions.
Crave Eatery delivered a lot of these 6 Minute Meals during the height of the pandemic. Brian said he also delivers to homes where folks are recuperating from surgery or childbirth, or there’s a special occasion to celebrate. To get the food delivered, the minimum purchase is $20.
“Orders have to be in by Monday for delivery each week,” Natalie said. Orders can be picked up at Crave Wednesday through Friday. Deliveries are made Wednesdays to New Castle County and to Cecil County and Oxford, Pa. on Thursdays.
Oh and the 6 Minute Meal menu also offers dessert. Natalie popped the lid on a container of Oreo cake to show layers of the iconic cookie surrounded by creamy topping.
The 6 Minute Meal menu changes each week so go to craveeaterytakeout.com or find them on Facebook to see what’s available and to order.
•••
Centered Clay Studio has just started another 8-week cycle of classes where interested adults can create and compose under the guidance of Debby Wyatt.
Wyatt opened Centered Clay Studio at 67 Ways Lane in Kennett Square, Pa. in September but she’s been passionate about clay since her youth.
“I did a pottery class in college and I loved it,” Wyatt said as her new class of students kneaded wads of clay into submission. However life got in the way, raising kids and working, she said. The kids got older, she retired and found a graduate assistant job at Shippensburg University to re-ignite her skills and learn how to run a studio.
She joined a potters guild and the Nicodemus Center for Ceramics Study. Wyatt moved from central to eastern Pennsylvania five years ago.
“I couldn’t find a studio. I was doing pottery in my basement with a little baby kiln,” she said. “I missed my community.”
She saw a sign at The Creamery in Kennett Square for artist space, but through the owner of that property she learned about 67 Ways Lane, known locally as “the old Boy Scout house.” With new construction all around her, Wyatt is enjoying the renovated historic building, which provides copious day light, room for two large kilns and lots of creative space for anyone 13 and older.
Erin Talbert from Chadds Ford, Pa. is taking the beginner’s class over again, but this time she is moving through it at her own pace. Beginners learn various types of sculpting; hand building, throwing, pinch pots and extruding.
“I like them all but I was not good at throwing,” Talbert said. “I like coming here because I don’t have to be good.”
Rachel Bevis, an instructor, said some students are eager to explore.
“Some people all they want to do is throw. Some people only want to hand build, Bevis said. “I wanted to try it all.”
Wyatt offers the eight week classes, half-day workshops and open studio. Find out more at https://www.centeredclaystudio.com/.
•••
The Cream Bean is dedicating its February sales to help the family of Jamie Hudson, who died suddenly Jan. 20, leaving behind her husband and two children.
“Jamie was a huge part of the Cecil County community and did several vendor events with The Cream Bean,” said Coryn Combs, owner of the coffee cafe at 1974 West Pulaski Highway in Elkton. “For the entire month of February at The Cream Bean we will be giving away 100% of our profits to her family as well as accepting donations.”
Combs said she wants to help the family as much as possible. Anyone wanting more information can call The Cream Bean at 806-881-5420 or on Facebook.
