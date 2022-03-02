Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Elkton Chamber and Alliance is now simply “Elkton Alliance, Inc.”
Jessica Price, executive director, announced the change in a letter to members recently, saying this rebranding “will allow us to obtain and offer more grant funds and expand our capabilities from Downtown, to the greater Town of Elkton.”
The rebranding has been in process since 2020; a process that includes changing its status from 501 c6 to 501 c3.
In the letter, Price calls it an exciting change, pointing to the new logo, but also assures members that the rebrand will not affect the Alliance’s mission.
“While our name will change, our dedication to our members will not,” Price said. “This designation will simply allow us to further our reach and make a greater impact in our overall business community.”
•••
The Cecil County Board of License Commissioners approved the transfers of two liquor licenses as part of new ownerships; one in Chesapeake City, the other in Rising Sun.
The license held by Jennifer and Clare Marin for The Bayard House is now the property of Robert Walls, William Valichka III and Nancy Nickerson, who will operate the restaurant at 11 Bohemia Avenue in Chesapeake City. The trio are the same partners operating Prime 225, also in Chesapeake City.
Likewise, Wayne Reeves, Rodney VanDerzee and Patrick Dixon — representing Blue Marlin, Inc. — have transferred their license to Joshua Eidson, Andrea Hershey and Dixon with Feldspar Services LLC, and are now the operators of Buck’s Restaurant & Tavern at 314 East Main St. in Rising Sun.
The liquor board’s vote was unanimous in favor of both transfers.
•••
Fairhill Auction has a big online sale coming up featuring posters from World War I and World War II along with other historic relics and documents.
The March 10 online auction at fairhillauction.com features hundreds of posters enforcing patriotism, support of the war effort and propaganda from both sides of the conflicts. One such piece is a poster of a sailor with his fist punching forward. Below him is a silhouette of sinking ships at Pearl Harbor with the words “Avenge December 7” across the middle.
Andreas and Ingrid Kornfeld will also auction off movie posters, travel posters and other vintage or antique pieces including some from the other side of the wars.
“The posters come from different consigners,” Ingrid Kornfeld said. “Our customers come from all over, but mainly in the US.”
There are 143 items in the March 10 sale.
Ingrid said Andreas has more than 30 years of experience in auctions and photography, which he brings to Fairhill Auction.
Among the most interesting pieces the couple has seen cross their desk so far is a document with Winston Churchill’s signature and a photograph of Adolph Hitler from his days as Chancellor of Germany.
“We’d like to keep all of it but we can’t do that,” she said.
To talk to Andreas or Ingrid call Fairhill Auction at 443-222-8240.
•••
A Maryland Lottery player from Whiteford, Md. said he will use his $50,000 winning Gold Bar Bingo ticket for two very big things.
While the 84-year-old from northern Harford County chose to remain anonymous, he did tell officials that the money would “fix my teeth and pay my truck off.” His winning $5 ticket was purchased at Saubel’s Markets in Whiteford. The store received a $500 prize for selling the winning ticket.
•••
Customers of Martin’s Food Store in the Rising Sun Towne Center will no longer have to pay for contactless grocery pick up, nor is there a minimum order required to obtain the service.
“With today’s customers having more choices than ever before, it’s critical that we continue taking steps to differentiate our online shopping experience,” said Matt Simon, vice president of brand experience for the GIANT Company, which is Martin’s parent company. “Not only do these enhancements accelerate our omnichannel strategy, but they also provide our GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct customers with greater convenience and value, uniquely positioning The GIANT Company as the online grocer of choice.”
•••
The former Medline building in Havre de Grace is now home to a new distribution center for Medifast and its OPTAVIA line of weight management products. Maryland Department of Commerce announced the new venture at 2000 Rock Glenn Boulevard, which will eventually employ up to 300 people.
“We are thrilled that Medifast has grown its Maryland footprint and expanded its distribution operations to Harford County,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “We hope this additional facility will help the company continue its positive trajectory and serve thousands of more customers in the months and years ahead.”
Medline moved into a larger facility in Perryville in 2019.
“We are relentless in our commitment to delivering operational excellence to support our OPTAVIA Coach and Client Community,” said Dan Chard, chairman and CEO of Medifast. “With the opening of the Havre de Grace distribution center, Medifast will have two fulfillment centers wholly dedicated to the East Coast region. We plan to continue optimizing our manufacturing and fulfillment operations, helping meet demand through 2022 and beyond.”
See the jobs available in the new facility at https://medifastinc.com/.
•••
Recently, the North East Chamber of Commerce handed out its annual awards, naming Meredith and Brandon Boas and their Grunge Muffin Designs the 2021 Business of the Year. Meredith Boas was also named Business Person of the Year.
Chamber members also voted to salute Eugene Daley, commander of Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027, as its 2021 Volunteer of the Year. Also honored were: Chief Stephen Yates, the new leader of North East Police Department, North East Police Cpl. Annette Goodyear, who pushed a child at North East Middle School out of the path of a car, and Sandy Turner, director of Cecil County Tourism. Turner was feted for the success of the just-ended “Winter Lights, Cecil Nights” tourism campaign.
•••
First National Bank of Pennsylvania has received federal approval to close their branch at 613 Bel Air Road in Bel Air, Md. The Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury approved the shuttering of the former Howard Bank branch in February.
Meanwhile, PNC is closing branches in Galena and Bear, Del., citing a change in customer use of brick-and-mortar branches.
“The Galena branch, located at 101 W. Cross St., will be consolidated with the Washington Ave. location at 803 Washington Ave in Chestertown,” said Jason Beyersdorfer, media spokesman for PNC. “There are more ways to bank with PNC than ever before, and we have continued to see our customers taking advantage of the investments we have made in non-branch channels by altering the ways in which they use brick-and-mortar locations. Shifts in the way customers are conducting their banking transactions are important inputs that inform our branch consolidation decisions.”
•••
Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce announced the 12 recipients of its inaugural Business Improvement Grant. With a $5,000 contribution from Justamere Foundation, OACC was able to award $15,000 for BIG projects.
Several winners will use the funds for new equipment, furniture, signage, security and lighting. Mirror Me Productions will use its funds for a wrapped vehicle and Wholly Grounds is opening a drive through operation, for which the BIG funds will contribute. Woerth It Hollow is getting a run in shed and S&L Fine Cigars and Tobacco plans to add a door connecting its adjoining properties.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
