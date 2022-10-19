Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce is looking for sponsors for its Nov. 16 First Responders Appreciation Dinner to be held at Minker Banquet Hall in Perryville.
Sponsorship packages range from $250 — which comes with two tickets and name recognition in the program — up to $1,000. That top tier includes 8 tickets, recognition in the program, on a poster and before and during the event.
Tickets are also on sale now for $45 per person.
For tickets or sponsorship information go to cecilchamber.com.
•••
If you are a hunting season widow, then Stevie Lynn’s Bowtique in North East invites you to Doe on the Go Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the shop, 125 South Main St.
Tickets are $8 per person and include a swag bag, sweet treats and entry for giveaways. For details on Doe on the Go go to Facebook and hunt for Stevie Lynn’s Bowtique.
•••
Hollywood Casino in Perryville will celebrate the grand opening of its Barstool Sportsbook Restaurant Friday with a meet and greet with former Baltimore Raven Duane Starks.
Starks was drafted by the Ravens in 1998 and is credited with making the play that cemented the team’s first Super Bowl win in the 2000 season.
The restaurant officially opened Tuesday. You can view the menu at https://www.hollywoodcasinoperryville.com/dining.
•••
Baker’s Restaurant in Elkton will celebrate Halloween with a costume contest and music by Olivia Reynolds. The fun begins at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the restaurant, located at 1075 Augustine Herman Highway.
•••
Lynda Boegner has been added to the staff of West Cecil Health Center in Conowingo as a family nurse practitioner. She comes to West Cecil from the Harford County Health Department.
Dr. Mozella Williams, chief medical officer, said Boegner bring impressive clinical skills to the center. on Rock Springs Road.
“She is ready to serve patients of all ages and genders for acute and chronic illness, and provide the essential well-child checks, in addition to adult annual check-ups, well-woman exams, and wellness visits,” Williams said. “She also has a wonderful public health background and a special interest in treating patients who have HIV and Hepatitis C infections.”
Find out more at http://www.westcecilhealth.org
•••
Artesian Resources Corporation has named Daniel W. Konstanski as its new Vice President of Engineering. Konstanski, who began the new role Oct. 3, joined Artesian in 2014 as a senior engineer.
As VP he will be responsible for managing and overseeing the Engineering Department and managing capital projects.
•••
Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce has begun taking nominations for its Business, Organization and Citizen of the Year Awards. The deadline is Jan. 1 to nominate for any of the award categories.
Nominations can be made online at https://oxfordpa.org/awards-nomination-form-page or download an application and deliver it to the OACC office at 1 Octoraro Alley Suite A , P.O. Box 4, Oxford, PA 19363
•••
Ahead of National Veterans Small Business Week — Oct. 31-Nov. 4 — the US Small Business Administration is inviting veteran business owners in Pennsylvania to apply for a share in over $4 million in federal funding.
Up to 12 entities in Pennsylvania and 13 other jurisdictions will be given the funding to provide training training and guidance to transitioning military service members and their spouses through the Boots to Business entrepreneurship program. The deadline is Nov. 23.
For details and an application go to www.grants.gov and search for SB-OVVB-23-001
•••
Chester County Economic Development Council has promoted six of its own in an effort to expand its business services and respond to the emerging needs of businesses post-COVID.
Gary Smith, president and CEO of CCEDC, said these movies will help businesses of all sizes.
“The demand for our services has never been higher – including for financing, location services, workforce development and innovation – and these advancements will continue to help support the incredible work that the CCEDC team is doing,” Smith said.
Jim Hammond is now VP of Finance. Chris McHenry is the new VP of Development Finance. Named as Facilities and IT Services Director is Kathleen Nader. Tracey Oberholtzer is the new Events Director. The Business Outreach Manager is now Lori Pickford. Leslie Rylke is the new Marketing and Communications Director.
•••
5th Company Brewing in Perryville will play host to the first ever John Koronik Memorial Armored Combat Worldwide Tournament on Saturday. Come out and watch armored warriors engage in furious melee while enjoying 5th Company’s craft brews. Proceeds from the tournament will go to Down to Box of Delaware, a non-profit that teaches boxing and life skills and provide community to adults with Down syndrome.
Delaware Dreadnoughts ACW brings the action with authentic medieval warfare.
Tickets are $20 at the door. The action begins at 12 p.m. Saturday at 5th Company Brewing, 325 Front St. in Perryville.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
