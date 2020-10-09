Happening this week around the county …
Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Elkton in the spring of 2021. Mayor Rob Alt said the popular national eatery is moving in at 722 East Pulaski Highway where the Mattress Firm used to be located.
A spokesperson for Chipotle, Tyler Benson, said more details would be coming as the opening got closer.
•••
Celebrate Halloween at Boo Bash 2020 hosted by the Elkton Chamber and Alliance, Downtown Elkton, MD., Elkton Arts & Entertainment, WE ARE ELKTON, and Downtown Elkton Halloween Parade. On Oct. 17 in Meadow Park on Delaware Avenue it starts at 6:30 with a free Jack Foreaker Puppet Show and the evening of fun ends with a showing of the Halloween movie classic “Hocus Pocus.” There will be refreshments for sale and also free trick-or-treat candy while supplies last.
Wear your Halloween costume!
•••
Meanwhile North East Chamber of Commerce is also celebrating the season with a showing of another Halloween movie classic, ”Beetlejuice” Oct. 29. There’s a costume contest at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:30 on the grounds of North East VFW Post 6027.
Admission is $12 per vehicle. Watch the movie from your vehicle or on chairs and blankets nearby to maintain social distancing. Get tickets online only at northeastchamber.org.
Refreshments will be available for purchase.
•••
Prime Contracting in the Small Business Reserve Program is a free virtual seminar to be offered Oct. 27 from the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs.
“Every small business owner should consider participation in the SBR Program, a race and gender-neutral procurement program that offers prime contracting opportunities on state-funded contracts,” according to the office. The session provides an in-depth review of the statutes governing the SBR Program, the online certification process, and the pipeline for identifying SBR opportunities.
To register go online to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SD87tg5WSje8JX-Tc-x-aw
•••
The 4th Annual Cecil County Manufacturer’s Appreciation Celebration will be held online this year. The deadline for the Oct. 20 event is Oct. 16. Contact Katie Lewis at the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce for details. Each manufacturer is invited to register one representative for free. All else pay $15 to attend and hear from speakers including Bruce England, executive director of the Susquehanna Workforce Network, Sandra Edwards from the Cecil County Office of Economic Development, Michael Galiazzo from the Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland and Mike Kelleher from Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership.
To register go to cecilchamber.com. To get your one free ticket contact Lewis at 410-392-3833.
•••
Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce and local officials welcomed Boston Market to the Pennsylvania town Monday complete with a ribbon cutting.
The national restaurant chain famous for its family-style food offerings, moved into the former Pizza Hut location at 66 South Third St.
Boston Market will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Grand opening specials are being offered including bonus desserts for those who get the Boston Market app.
•••
In spite of all the COVID restrictions Art Space on Main in Elkton is determined to hold its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, which benefits Wayfarer’s House in Elkton. Wayfarer’s House helps women and children get away from domestic violence situations.
Instead of having dozens of handmade pottery soup bowls made by local artists and steaming pots of fresh soup made and donated by local restaurants, Empty Bowls this year is a raffle of six unique pottery creations. Go to Art Space on Main at 138 West Main St. in Elkton and decide which bowl you would like to win. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The drawing will be held Nov. 2.
For more information call 410-620-2464 or find Art Space on Main on Facebook.
•••
Another victim of COVID is the Stockings For Soldiers project, which has been conducted by Crouch Funeral Home in North East. In a letter sent to the Whig, Robert Crouch explained that US military installations are not accepting the stocking packages to lessen the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“Keep our military in your prayers and why not think of donating to local shelters and organizations this year instead?” Crouch said. He added he hopes to bring back Stockings For Soldiers in 2021.
•••
The Rural Maryland Council is looking for nominations for its 2020 Maryland Rural Impact Awards. Do you know someone you consider a Rural Community Volunteer or Rural Champion? Is there a project or program you’d label as Outstanding Rural Economic or Community Development? You have until Nov. 3 to get a nomination submitted.
For more information or a nomination form go to rural.maryland.gov
•••
University of Maryland Medical System, which includes Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, has produced a public service campaign aimed at young adults entitled “Party Foul.”
Created by the UMMS communications team, the 30 second “Party Foul” PSA is being posted across social media platforms to reach the intended audience.
“We felt it was important to speak directly to younger people about staying safe and healthy,” said Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and chief executive officer. “Throughout this pandemic, our hospitals have seen patients in their 20s and 30s in our emergency departments and intensive care units. It is not just the elderly with underlying conditions who end up needing ventilators and advanced life support.”
According to the Maryland Department of Health there have been more than 24,000 confirmed COVID patients age 20-29 in the 30-39 age group 23,000 are reported. Across both groups nearly 80 of those were fatalities.
•••
North Bay Medical Associates has joined ChristianaCare‘s network of primary care physicians. With offices in Elkton and North East as well as two in Delaware, this brings to 22 the number of primary care practices under the health services umbrella.
North Bay, to be called ChristianaCare Primary Care at Elkton will be moving its Elkton office from 126 East High Street to the Union Hospital Medical Professional Building at 111 West High, Suite 314. ChristianaCare Primary Care at North East will remain at 322 East Cecil Avenue.
“Our partnership with ChristianaCare will greatly benefit our patients and connect them to one of our region’s most advanced health care systems, providing them with easy referrals to a wide range of truly exceptional health care services,” said Dr. Sheelmohan Sachdev, lead physician of North Bay Medical Associates.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
