Chesapeake Bay Coffee Co. in North East will be helping the families of the fallen Baltimore City firefighters this weekend by donating 10% of its sales.
Located at 130 South Main St., Chesapeake Bay Coffee Co. will also have help from North East Fire Company, who will park one of its fire trucks in front of the shop Saturday morning starting at 10 a.m. The promotion runs Saturday and Sunday.
Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo were killed Monday when a townhouse collapsed on them during a fire fight. John McMaster was rescued from the building and remains hospitalized.
The Delaware Public Service Commission has approved Artesian Resources Corporation‘s acquisition of Tidewater Environmental Services, Inc. for $6.4 million in cash and other consideration.
Artesian will purchase all of TESI stock in a move that both companies deemed “in the best long-term interest of the customers and the shareholders of their respective organizations.”
TESI served 3,600 retail wastewater customers in Sussex County, Del.
Artesian Water operates 6 water systems in Cecil County serving 2,500 customers.
APG Federal Credit Union has added a suite of business lending products, which the company describes as “competitively priced ... (with) flexible loan options to strengthen the purchasing power of local businesses.”
This follows the July 2019 launch of revamped business deposit account products.
“APGFCU is constantly advancing to better serve the needs of our members,” said Deborah Williams, vice president of business banking. “After joining the Business Banking department, I realized the business members of our community could significantly benefit from more affordable lending options. We developed a plan to create products to further help our business members grow and achieve their dreams.”
Williams joined APGFCU in November 2018.
To learn more about these business products go to apgfcu.com/BusinessBanking
If you shop at Martin’s Food Store in the Rising Sun Towne Center you may have noticed something new in the parking lot: Electronic Vehicle charging stations.
These are the first such stations in town.
“We partner with Volta Industries to provide electric vehicle charging stations at our stores at no cost while they shop,” said Ashley Flower, manager of public relations for GIANT, parent company of Martin’s. “Not only does this make things easier for our customers, but it also underscores our commitment to a more sustainable future.”
Flower said the service would be free for Martin’s customers who can recharge while shopping.
Delmarva Power recently announced a program aimed at adding more than 50 of these kilowatt filling stations, however none are in Cecil County in this first round.
Havre de Grace Housing Authority recently announced the addition of Wendy Richardson to its staff as Family Self-Sufficiency Program Coordinator.
Available only to residents of Somerset Manor, the program is designed to reduce the reliance of subsidized housing through the acquisition of skills in debt relief, employment, budget and education.
Richardson comes to HDGHA from the Cecil County Health Department where she was Coordinator of Community Services. She provided case management for people living with disabilities.
“We are very glad to welcome Wendy to HDGHA,” said Nicki Biggs, executive director of the non-profit. “Her unique experience and skills, along with her energy and enthusiasm for our mission, will be great assets to the FSS Program and provide invaluable assistance to the participating families and individuals who are striving to become financially self-sufficient.”
The program is voluntary but Richardson is excited about getting people engaged and empowered.
“I look forward to building strong relationships with the families we serve and matching them to the resources they need to achieve their goals,” Richardson said, adding she wants to help them reach their full potential.
Two new members have been appointed to the board of directors of Harford Mutual Insurance Group: Jillian Froment and Teresa McTague.
Froment has an extensive background in the industry including 10 years with the Ohio Department of Insurance where she served as both director and deputy director. Froment will serve on Harford Mutual’s Audit and Governance Committees.
McTague will bring more than 30 years of experience in finance, investments, portfolio management and more to the board, serving on its Compensation and Investment Committees. She is the current Senior Manager for Aflac Global Investments, among other roles.
A free webinar will be offered Feb. 10 called “Small Business’ Big Moment: A Webinar on How Communities Can Use ARPA Funds to Support Small Business Development.”
Institute for Local Self Reliance will outline a dozen ideas for use of the American Rescue Plan Act such as cultivating small scale manufacturing, creating a community land trust, investing in infrastructure improvements.
The webinar will run from 2 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. To register go to https://tinyurl.com/2p8kyarn.
NAI Emory Hill is looking for a tenant for office space in Kennett Square, Pa. The 2,500-square foot retail space is located at 637 Miller’s Hill.
The space will be available in the spring and includes ample parking and a below market starting rental rate. For details or a tour of the space contact Tim Plemmons at 610-675-5591.
