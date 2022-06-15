Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Charles Moon Plumbing Services moved to Cecil County from Delaware earlier this year, bringing with it more than 35 years of experience in residential plumbing.
Evan Williams and Michael Shelley bought the business and moved to a shop on Pulaski Highway in between Elkton and North East for several reasons.
"We serve Cecil and Harford counties, New Castle county and Chester and Delaware counties," Shelley said. The partners felt this was a good central location. On top of that, one lives in Wilmington and the other in Havre de Grace, so it was also a halfway point for both.
With four plumbers on staff -- Shelley has 18 years of experience and Williams has 17 -- Charles Moon Plumbing Services offers 24-hour service including emergencies, evenings and weekends. Anything from well pumps to water treatment, leaks and faucet replacement can be handled.
Call 410-776-4703 to bring a Charles Moon plumber to your house or find the company on Facebook and Instagram.
•••
Bettors were waiting in line at the new Barstool Sportsbook facility inside Hollywood Casino in Perryville Friday for the grand opening.
Although betting on games has been happening there since December it was in a temporary set up. With construction of the dedicated location complete, there was a ribbon cutting at noon on Friday and not long after the bettors were allowed to approach the tellers and make their wagers.
Meanwhile, construction continues on a Barstool Sportsbook-themed restaurant at the casino. Greene Turtle closed at the end of last month. Absent a brick and mortar eatery for now, officials of the casino have scheduled a series of food trucks to fill in the gap.
According to Maryland Lottery and Gaming the state's five licensed sports betting parlors handled $23.1 million in May alone, contributing $452,897 to the state's coffers.
•••
The Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband has awarded Cecil County $12.8 million in grant funding to expand internet coverage to underserved areas.
When completed, it will mean more than 99% of county residents will have access to broadband services.
“Access to technology cannot be viewed as a luxury item in a modern society,” said Danielle Hornberger, Cecil County Executive. “These grant awards are the first step in a multi-year process to extend high speed internet and broadband service to every business and every resident of Cecil County.”
Cecil County will contribute $900,000 to the project with an additional $2.5 million coming from partnering internet service providers.
In Earleville, Cecilton and Warwick, 323 unserved addresses will be connected by Choptank Fibre, LLC. Breezeline will come to Perryville and Port Deposit to connect 144. Service to 840 addresses in Chesapeake City, Elkton, Fair Hill, North East and the Elk Neck peninsula will come from Talkie Communications, Inc.
Dave Warnick, Director of the county's Department of Information Technology, said that with all these new connections more needs to be done.
“Every address that gets connected is a success, " Warnick said. "We look forward to the successful completion of these projects, and we remain committed to pursuing future funding opportunities for the County’s remaining unserved areas.”
While the funding has not been received yet, with memorandums of understanding to be signed, the county hopes to begin the work soon with completion expected by December 2023.
•••
If you have an opinion on the Maryland crabbing season, the Department of Natural Resources would like it to be shared. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfPHgq3zhgeUz4BgI2zsyuRqftdtnVhBXZrCcYAw0CCJULPEg/viewform and fill out a quick survey. DNR is considering one of three options to help the population of crabs improve after the winter survey found that numbers continue to decline. The population of females has reached a critical low and overall adult populations are also declining according to the survey.
One option would close the season early -- in October instead of December. Another option would close the season for a week in August, and the third would be to limit the catch per boat -- regardless of the number of licensed crabbers on board -- to one bushel per day.
•••
Just in time for Father's Day, Sonetta Community Market is holding a "Real Man's Yard Sale" Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring all things manly. Vendors are welcome free of charge but you must call 410-658-6400 to reserve your spot.
If you or dad has some real muscle make sure you are at Sonetta Community Market, 2084 Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit, for the Monkey Wrench Contest.
"You take a 19-pound monkey wrench and hold it out as long as you can," explained Kevin Feser, general manager. "Whoever has the longest time wins."
The contest runs from 8 a.m. until noon. Feser said while there would be a $50 gift card and a certificate of achievement for the man with the longest two-handed hold, the more important factor is the bragging rights. That prize will be awarded at noon.
•••
While it's been serving the Chester County community for nearly 50 years, LCH Health and Community Services recently celebrated its 10th anniversary as a Federally Qualified Health Center.
By gaining FQHC status it was able to increase the number of services provided and the number of patients served, going from 2,000 patients to nearly 9,000.
“Becoming an FQHC was pivotal for LCH,” said CEO Ronan Gannon. “It enabled us to meet the evolving community need for affordable, quality health care in southern Chester County by helping LCH to expand services that include behavioral health, pediatrics, women’s health, and dental care.”
LCH is based in Kennett Square, Pa.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.