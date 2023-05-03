Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Of course it’s time to party, since First Friday in Elkton and Oxford falls on May 5 and that means Cinco de Mayo!
The party includes a performance by Ballet Mexico Lindo, from Wilmington, Del., during the party that runs from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in downtown Elkton.
At the same time, the Historical Society of Cecil County will also dedicate the recently refurbished Rev. Duke Log House behind the HSCC building at 135 East Main St. in Elkton. As part of the celebration, a bench memorializing the Stanley family will also be dedicated.
Meanwhile in Oxford, Pa., there’s even more Cinco de Mayo fun and it’s also the first First Friday Celebration in Oxford for 2023.
Danza Tenochtli from Casa Guanajuato in Kennett Square will perform at 6:30 in front of the Oxford Mainstreet office on South Third Street. There will be activities including a selfie booth, unique food trucks and local vendors along with all the shops that populate downtown Oxford.
•••
Artesian Water Company has applied to the Delaware Public Service Commission for a rate increase; its first in nine years, according to the water utility.
The company seeks an increase in revenue of 23.84%, which is $17.54 million annually. Approval would come after months of hearings by the PSC and Delaware Advocate.
In those nine years, the company has invested some $158 million in critical water infrastructure including the replacement of aging water mains, the addition of boosters, upgrades to pumping stations and the addition of elevated water storage tanks. The company pointed to several ways it was able to avoid increases through funding and financing; all of which have come to an end.
•••
Fringe Salon & Spa is hosting a Happy Hour Friday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the shop, 225 East Main St. in Rising Sun.
There will be snacks, drinks and more as the salon offers an afternoon of fun including Pretty Little Link jewelry.
•••
Elkton Alliance recently held its Evening of Excellence and named Elkton’s Citizen of the Year and Small Business of the Year.
Honored as Citizen of the Year was Pat Opal. Described as the consummate volunteer, Opal was cited for her work with such organizations as the Alliance, Elkton Little League Girls Softball, Cub Scout Pack 443, Thomson Estates Elementary School and also her years of care, maintenance and support of Historic Elk Landing.
“She is a firm believer in doing her part to build a strong community,” said Judy Hart, who presented the award to Opal.
Chosen by her peers in the business community, Autumn Crouse Marquess and Crouse Auto Body “... was chosen to honor their success in business growth, leadership, achievement and community contributions,” said Patti Paulus, from The Palette and the Page, while presenting the award.
•••
Pocopscon Home in West Chester, Pa. has been designated as a regional test site for nurses aides in Pennsylvania.
Credentia will oversee the testing and will work with the PA Nurse Aide Certification Registry to maintain the database.
“Becoming a regional test site performs a service to the community, as there are limited local sites where nurse aide candidates may test,” said Jacqueline Mckenna, nursing home administrator. “It also provides more flexibility for our own candidates when we don’t have enough students to hold an exam, because any nurse aide trainee can now come to our site.”
•••
Martin’s Supermarket in Rising Sun has partnered with Flashfood to reduce food waste.
Customers can download the Flashfood app and see what foods are nearing expiration date and are being sold at a discount. These are not spoiled foods but have reached their shelf life. So far, The Giant Company — parent company of Martin’s — has diverted six million pounds of food from landfills.
Regular offerings can include produce, dairy and meat items as well as bakery and staple foods. Items are selected and purchased through the app to be picked up in the store.
The app is available for Apple and Android platforms.
•••
May 8-12 PNC Bank is celebrating Women in Business Week with a series of virtual events focusing on women as the financial decision makers. Each daily session at 1 p.m. is free and available to the public by registering at https://www.pnc.com/businesswebcasts.
May 8 features Wendy Yuengling Baker with D.G. Yuengling & Son talking about the new faces of leadership at America’s Oldest Brewery. May 9 is about women who are game changers in their industries. Alison Levine, the first American Women’s Everest Expedition team captain, is the guest May 10. May 11 brings Julie Uhrman to the mic to talk about soccer and financial equality and the week wraps up May 12 with a session on how to talk to kids about money.
•••
Landmark Science & Engineering has promoted two of its own to new positions at the Newark-based firm.
Craig M. Lynch and Joseph C Marvasi have been promoted to Associates. A former plans reviewer for New Castle County, Lynch has been with Landmark for the past three years. Marvasi has 10 years of experience, and has been with Landmark since 2018.
•••
Cecil County municipalities, recreational groups and other non profits in the Delmarva Power service area are invited to apply for Environmental and Resiliency grants for such projects as trails development, the purchase of open space or for the planting of trees or other vegetation.
Past winners locally include Fair Hill Nature Center and Friends of Cecil County Parks and Recreation.
The deadline to apply is June 30. To learn more, or to apply go to https://www.delmarva.com/SafetyCommunity/Community/Pages/Environment.aspx .
•••
Diane Loomis, manager of procurement for Cecil College, recently won two awards for her work.
Loomis received the Sterling Agency Award from Universal Public Procurement Certification Council, an advanced recognition showing three years proficiency of the UPPCC standards.
“We are proud of Diane’s dedication and achievements,” said Cecil College Controller Craig Whiteford. “It’s advantageous for our college and those that do business with us to have a certified professional working to improve the college’s operations.”
Loomis was also given the 2023 Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of Educational Procurement, an award she also won in 2020. According to the college, the NAEP Distinguished Service Award “recognizes extraordinary contributions to the institution, higher education community, profession, and association.”
“I appreciate the College’s commitment to providing professional development opportunities to its employees,” Loomis said.
•••
Plumpton Park Zoo will host the May 11 Cecil County Chamber of Commerce Business Card Exchange.
Registration is required, but this is a free event for chamber members from 4:30 until 6 p.m. at the zoo, 1416 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun. Bring your business cards and enjoy refreshments and animal encounters.
Also, Plumpton Park Zoo is selling tickets for its May 20 Spring Brew At The Zoo. Buy tickets at plumptonparkzoo.org.
•••
Kathy’s Corner Shop will host an Outdoor Market Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. featuring writers, artists, woodworkers, crafters and more at the shop, 100 South Main St. in North East.
Then on Sunday local artist Bruce Parlier will teach budding artists how to paint a picture of a great blue heron sitting in cattails and sea grass. The class is being held from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. also at Kathy’s Corner. Register for the class at https://www.kathyscornershop.com/event/paint-class-with-bruce-parlier/.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
