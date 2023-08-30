Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Clearway Pain Solutions wants everyone to know that September is National Pain Awareness Month, and while it’s not necessarily a cause for celebration, Doctors Aaron McPeek and Enrique Aradillas are offering relief from chronic or life-altering pain.
“We have five different ways to treat pain,” McPeek said.
Clearway Pain Solutions teaches coping mechanisms, offers physical therapy and acupuncture, injections under x-ray or ultrasound, surgery and — as a last resort — medication. “We are not a pill mill.”
Both doctors said the first goal is to find the source of the pain; whether it came from an accident, sports injury, surgery or other cause.
“Once we establish the cause we set up the treatment,” McPeek said. Much of their work addresses spine pain including sciatica, but also neuropathy, foot pain and migraines.
“We are going to try everything we can,” Aradillas added.
According to McPeek, many patients find a measure of relief after their first visit.
“A lot of people don’t think they have options,” McPeek said. “We want to make people aware we are able to give them quality of life.”
The office, located at 101 Chesapeake Boulevard in Elkton, is open five days per week. Appointments can be made quickly by calling 855-527-7246 or at clearwaypain.com. Elkton is one of more than 30 offices, including Bel Air, Md., Chestertown, Md. and Dover, Del.
•••
The next meeting of the re-emerging Port Deposit Chamber of Commerce is Monday Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. at town hall, 64 South Main St.
This will be an informal meeting to continue the discussion held in July, in which it was agreed to move forward with the plan to bring the chamber back to life.
All businesses are welcome to attend and invite others to join. Attendance is also available virtually at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83239071490. The meeting ID is: 832 3907 1490.
•••
A new, cloud-based streaming system is now available to Cecil County customers of Breezeline.
Stream TV offers live, on demand and DVR viewing on television, through an app or on phones and tablets. Get up to 300 hours of storage and watch, re-watch or binge your favorite programs.
“Breezeline Stream TV transforms the TV viewing experience and gives customers more ways to watch,” said Shaun Blake, vice president, products and programming for Breezeline. “It unites popular content from thousands of sources with powerful features and a beautiful interface, making it easier than ever to search for and view content on a large screen or a mobile device.”
Get details at https://www.breezeline.com/streamtv.
Meanwhile, Comcast is offering its customers a way to stay connected even when power is out and lines are down.
Storm-Ready WiFi is part of the Xfinity product line that offers four hours of connectivity and cellular back up. The device also doubles as a WiFi extender.
“With so much of our daily lives dependent on WiFi connectivity, we knew our customers needed a product that could help keep them connected no matter what life throws at them — even during a storm,” said Emily Waldorf, SVP, Consumer Internet Services, Comcast Cable. “Storm-Ready WiFi is that solution. Not only does Storm-Ready WiFi extend coverage to deliver our best-in-class WiFi to hard-to-reach corners of the home, but it also gives customers the peace of mind that their connection at home can continue even when the power is out.”
Learn more at https://www.xfinity.com/learn/internet-service/stormready.
•••
Port Deposit Pirate Takeover, happening Sept. 16 and 17 in Marina Park, is looking for vendors to add to this fun waterfront event.
Last year more than 2,000 visitors came to visit with authentic pirates, hang out in the pirate campground, maybe swing a sword or two and learn some pirate history. Vendors can join in the pirate fun with their offerings of jewelry, crafts and other treasures.
To find out more about becoming a vendor go to https://www.portdeposit.org/portdepositpiratetakeover or call Port Deposit Town Hall at 410-378-2121.
•••
The new executive director of the Northeastern Maryland Technology Council is Mike Geppi.
Geppi, a former member of the Harford County Council, will co-direct NMTC with John Casner to learn from Casner, the out-going executive director, during September. Geppi has experience in a broad range of business, government and non-profit realms.
To see more about his resume go to https://nmtc.org/news/current-news.
•••
Harford Financial Group has hired Meghan Rafferty Flanders as its new client relations specialist.
“We are so pleased to have Meghan join our team. Our goal is to provide our clients with the best resources to help them achieve the life they want to live now and in the future. Meghan’s expertise in client relations will benefit our clients as they maneuver through the complex financial-services world,” said Adam Freeland, Certified Financial Planner™ and managing principal of Harford Financial Group.
Flanders comes to Harford Financial from positions with The Flanders Group and Freedom Federal Credit Union.
•••
Harford Mutual and ClearPath have cleared all the government regulations needed for their merger. ClearPath is now Clearpath Specialty, effective Aug. 4, with its merger into Harford Mutual Insurance Group.
“This is an exciting step forward in Harford Mutual’s nearly 181-year-old history,” said Steve Linkous, President & CEO of Harford Mutual. “There is a natural synergy between Harford Mutual and Clearpath. Both companies share similar values and missions, and this merger helps both companies achieve their strategic goals of continued state expansion and accelerated growth.”
•••
The next Cecil County Chamber of Commerce Non-profit Roundtable is Sept. 6 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Susquehanna Workforce Network, 1275 West Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
It’s a hybrid event. Attend in person if you are able, or go virtual and join online, to hear the latest from Melissa Tapp, executive director of The United Way of Cecil County and Laura Hannan, executive director of Fair Hill Nature Center.
Go to cecilchamber.com/events to register for either in person or virtual participation. It’s a free event.
•••
Timber Wolfe Lanes Bowling Center & Pro Shop held its grand re-opening Saturday after nearly a month of renovations that included modern scoreboards and fresh paint throughout.
Richard Wolfe, whose wife, Sandra DuVall Wolfe, owns the bowling lanes at 1800 Baltimore Pike in Oxford, Pa., thanked all the employees that helped with that work but also called attention to his daughter-in-law, Catt Wolfe.
“She pulled this altogether and she did an amazing job,” Wolfe said.
The Rev. Janice Bowers, pastor of New London United Methodist Church, sprinkled the building with holy water from the River Jordan and asked for blessings on the owners, staff and all who enter Timber Wolfe Lanes.
Catt Wolfe said there were happy tears streaming down her face during the opening ceremony.
“It was a lot of weeks of hard work, but it’s all paid off,” she said. The Wolfe family purchased the business earlier this year. They kept it open until August, when it closed for the renovations.
Christine Grove, executive director of Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce called the ribbon cutting Saturday “the culmination of a dream.”
•••
There will be a grand opening Sept. 1 for a new Edward Jones office at 2250 Baltimore Pike in Oxford. The ribbon will be cut at 4 p.m.
Joe Oliver had been working with Dave Trainer at the Edward Jones office in downtown Oxford. He has decided to open his own financial services office.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
