Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Mary and Armand Miles are bringing Dimples Philly Cheese Steaks to North East.
The Philadelphia natives will host a grand opening July 1 at noon for their deli style sandwich shop at 131 South Main St. “Dimples” is a homage to Mary’s late mother, who she said had the biggest ones when she would smile.
Dimples Philly Cheese Steaks will offer the real deal, the couple said as they put the finishing touches on the building that had been vacant since December with Zero Degrees closed.
“A Philly cheese steak made by a Philadelphian is made with love,” Mary said. “Yes, it’s just cheese and meat, but it’s the rib eye and the Amoroso rolls.”
Armand said those overstuffed hoagies will be dripping with so much cheese and beef rib-eye meat that it will run down your elbows. He said that’s more proof that it’s the real deal. Expect that experience regardless of which hoagie is chosen from the menu, he added.
People living in the area have been knocking on the door or peering in to see what’s happening inside, and other business owners along Main Street have been dropping in to welcome the couple.
“And it was brought to our attention that we are the first African American business on Main Street,” Mary said. She looks forward to meeting customers and showing them the best from The City of Brotherly Love.
The Mileses found the location by accident. Mary said she was driving down Main Street in March and saw the ‘for rent’ sign. With traffic behind her she couldn’t stop so she called Armand and had him research.
“We signed the lease May 1,” she said, but added they really wanted to open a take out only business. The location offers seating but the couple said they will not at first.
Operating hours are 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days per week with plans to add breakfast hours in the fall. Check out their Facebook page for a look at what’s to come.
•••
Also holding an official grand opening in North East Saturday is Bay Venture Outfitters and Port House Crab Cakes & Creamery at 15 North Main St.
Kelly Benson and his father, Hudson Benson, have joined forces to operate a retail location to rent a kayak or bicycle and the necessary accessories, or to purchase the same. It’s in the building where Hudson used to operate Port House Grill until a Nov. 2021 fire. The new model for the restaurant is selling their popular crab cakes ready-to-cook and their own Port House Ice Cream. The crab cakes are made and packaged and sold at 15 North Main.
The official grand opening is at 1 p.m. Saturday.
•••
Chesapeake City will explode in many colors Sunday night with an Independence Day celebration at Pell Gardens from 5 until 10 p.m. There will be music, kids activities and other fun leading up to the fireworks show at nightfall.
The Salute To Cecil County Veterans is Monday night from North East Town Park. The fun begins at 6 with patriotic music and presentations while you dine from the food trucks or bring your own picnic. There will also be a variety of vendors and activities.
The Town of Elkton will be celebrating Independence Day with a free fireworks display July 4, launching from Meadow Park. A portion of Delaware Avenue and the park will be closed to the public Tuesday for that reason.
The best viewing locations are the Eder Park Little League complex and Howard’s Pond, say town officials.
•••
If you are interested in how Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania will dispense its share of the $26 billion Opioid Settlement, then plan to attend a June 29 webinar hosted by Dr. Glenn Sterner from Penn State.
Sterner was an advisor to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office during discussions for the allotment process. He will also review the current allocation plans in each state; the implications and the structure.
You must register in advance to get the link. Go to https://psu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z098rOS8Q3KRx1fF74IhdQ#/registration to register for this free webinar, which begins at noon.
•••
Shay’s Auto Spa is the first business to open in the Blue Ball Tavern Center at 3943 Blue Ball Road.
Shay Strianese is still getting set up for the detailing service, but Jeff Sellers with SB Real Estate in Wilmington, Del. is in charge of filling all eight spaces of the first of two buildings. He is already getting her some neighbors.
“There are four spaces with 1,250 square feet, two with 2,500 and two with 5,000,” Sellers said. Rent is $10 per square foot.
“It’s zoned BG; Business General. That’s the most common commercial zoning,” he said, adding that type of zoning is what is found along US Route 40.
Sellers said this is a unique project within the NAR (Northern Agricultural Region).
“Nobody wants a warehouse in a rural area so the owner made it look like a horse stable,” Sellers said, pointing to the barn style doors and roof line detail that includes skylights.
Construction has started on the second building and there will be a small retail center built along Telegraph Road. Sellers said these would be small businesses that won’t need much water to operate since the center is on a well.
Sellers can be reached at 302-275-5566.
•••
Cecil College has renamed one of its divisions to better reflect its mission and to align it with similar programs at other Maryland higher learning institutions.
What was Continuing Education is now Continuing Education and Workforce Development.
“While we provide education for career advancement and community engagement, we also offer a variety of programs and courses for personal enrichment and lifelong learning. Continuing Education and Workforce Development better encompasses these additional areas,” said Miles Dean, Dean of Continuing Education and Workforce Development.
College officials say the name change will also bring more attention to the array of non-credit programs for skilled trades and health care fields, commercial driver training and others. Learn more at https://www.cecil.edu/programs-courses/continuing-education-workforce-development.
•••
Registration is open for the Aug. 19 Everyday Hero 5K to benefit the Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce. Sponsorships are also available for those that want to be included on the commemorative T-shirt and other race swag. Sponsorships start as low as $100.
Take part in the 5K run for $25, 1 mile fun run for $15 or the free Kids Fun Run. The course is at Nottingham Park.
The Everyday Hero 5K is in its 7th year and celebrates anyone who contributes to their community.
To sign up as a runner or sponsor, go to https://oxfordpa.org/everyday-hero-5k/.
•••
Cecil County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for donors and sponsors to help make their Sept. 8 fundraiser a huge success.
Heroes and Villains is the theme of this year’s Casino Night at The Wellwood in Charlestown. And yes, you are encouraged to come in costume.
Sponsors can do something as simple as sponsoring the dessert or elixir bars to as much as an Elite Sponsor for $10,000.
CASA is a non-profit organization that supports and mentors children in the Cecil County Foster Care system
For more information, call 410-996-3025.
•••
Chester County Economic Development Commission launched ”Project ReConnect” this month with the goal of helping residents — especially those in health care fields — assistance with completing their post-secondary education.
Project ReConnect is available to those with a year or less of study remaining. Benefits could include books, tuition and child care for Chester County residents.
Go to https://ccedcpa.com/services/workforce/project-reconnect/ for enrollment and eligibility information.
•••
Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening a second outlet in Cecil County; this one will be in North East Station.
Annie Gradinger, spokeswoman for the restaurant chain, said that – like the Chipotle at 722 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton – the new location will have a “Chipotlane” to allow customers to order through the app and pick up without leaving their vehicle.
Starbucks is also working its way through the permitting process for location in the same shopping center.
•••
Business rental space is available on the second floor at 261 East Main St. in Newark through NAI Emory Hill.
Tenant parking is included with this adaptable property priced at $15 per square foot for up to 2,475 SF.
Contact Matt Chacko at 610-633-7513 to get a tour or for details.
•••
Dr. Richard Streett III and Brian Walker have been re-elected and chair and vice chair respectively to the Harford Community College Board of Trustees.
A veterinarian and managing partner for Churchville, Swan Creek and Greenbriar Veterinary Clinics, Streett has been a member of the trustees since 2015.
Walker joined the trustees in 2018 and has more than 30 years of business experience; specifically digital health care.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
