After a short hiatus The Curry Bowl Kitchen re-opened Monday.
It wasn’t COVID that closed the Jamaican carry out at 152 West Main St. in Elkton. Neil Lewis, owner, was out of commission from surgery and did not want The Curry Bowl Kitchen to run in his absence. He had only opened in March.
With the re-opening Lewis assures his customers that the most popular items are still on the menu including goat curry and oxtail stew.
“We’ve added chicken and waffles to the menu,” Lewis said. Diners have the choice of boneless chicken strips or bone-in wings in a variety of flavors.
The Curry Bowl Kitchen uses GrubHub and DoorDash for deliveries and will soon add the option of Uber Eats, Lewis said.
Open every day but Sunday at 11:30 a.m., the restaurant closes at 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and is open until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To see the menu, including Jamaican sodas, or ordering information go to https://www.currybowlkitchen.com/ or find it on Facebook
•••
Opening Saturday is a new store in Perryville called Junos Boutique. The grand opening is at 10 a.m.
Junos Boutique is offering new and gently worn clothing for women and children at 833 Aiken Avenue.
“It’s a very small shop; only 500 square feet,” said Tessa Manley, owner of Junos Boutique. However it was the perfect next step for the Rising Sun woman to expand from her online presence, which began last summer. Her goal was to have the shop in a walkable community, and continue to offer quality clothing and supplies for maternity and nursing moms as well as clothing from birth on up.
“I was looking in Havre de Grace and Port Deposit. I even considered Aberdeen,” she said. “Then I found this little spot on Facebook.”
Junos Boutique will be open Fridays from noon until 5, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and on Sundays from 10 a.m. until 2. Manley takes consignments by appointment during the week, which gives her time to photograph each piece and get it on the website, then onto store shelves. To get an appointment send an email to junosboutique@gmail.com or go to https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/807028044335794036/false#/invitation
In spite of the small space, Manley has big plans for Junos Boutique. She had made space available for local crafters. The shorter Sunday hours are so she can host small play-date type events for children.
“It would be craft wise, motor skill related,” she said of the events, which would also give kids some social interaction in this age of virtual classrooms.
•••
A Middletown, Del. architecture firm will take on two designs for Christina School District.
R G Architects LLC will lead a team charged with planning and renovations to Christiana High School and sound and lighting upgrades at Newark High School. The Newark project will focus solely on the school’s auditorium while at Christiana High the Agricultural Sciences rooms will get attention including lighting, flooring and HVAC. Upgrades to technology is also in the contract. Renovations to the teacher resource room and labs for Food Science and Animal Science and the construction of a courtyard garden will also be included.
Worth $3.2 million, the projects will be started and completed simultaneously this summer.
•••
If you drive for your job you need to know that the Internal Revenue Service has changed the rates for standard mileage for the new year. In 2021 you can claim 56 cents per mile. That’s 1.5 cents less than the 2020 rate. If you use your vehicle in a volunteer capacity for a non-profit organization that rate remains 14 cents per mile. The amount you can claim per mile for medical is down 1 cent to 16 cents per mile. That’s also the amount that can be claimed for moving expenses for qualified armed service members.
There’s more information at IRS.gov
•••
Robert C. Ward has sold part of his homebuilding assets to Ward Communities. Earl Robinson, Doug Vinson and Terri Hill are owners of Ward Communities and together have more than 70 years of experience in new home construction.
The company will now operate in Cecil and Harford counties under Bob Ward Trademark Homes.
“I am excited to chart a slightly different course for myself, my family, and my many dedicated team members. I look forward to seeing Ward Communities grow and continue making the American dream of home ownership a reality to Maryland and Pennsylvania families,” Ward said.
Charlestown Crossing and Elk River are Ward projects in Cecil County. Bulle Rock and Monarch Glen are among the Harford County communities.
Robinson has been named president of Ward Communities.
“We are proud to continue the legacy of Bob Ward Homes and continue to build high quality homes with fabulous designs at an affordable price,” Robinson said.
•••
McCormick Orthodontics in North East Oxford and Jennersville, with help from its patients and friends, raised $13,310 for the Chester County Food Bank. Located at 48 Flint Drive in North East, 2215 Old Baltimore Pike in Oxford and at 900 West Baltimore Pike in Jennersville/West Grove, McCormick Orthodontics patients and friends collected $6,655 and then the practices matched the donations.
The collection took place between Nov. 25 and Dec. 25.
•••
While some cities are banning plastic shopping bags, Sue Rush at Cameron’s Ace Hardware in Oxford, Pa. has put them into use as mats for the homeless. Rush cuts the bags into strips and crochets the 6-foot by 3.5-foot mats. Each mat requires 1,000 bags. Rush figures she spends 10 hours on each. So far she has used the “plarn” (plastic yarn) to make 28 Mats of Love.
•••
A Virtual Network Marketing Roundtable will be held Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. hosted by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce. Registration is open now for this free Zoom chat seminar. Get or share tips and ideas for social media, marketing, advertising and networking.
Go to CecilChamber.com and click on “events” to register or get more information.
•••
North East Chamber of Commerce has installed its new slate of officers.
Tracy Reynolds branch manager of Howard Bank in Rising Sun, is the new president and treasurer. Matt Albert with Chesapeake Bay Outfitters is vice president. Stepping into the role of secretary is Diajha Jones, also with Howard Bank. Former chamber president, Robb Carey, will serve as town representative.
•••
The Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board has named its first executive director.
Dr. Andrew York will begin the new post Jan. 20. He brings more than a decade of experience in health policy to the board including working with the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The board was formed in July 2019 and is the first of its kind in the country, established by the Maryland General Assembly to deal with the soaring costs of prescription medicine.
The first job of the board will be to investigate the entire delivery system of pharmaceuticals including payment, pricing and utilization.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
