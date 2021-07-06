Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
Let the Independence Day celebrations continue with Red, White & Brew Friday from 5 until 8 p.m. in downtown Elkton.
Sponsored by Elk River Brewing, Elkton Chamber and Alliance and Elkton Arts and Entertainment District,, the event features free street games, live music and steamed crabs for an old fashioned brew fest.
Red, White & Brew will shut down part of Main Street to add to the festival feel.
•••
Hopkins Farm Brewery is celebrating its first anniversary with beer and music all week long at Rider Lane in Havre de Grace.
Katie Hopkins said the festivities begin Wednesday with the release of an anniversary T-shirt and the return of fan favorite brews including “Rooster Call Stout” and “Level’s Best Pale Ale.”
“We’ll also have our anniversary beer release, an IPL (lager) called “Raise the Roof” in honor of our new grain storage barn,” Hopkins said.
Thursday through Sunday visitors will find a well rounded collection of food trucks, live music and more specials from the brewery.
“Friday we’ll have our “Sleeping Giant” barrel aged barely wine and the first 100 visitors get a free anniversary glass,” she said. There’s a mechanical bull scheduled for Friday from 5 until 9 p.m. and — weather permitting — tethered hot air balloon rides Saturday afternoon. The first 100 Saturday also get the commemorative glass.
Saturday will also herald the release of a “Blue Bird Sour” beer, “New England IPA” and Blackberry Lemonade seltzer.
“The community has been so supportive of us,” Hopkins said, noting that even in the midst of the pandemic the brewery developed a strong customer base. “It’s a real privilege to share the farm.”
Hopkins Farm Brewery opens Wednesday through Sunday at noon. Closing hours on Sunday are at 8, 9 p.m on Wednesday, 9:30 Thursday and open until 10 Friday and Saturday.
•••
The Women’s Civic League of North East is getting help from North East Walmart in its efforts to enroll more children in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
“We have 580 children registered in Cecil County,” said Donna Bitely, chairwoman of the local chapter of the literacy program started by the county superstar more than 25 years ago. According to Bitely, 133 of those live in North East and will benefit from the Walmart donation.
“We are getting a check for $3,125 to fund those 133 children,” Bitely said.
Children from birth to age 5 enroll through imaginationlibrary.com and can receive an age appropriate book each month.
“It’s delivered to their house totally free of charge,” she said. At age 5 the child receives a graduation book from the program and would then enter kindergarten. “So a child enrolled at birth would receive 60 books in their own little private library collection.”
To find out. more about the Women’s Civic League and all it does go to https://www.wclnortheast.org/
The check will be presented to the league next week.
•••
In spite of the pandemic Maryland witnessed a 22% increase in new businesses in 2020, according to the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation. More than 91,000 new entities were registered last year and, as of May 2021, some 470,000 existing businesses remain in good standing with the state.
Meanwhile, those businesses whose doors are closing have one less expense as of July 1. Through legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly the $100 fee to close a business has been eliminated.
“Maryland’s business community is stronger than ever, with more businesses registering in 2020 than any year prior,” said State Department of Assessments and Taxation Director Michael Higgs. “For businesses that unfortunately need to close, SDAT is proud to have led the effort on this bi-partisan legislation that assists business owners in that process by removing the dissolution fee.”
•••
Commercial and retail re-development is the focus of a new $25 million incentive program launched by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
Dubbed “Project Restore,” Gov. Larry Hogan said the idea is for Maryland to do more than just recover from the pandemic.
“Project Restore will help put more ‘open for business’ signs in storefront windows, create thousands of jobs, and transform neighborhoods and communities,” Hogan said. “This initiative is just one more shining example of how we aren’t just committed to fully recovering from this pandemic, we are committed to coming back stronger and better than ever before.”
Project Restore funding is targeting retail or commercial space that has been vacant for more than six months. Rental assistance, tax rebates and other relief are part of the program for new or expanding small businesses.
Go to dhcd.maryland.gov/ProjectRestore for details.
•••
The acquisition of Hollywood Casino in Perryville by Penn National Gaming is complete.
It was Penn National that developed and opened Maryland’s first casino on Chesapeake Overlook Parkway in 2010. PNG sold the casino and property to Gaming and Leisure Properties in 2013. Now PNG owns the casino and rents the property from GLP.
Allie Evangelista is the new general manager, replacing Matt Heiskell. Heiskell is now GM of two Penn National casinos in Mississippi.
•••
Speaking of gaming, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has named John A. Martin to succeed Gordon Medenica as director of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.
Medenica announced his retirement in April.
Martin was elevated from his role as managing director and chief revenue officer of the agency, a position he had held since 2015.
“Maryland is proud to have one of the best lottery and gaming systems in the country, and with sports betting coming online, we are poised for even more record growth,” Hogan said. “John Martin has done an outstanding job in his role overseeing the agency, and we are fortunate to have him as our new director. I want to sincerely thank Gordon Medenica for his service to Maryland, particularly for the pivotal role he played in establishing our very successful vaccine lottery.
Martin’s appointment began July 1.
•••
Maryland Department of Natural Resources is recruiting now for its 2021-2022 Maryland Conservation Corps class.
Young adults 17 to 25 with an interest in conservation, environmental and natural sciences will spend 11 months in a hands-on learning environment attaining skills in such areas as habitat restoration, historical heritage preservation, trail building and education.
“The Maryland Conservation Corps provides young adults with a meaningful opportunity to gain experience in environmental science and natural resource conservation,” Maryland Park Service Superintendent Nita Settina said. “From aquatic systems and public lands management, the program offers hands-on, real-world experience in a team-based environment that supports community service and conservation stewardship.”
Only 35 slots are available and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Start by filling out an online application at https://dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/mcc_application.aspx
There are also opportunities to shadow an MCC member.
•••
Susquehanna Workforce Network is back to holding real, live, in person job fairs and the first is July 15 from noon until 4 p.m. at Minker Banquet Hall at the Community Fire Company of Perryville, 920 Principio Furnace Road.
Steve Groft, communications specialist for SWN, said more than 18 employers are lined up so far, each with positions each is eager to get filled.
Bring numerous copies of your resume and dress to impress to meet with Allan Myers, APGFCU, Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, Wicho and Sons LLC, Cecil County Government and more.
•••
Summer Reading is not just for your kids.
The Cecil County Public Library Business Information Center offers a Summer Reading List for those who own or operate a local business.
There are six categories of reading for those taking the Summer Reading Challenge: Business Planning, Entrepreneurial, Job + Career, Leadership, Marketing, and Motivation.
Read at least one book on one or more of these topics and enter a raffle to win a $10 Barnes & Noble gift card.
The challenge ends Aug. 14. Go to https://www.cecilcountylibrary.org/events/summer-reading for more information including a list of recommended books.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.