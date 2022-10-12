Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Somebody purchased a $50,000 winning Maryland Lottery ticket at Martin’s Food Store in the Rising Sun Towne Center. It was a Power Spot Multiplier scratch off ticket.
Carroll Mart on Belle Hill Road in Elkton, Royal Farms at 1825 Perryville Road and Post Road Liquors on Revolution St. in Havre de Grace sold $10,000 winners recently.
Carroll Mart also sold a pair of $25,000 winning Pick 5 tickets.
Stores selling winning tickets get cash as well, either a set amount or a percentage depending on the amount of the pay out.
•••
Label Shoppers quietly opened Saturday morning next door to Harbor Freight in Big Elk Mall.
Even as the doors opened staff was still doing last minute checks to make sure the presentation of the name brand clothing, shoes, accessories and housewares was on point. Shoppers will recognize names such as Columbia, Aeropostale, Dr. Scholl’s and UGG and will like the deeply discounted prices according to the sales staff in the former Peebles Department Store. Clothing and shoes is for infants up to adults. The Elkton store is among a small number to carry children’s clothing.
Based in New York, Label Shopper also has a store in Seaford, Del.
The Elkton location is open 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, until 6 on Saturday and noon until 6 Sunday. Call 410-996-1022 or go to https://www.labelshopper.com/ for details.
•••
ChristianaCare, the non-profit health care system that owns Union Hospital in Elkton, has announced its first commercial biotechnology company; a private start-up dubbed CorriXR Therapeutics.
Working with The Gene Editing Institute, CorriXR Therapeutics will apply CRISPR gene editing technology to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the lung with the overarching goal to develop “clinically relevant oncologic therapeutics in areas of unmet medical need” the company reports.
“We are excited to spin out CorriXR Therapeutics, which has an enormous opportunity to use the incredible power of gene editing to revolutionize patient care by delivering faster and more accurate diagnoses, targeting treatments and preventing genetic disorders,” said Janice E. Nevin, M.D., MPH, ChristianaCare president and CEO.
CorriXR Therapeutics is operating out of the STAR Campus, 500 South College Avenue in Newark.
•••
The October meeting of Top of the Bay Business Women includes an optional painting activity along with its networking opportunity.
TBBW will meet Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Church, 310 George St. in Chesapeake City. Tickets are $25 and an additional $15 for the painting element featuring a Thanksgiving theme on wood. There will be appetizers and drinks served throughout. Whether painting or not, bring business cards and fliers to share about your business and upcoming events.
•••
The Maryland Commission on Civil Rights has several webinars planned that businesses in Cecil County would find valuable.
October 20 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Amanda Anastasia Panigua from Bowling Green State University’s Division of Diversity and Belonging will discuss ”Applying a Latinx Lens to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives.”
”Religious Accommodations and the Law” is the topic of the Nov. 2 webinar with guest speaker Glendora C. Hughes, general counsel for MCCR. It also runs from noon until 2 p.m.
For more information or to register go to mccr.maryland.gov.
•••
Chesapeake City Water Tours and Milburn Orchards have partnered to offer a unique opportunity to view the changing season with the Fall Foliage Cider and Donut Cruises.
It’s a scenic, 90-minute tour along the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal and the upper bay Saturdays and Sundays through October. Seating for each tour is limited so advance ticketing is suggested. Go to https://chesapeakecitywatertours.com/.
•••
Atley Aaron, a certified registered nurse practitioner on the staff of LCH Health and Community Services has earned national certification as a Pediatric Primary Care Mental Health Specialist. This certification allows Aaron to evaluate, treat and manage many of the common behavioral, developmental, and mental health concerns in pediatric patients.
Dr. Joseph Greco, LCH Medical Director, congratulated Aaron for passing the rigorous tests and requirements and adding them to the LCH list of services.
“Atley is dedicated and talented and we are proud to announce her PMHS certification,” Greco said in a statement.
Aaron works in the West Grove office. LCH has offices in Oxford, and Kennett Square as well.
•••
NAI Emory Hill Commercial Real Estate is hosting a Broker’s Open House Oct. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Springside Plaza, 200 Biddle Avenue in Newark, Del.
While you tour the new building and see how it would work for your professional or medical business enjoy free lunch and win cash prizes. Contact Dave Morrison at NAI Emory Hill to RSVP or for details at 302-322-9500.
