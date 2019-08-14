Happening this week around the county …
Elk River Brewing Company growlers and the beer to go inside them will be for sale starting Friday at The North East Store.
Rob Alt and Steve Linkous, owners of the store at 1223 Turkey Point Road in North East, have expanded the store, which Alt said gave them room for more products for local customers as well as the boating community.
For Elk River Brewing Company owner Brad Carrillo it’s an opportunity to expand the customer base outside of their tap room at 112 E. Main St. in Elkton.
”This is another conduit to distribute our beer,” Carrillo said. “We’ll start with four taps, but we can expand up to eight.”
To start, growler fans will find Elk River’s Dunrite IPA, Octoraro Red, Veazy’s Vienna Lager and Mayor Rob Altbier — the last named in honor of Alt, who has served as mayor of the county seat since 2014.
”This is a way to get it to go,” Carrillo said. “We don’t currently bottle or can.”
However that could be changing if the parties agree to make the move to “crowlers.” That’s a can ranging in sizes from 10 to 64 ounces, which can be filled at the tap and sealed just like a typical can of beer.
”Then you could get two of the smaller size with two flavors,” Alt explained.
Leading up to the kickoff, which runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Carrillo will be teaching The North East Store staff how to properly fill the 64-ounce brown glass containers. Customers can purchase the growler there for $6 or bring your own.
”We also need to teach them the rules on tasting,” Alt said, noting the store also plans to offer tasting sessions featuring beer, wine, whiskey and bourbon.
For more information, contact The North East Store at 410-287-0051 or go to elkriverbrewing.com
•••
Nella Naturals is growing again, this time in the wholesale side of its family-run business at 209 E. Locust St. in Oxford, Pa. To aid in that growth, Rudy and Nicki Allen gave their company the new name in April. (Note that Nella is Allen spelled backward.)
”We needed a better brand name,” Nicki said of the company that started as The Soap Bucket in their kitchen. “We sell more than soap.”
Having outgrown the kitchen and then the garage, the Allens bought a storage shed.
”We ran it there for nine months, then moved here five years ago,” she said. “Now we’re looking for the next location.”
Nella Naturals is going nationwide, shipping its 1,500 product and adding wholesale outlets. Find their soaps, lotions, chapsticks, candles and other handmade items in Cecil County at Milburn Orchards in Elkton and Landhope Farms in Port Deposit.
”We make it all ourselves,” Rudy said.
Except for the Dead Sea salt, all other ingredients are from American suppliers and ethically sourced, he said.
Each of the couple’s five children has a product line bearing their names and the five-point star in their company logo is also for the children. Grace has a pink sugar scrub and candle. For Rowdy there’s a line of campfire-inspired products. Cricket’s Bug Off is named for their third child. Emma’s Rose are rose-scented products and Ruxton’s name is on their line of men’s care products.
Nella Naturals is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Check out their products online at nella-naturals.com or call 610-467-1555.
•••
Rob Massimiano has added another title to his list of accomplishments: president of the board of directors of the Alliance of Professional Tattooists.
”I was on the board for eight and half years,” Massimiano said. “While I was at the convention in New Mexico, the board approached me and asked if I’d come back.”
The entire board approved his nomination, he said.
APT was formed in 1992, and Massimiano, owner of Tidewater Tattoo Studio at 106 W. Main St. in Elkton, was among the first to join.
”As members join, they get a number. My number is 39. Now we have numbers over 3,000,” he said.
His job over the next two years includes keeping an ear to the ground for pending legislation that could affect the industry.
”But our main mission is promoting safety in tattooing,” he said.
In his opinion, every person who works with the public should attend a seminar called “Prevention of Disease Transmission in Tattooing.”
”As far as I’m concerned everyone should take it, including food service, hospital workers and the schools,” he said. “It makes you aware of everything you touch.”
Obviously, Massimiano is no stranger to public service. A current member of the Elkton Board of Town Commissioners, he’s also been active with the Cecil County Arts Council, Elkton Chamber and Alliance, and the Cecil County Board of Zoning Appeals.
”With age comes wisdom and I’ve obtained a certain amount of wisdom,” he said of his experience, including 33 years as a tattoo artist. “I’m just an artist who happened to fall into this business.”
•••
Belle Hill Self Storage at 6 Warner Road in Elkton has a new owner. According to Ohio-based Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate investment services firm, the storage complex situated on almost 6 acres was sold to a limited liability company. The firm did not identify that LLC by name, and state land records have not yet been updated to reflect the sale.
The purchase price was not divulged.
The seller was identified by the company only as a private investor, although the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation identifies the current owner as First Gladwyne Corp. from Kennett Square, Pa. Incorporated in Maryland in 1965, the corporation is run by Robert, Stephen and William Warner, according to Pennsylvania records.
There are 95 climate controlled units at the complex, built in 2003. Additionally there are 232 standard drive-up units. In announcing the sale, Marcus & Millichap mentioned that 2.5 acres is available for expansion.
•••
Registration is open now for the Aug. 28 Nonprofit Roundtable hosted by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce. Bruce England, executive director of Susquehanna Workforce Network, will speak on “Labor Force Dynamic and Employment Assistance.”
This will take place at the SWN office at 1275 W. Pulaski Highway in Elkton from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Call 410-392-3833 for more information or to register for the free roundtable.
•••
Storytime LIVE! is coming Aug. 24 to Kiddie Academy in Elkton. This is a free event open to anyone interested in learning more about the center at 100 Kiddie Lane, or who just want a fun, family-centered morning centered around two great children’s books, “Curious George” and “Pinkalicious.”
Parents are encouraged to bring the camera to capture the fun when your child interacts with each character. Storytime LIVE! starts at 10 a.m.
Register online at www.kastorytime.com or call 410-398-1110 for more information.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
