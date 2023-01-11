Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Coast to Coast is the name of the food truck operated by Shea Weston and Miguel Lepe, and Weston said it pretty much describes the cuisine.
“We cook food from coast to coast. We do Mexican but also American,” Weston said, pointing to a menu that includes cajun nachos and street tacos. There are slight changes with the seasons, she added. “Right now we have smoked salmon with home made fried rice and roasted veggies.”
Prices range from $9 to $13.50 for most items. Weston sources locally for her food when possible and also grows herbs and vegetables in season.
Only in business about 9 months, Weston already has an established route that includes Amazon and Holiday Inn, both in North East, with Medline in Perryville starting Jan. 11. Coast to Coast is at Amazon Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again from 8 until 11 p.m. to feed the night shift. Find the truck at the Holiday Inn Fridays from 4 until 10 p.m. and at Medline Wednesdays from 3 until 8 p.m. The truck also can be found at Dove Valley Winery in Rising Sun on many Sundays from 1-5 p.m.
From their Facebook and Instagram pages, plus their website, you can order food for pick up. Anyone within 7 miles of the truck can also get delivery.
While trying to build her business, Weston said she is also connecting with the community. The couple relocated here for Lepe’s job with KeHe. Weston hails from Colorado, while he is from Los Angeles. However, she is planning fundraisers to benefit her new home town; especially the homeless.
To connect with Coast to Coast to book the truck for your event or to order for pick up, contact Weston at 720-690-9668.
•••
Peach Bottom Consignment has been busy making the seasonal preparations for spring.
While the thrift store at 190 Biggs Highway in Rising Sun has shelves and hangers full of winter clothing and accessories, owner Beth Appel said she is now accepting spring consignments.
“You can bring in up to 50 items per day,” Appel said. Spring consignment means clothing in bright colors worn before the weather gets hot. “We’re not ready for tank tops and flip flops.”
Peach Bottom Consignment is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Items need to be clean and neat and brought to the store in something other than a trash bag, she said. Clothing for all ages is accepted as are toys, housewares, tools and other items for re-sale.
•••
Wendy’s in North East held its grand re-opening Saturday, celebrating the remodeled dining area with a contemporary design, more light, comfortable seating and a Coca Cola Freestyle machine that allows customers to personalize their beverage.
Although the restaurant re-opened in mid-December, the party was held Saturday to make it official and to hand out gift cards to the first 100 people in line. Owned by Flynn Restaurant Group, the North East Wendy’s was one of more than a dozen of these eateries in the Greater Baltimore area to be renovated, after being closed for over a year.
•••
Be Free Boutique started the new year with a familiar face returning to take charge of the shop at 12 East Main Street in Rising Sun.
“I bought it back effective Jan. 1,” said Christie Stephens. She and Melissa Ferdinando opened Be Free Boutique in April 2021, but sold it to Ariel Haskins in June 2022. “(Haskins) reached out to me... said it wasn’t working out.”
Haskins planned to close the store Dec. 31 without a buyer. Stephens is now sole owner and has been once again conducting online sales and talking up Be Free Boutique on social media and the app. There are plans to expand the store by having only one dressing room; which leaves room to add giftware, children’s clothing and a Dolly Parton corner.
“There will still be lots of clothing options,” she said. Her daughter Ava will shop for the younger customers in the same fashion as Haskins did while Stephens will focus on shoppers more like herself.
“She was 20. I’m 45,” Stephens said. “I’ll be looking for more mature styles.”
Be Free Boutique winter hours are Wednesday through Friday 10-6, Saturday and Sunday 10-3.
•••
Whether you are an existing cottage food business or are considering opening one, the Maryland Department of Health is inviting you to a free virtual Cottage Food Workshop to be held Feb. 7 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
The webinar is geared toward not only cottage food businesses but also farm vendors, retail food stores or anyone considering a home based food business. This is where safety measures, rules and regulations are discussed.
To register or for more information go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cottage-food-workshop-tickets-477342543397.
•••
Kathy’s Corner Shop will participate in North East Chamber of Commerce‘s 2nd Friday this week, featuring author Stephanie Guzman and her new book “The Adventures of Oliver the Clownfish: Acting Cool.”
From 5 until 7 p.m. many Main Street businesses will have special offers and events for 2nd Friday including live music, carriage rides and chances to win gift cards. For more information go to NorthEastChamber.org.
•••
The Governor’s Office of Small, Minority and Women Business Affairs has renamed its most popular training program with the first seminar of the year to be held Jan. 24. “Training and Insights for Procurement Success” or T.I.P.S. offers webinars each month. January 24 at 10 a.m. the seminar is “Build Revenue in Your Backyard; Position to Win Federal Contracts.” Two days later is “State Procurement 101” also beginning at 10 a.m.
T.I.P.S. used to be known simply as “Technical Training Classroom.”
To register and to see a complete schedule of the 2023 T.T.P.S. webinars for to https://gomdsmallbiz.maryland.gov/Pages/TIPS-Webinar-Series.aspx.
•••
Following on the success of the the Cookie Throwdown, Elkton Alliance presents, “Soup! There it is!” Feb. 3 at various locations during First Friday.
Chefs — amateur and professional — are invited to bring their best soup recipe to this friendly competition from 5 until 8 p.m. Soup recipes must be submitted in advance and must have at least four ingredients. Chefs must bring at least 4 quarts in a heated container to be served.
The deadline to enter is Jan. 20 and recipes must be submitted no later than Jan. 27, Call 410-398-5076 for details or an entry form.
•••
Walmart pharmacies are hosting “Walmart Wellness Day” Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Walmart stores in Elkton, North East, Oxford, Pa. and Aberdeen, Md. will be participating by offering free health screenings and low cost immunizations.
Free screenings include blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol and body mass index. For those wanting to get protection from illness, Walmart Wellness Day will offer flu, mumps, measles, whooping cough, shingles, chicken pox, TDAP and other vaccines. COVID vaccines will be given free of charge.
Walmart has been hosting Wellness Days since 2014.
•••
With Christmas and New Years behind us and Valentine’s Day still weeks away, Elk River Brewing Company has decided to host its first annual “January Sucks Party” Saturday from 7 until 10 p.m. at the brewery located at 112 East Main St. in Elkton.
Join ERBC fans, enjoy your favorite brew and maybe find a new one because while “January Sucks. Beer Helps.”
•••
Bethany Christian School in Oxford is holding the first of three open houses Jan. 24 from 3:30 until 6 p.m. at the school at 1137 Shadyside Road.
Learn about the curriculums offered for students from pre-K through high school as well as fine arts, sports and before and after care. For more information call 610-998-0877.
•••
Newark-based wellness company GOLO recently donated money to Meeting Ground and Wayfarer’s House to support the health of people that use both services.
Wayfarer’s House is a shelter for women with children and Meeting Ground is a faith-based organization dedicated to helping the homeless and those at risk of homelessness.
Both organizations each received a check for $2,500 from Jennifer Brooks, president of GOLO.
•••
ChristianaCare has again been named a “Most Wired Health Care Technology leader” by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.
Given the Performance Excellence Award for Most Wired for the 7th year, it acknowledges ChristianaCare’s effective use of core and advanced technology, and that it is used by the entire system.
The 2022 Digital Health Most Wired program assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry-leading.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
