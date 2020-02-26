Happening this week around the county …
”It really was a lot of laughter last year,” Rob Massimiano said of the first Comedy Roast hosted by the Elkton Alliance.
This year’s roast puts Elkton Town Commissioner and all around good guy Earl Piner on the hot seat.
”I’ve been saving jokes for Earl all year,” Massimiano said.
The Comedy Roast is Feb. 29 at Elkton Town Hall, 100 Railroad Avenue, 2nd floor. Tickets are $35 per person and includes a dinner catered by C3ntral Tavern at 5 p.m. and the roast begins at 6. Get tickets online at www.elktonalliance.org or call 410-398-5076.
Last year’s victim was Elkton Mayor Rob Alt.
”We figured we’d start with him because he’s such an easy target,” Massimiano, also a member of the Elkton Board of Town Commissioners, said.
During the inaugural roast all in attendance was given a ballot to choose the next roast victim. Massimiano said Piner was the hands-down favorite.
Massimiano expects lots of laughter again this year and he suggests dress comfortably so you can laugh with gusto.
”Jeans and a T-shirt, or a suit and tie, come as you want to,” he said. “Everyone’s going to be looking at Earl any way.”
•••
Stacy May has joined RE/MAX Chesapeake in Elkton.
”I love the RE/MAX brand,” May said. She moved recently from RE/MAX Vision in North East where she’d spent the past two years. May has been in real estate for 6 years and has worked for both Star and Exit Realty as well.
What she says she is enjoying most about the move is she has her own office now to talk with clients. She also said she appreciates how Don Horton, owner of the franchise, helps his agents.
”They offer me a lot of tools and offer me advertising,” she said.
May considers her strong suits to be helping first time homebuyers and move-up buyers.
”There’s a lot of moving pieces,” she said, adding, “You need someone to explain it to you as you go.”
To reach May call the RE/MAX Chesapeake office at 410-398-9200 or stop in at 216 East Pulaski Highway.
•••
Armstrong will be sending letters to its Cecil County customers soon informing them that they must raise the cost of television and internet services about 6%.
David Wittmann, vice president of cable marketing for the utility based in Butler, Pa., said this would be the first internet increase in more than a year.
”The usage has gone up astronomically year after year,” Wittmann said. Over the past few years that increase had been about 40%. However he noted over the past 12 months there’s been a surge to nearly 50%, especially when the average home has 10 internet-enabled devices in use. “We have more internet customers than ever and we keep increasing the speed.”
That translates into increased cost to add the technology, which is passed on to the consumer.
With more people seeking out news channels, Wittman said Armstrong has added Newsmax, BBC News and CSPAN-2 to its line up, but is moving a less-watched channel — Nicktoons — to its variety pack.
”NetFlix, Amazon and Apple are spending incredible amounts of money on producing content, which is driving up the cost. At the same time the people who pay for the rights for sports content, those costs have skyrocketed,” Wittman said.
The price increases will take effect with the April bill.
•••
New Dunkin is under construction on Belle Hill Road behind the Taco Bell/KFC.
Guy Rudiger, spokesman for Dunkin, said the owner is Raj Patel. Hoping to have the store open in late spring or early summer, Rudiger said Patel is planning a grand opening so stay tuned.
•••
Norman and Lisa Wehner recently marked the 20th year of their business, Real Trust Associates. With the office at 2257 West Pulaski Highway in North East the Wehners work all over Cecil County with not only the sales and purchase of real estate for all needs but also with rental properties.
Check out what’s available at getrealtrust.com or call 410-287-1260.
•••
Ashley Addiction Centers recently donated 400 books to the Phoenix Foundation of Maryland, an organization that will operate the state’s only secondary school for teens in recovery from alcohol or drug abuse.
The Phoenix Academy will open in Frederick this fall.
“Our purpose at Ashley is to act as a beacon of hope for those who need it most and provide opportunities for people to live the life they want,” said David Nassef, president and CEO of Ashley. “We’re excited to collaborate with the Phoenix Foundation on this exciting new initiative to open a recovery school for youth—a need for many families throughout the state.”
•••
If you are a fan of PBS’ Antiques Road Show then dust off your grandma’s tea set and come to Elkton Town Hall Saturday Feb. 29 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. for the Elkton Alliance Elkton’s Own Antique Road Show. Get up to five items professionally appraised for $5 each.
Elkton Town Hall is located at 100 Railroad Ave.
For more information call the Alliance at 410-398-5076.
•••
Clean Enterprises re-opened its car wash in Rising Sun Friday morning, introducing its new, state of the art facility.
Charles Temple Jr. thanked the town and Cecil County for its support in the $1.3 million project that saw the old facility demolished and slightly larger, new one built on the same footprint.
”We had to. This wasn’t big enough to handle the new equipment,” Temple said moments after cutting the ribbon at the East Main Street business.
The new equipment now powers two automated car wash options, plus four self washing bays, all with heated floors.
”Every bit of concrete here is heated,” said Charles Temple III. By keeping it at a constant 40 degrees no ice forms in cold weather, he noted.
The system is also built to clean and recycle the water captured on site.
The Temples have been in Rising Sun nearly 50 years, Temple Jr. noted.
Clean Enterprises also offers a monthly package where the customer can get a car washed once a day throughout the month for about a dollar per day. An RFID chip is attached to the vehicle that is read by the system and begins the wash.
The Temples also have two car washes in Oxford and another in Quarryville, Pa.
Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion thanked the Temples for what he called “an amazing re-investment in Rising Sun.”
”They spared no expense,” Marion said.
•••
It’s busy at the Kitty in Georgetown.
Kitty Knight House, 14028 Augustine Herman Highway, has all kinds of entertainment, meal specials and getaways planned. A day of wine tasting ends with a night in the historic Kitty Knight House Inn. There’s a family style barbecue rib dinner Sundays, Two 4 Tuesdays, Thirsty Thursdays and live music every Friday.
That’s just a sampling. Call 410-648-5200 or visit www.kittyknight.com
•••
The last day to brag about your business for the annual Cecil County Chamber of Commerce Business Spotlight Luncheon is March 13.
Businesses with expansion news, new locations, anniversaries or other milestone news to share need to get that information to the chamber at cecilchamber.com.
The 6th Annual Business Spotlight Luncheon will be March 26 at the Chesapeake Inn Ballroom in Chesapeake City.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
