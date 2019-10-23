Happening this week around the county …
Work has begun on the waterfront property in Perryville that will become a pair of restaurants, a banquet hall, marina and tiki bar.
While putting shovels in the ground is still in the permitting process, Bud Craven, part owner of Lee’s Landing in Port Deposit and Tiki Lee’s in Sparrows Point, said it was time to start getting the land in between Owens Landing Condominiums and Ice House Park ready for construction.
”This is going to happen in stages,” Craven said as he watched heavy equipment reduce a house on the property to rubble.
Now the owners of what was once Perryville Yacht Club and Perryville Marina, Craven has plans to build a large clubhouse at 31 River Road with outdoor dining and tiki bars plus an indoor restaurant with waterfront views and a venue center for wedding receptions and other events and parties.
”It’s so exciting to get this thing going,” he said. He said all buildings will be razed and replaced. The pier moorings will stay but there would be new decking installed.
The former marina at 12 River Road will welcome boats for short stays and offer a different menu than the restaurant, more of pub style and finger foods.
A year ago Craven and his partners sought a liquor license for the former yacht club, telling the Board of License Commissioners the new venture would be open by Memorial Day 2019. Since then, the partners purchased the Baltimore City location and Perryville Marina, which slowed down progress on the Cecil County projects. The Sparrows Point location opened May 24.
Meanwhile, Craven said the first restaurant, Lee’s Landing Dock Bar will now stay open all year long.
”We’ve been there five years now,” he said. Customers urged him to consider staying open during the winter months. “So we are.”
Craven could not say enough about the support he’s received from Perryville officials for the dual projects.
”The mayor and Denise (Breder, town administrator) have been so supportive,” he said adding, “Everything we’ve asked for we’ve got.”
The new opening date is now Memorial Day weekend 2020, having received an extension from the liquor board.
•••
Orchid Day Spa in Perryville and Cool Beans Market in Port Deposit recently held grand opening celebrations.
Located in the Perryville Station Shopping Center, Orchid Day Spa actually opened for business in late August, offering manicures, pedicures, facials and body waxing. Shop owner Samantha Duong cut the ribbon on Oct. 12.
That same day Tania Fleming had her official grand opening with a ribbon cutting at Cool Beans, 14 South Main St. in Port Deposit. Fleming opened earlier that week and offers Chesapeake Bay Roasting Co. coffee and household essentials such as detergent, milk, snacks and sodas.
•••
Bry Overhead Door Service is in an unexpected growth spurt according to Brian Biggers, owner of the Elkton business her started in 2014.
With winter approaching he expects to be even busier.
”In the cold is when garage doors break,” Biggers said recently. His fleet of three trucks specializes in repair and installation of garage doors, openers, framing and tracks.
”This time last year I was a 1-truck shop. Now there’s 3. It all happened very recently,” he said, now finding himself in the position of being an employer. “It’s a lot of stress knowing I’m responsible for a lot of mouths (to feed).”
Also EPA certified in lead removal, Bry Overhead Door Service installs storm doors too.
He was originally an electrician working for someone else but felt the need to be his own boss. Biggers worked with a friend installing garage doors on the side.
”I got so good at it that I started my own business,” he said, adding it’s been “very good, very profitable.”
As if all that were not enough, Biggers can get a custom door made from a customer’s design.
”We can do everything from standard to wood carriage doors,” he said.
Biggers is also self taught in web design.
”I built my own website from the ground up. I even did my own SEO,” he said, referring to the search engine optimization.
Bry Overhead Door Service can be reached online at bryoverheaddoorservice.com and through Facebook or by calling 443-907-8301.
•••
Speaking of Search Engine Optimization, The Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce is offering a Professional Development Workshop entitled ”SEO Tips and Tricks to Grow Your Business” Oct. 29 from 8 until 10 a.m. at Vista Ridge on the campus of Ware Presbyterian Village, 1163 Kensington Lane in Oxford, Pa.
This is a new social media program being offered by Cary Baskin with the Service Core of Retired Executives.
Chamber members pay $10, non members pay $15 for the seminar. Register online at oxfordpa.org
•••
Perryville is looking for businesses and crafters interested in taking part in its Christmas Market to be held Dec. 7 from 2 until 6 p.m. Vendor space is $35 for all according to Billy Nelson, economic development coordinator. The Christmas Market will be followed by a parade at 2:30 and then the official lighting of Perryville’s Christmas tree. This Christmas in the Park event will be held in Lower Ferry Park off Roundhouse Drive.
For more information contact Billy Nelson at town hall, 410-642-6066.
•••
The Women’s Civic League of North East is hosting a Harvest Showcase Fall Fashion Show Sunday to benefit the new North East Library now under construction. Tickets are $40 per person for the show, which will run from 2 until 6 p.m. at the Upper Chesapeake Ballroom, 210 S Mauldin Avenue in North East. Along with a luncheon you will get to see the latest in fashion and accessories from Silver & Sassy of North East and Hansel & Gretel of Wilmington, Del. There will also be a silent auction and door prizes. Contact Mary Harrison for more information at 443-309-3075 or drop in to Silver & Sassy at 122 Main St. in North East.
•••
Pulses and Pints happens tonight at Maryland Beer Co., 601 North Bridge St. in Elkton. Mid Atlantic Training Associates will teach CPR while you enjoy craft beer from 6 until 10 p.m.
Tickets are $40 per person. You can get tickets through Maryland Beer Co.’s Facebook page
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.