Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
February 27 is Cecil County Night in Annapolis. Cecil County Chamber of Commerce is taking buses to the Maryland capitol so members can meet and talk with the senators and delegates representing Cecil County during the current Maryland General Assembly session.
Space is limited so register at http://www.cecilchamber.com/events/details/cecil-night-reception-in-annapolis.
For chamber members, the reception at Red Red Wine Bar is free. Non members pay $75. The bus ride is $50 per person with 5th Company Brewing in Perryville as the pick up and drop off point.
•••
Thursday’s weather calls for sunshine, a high near 80 and, if that’s not enough, it’s also the 2023 season opening of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard in Elkton and North East.
Both stores open at noon, according to Amanda Peck, who runs the North East location 2328 Pulaski Highway. Peck said on that first day both stores will feature Reese’s-inspired flavors of their water ice and Reese’s toppings. The Elkton store is located at 403 East Pulaski Highway.
Peck said there will be another special flavor on the first official day of spring; March 20.
“It’s a great kid’s flavor but that’s all I am allowed to say,” she said, adding the free small Italian Ices will be given away that day.
Rita’s franchises in Oxford and Kennett Square, Pa. opened Feb. 13.
•••
Havre de Grace Opera House is now cashless for its ticketed events, as well as concessions. Debit and major credit cards are all that is accepted including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.
In a statement about the move, the Opera House team called it a “step into the future.”
“We are excited for this change to reduce lines and wait times for our valued patrons at the Opera House. We have incredible programming on the horizon, and we know going cashless will help give our audiences the best experience possible at those events and performances,” the statement reads.
Havre de Grace Opera House is located at 121 North Union Avenue.
Those still wishing to buy tickets with cash may do so at the Havre de Grace Visitors Center, 450 Pennington Avenue. Tickets may also be purchased in advance at https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/.
•••
Cecil County Board of Realtors is once again hosting Ice Splash to benefit Cecil County Special Olympics this Saturday at noon at The Wellwood in Charlestown. Organized by the CCBOR CARE Committee, the event invites people to raise funds on the dare that they can withstand a cold dip into the Northeast River.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/4ch9snmy to register or get more information.
Sons of the American Legion Post 15 will also participate in the Ice Splash, dedicating its fundraising to Special Olympics and all youth sports programs in Cecil County. Last year SAL raised more than $60,000.
All the money raised stays in Cecil County to help these athletes.
•••
It used to be the meeting hall for the town of Elkton and for Cecil County, but, this summer, 107 North St. becomes Elkton Music Hall and Richard Cunningham is excited about all the possibilities for the entertainment venue.
“Mid-July is what we’re looking at,” Cunningham said Monday morning as he surveyed the now-gutted historic brick building. “Through the summer it’s going to be a series of soft openings with one or two shows per week.”
Built in 1915 to be home to Boulden Ford, Cunningham has a contractor inside that is stripping the structure down to its brick exterior and has already built a stage for performers.
“We are going to bring in a lot of good review shows and tribute bands,” he said. He and his partner, Kathleen Saulsbury, figure, depending on the type of show, there would be standing room only, rows of theater chairs or round tables with chairs around the room. “It could be a singer-songwriter with an acoustic guitar or comedy or magic acts. I’m open to ideas.”
Elkton Music Hall will be adults-only due to the type of liquor license it received from the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners.
“We’re also open to renting it out for private events,” he said.
Cunningham has joined the Elkton Alliance and the Cecil County Arts Council with plans to be very active in the Elkton Arts and Entertainment District.
“We are excited to be doing this,” Cunningham said.
•••
Maryland’s Minority Business Enterprise Program has the attention of Gov. Wes Moore, who has put participating agencies on notice that he wants to see results.
Moore signed the first-ever minority business enterprise-related executive order recently, which calls for a look at the performance and development strategy of the program. In a statement about the order, it was noted that since the program was established in 1978 it has consistently failed to meet goals. Now, these agencies have two weeks to present mandator FY 22 data and have 60 days to report its procurement activities back to July 1, 2022 as well as report on outreach and marketing and show all certified Minority Business Enterprises broken down by jurisdiction, race and gender.
•••
If you are the spouse of someone who is active duty military, in the guard or reserve or a veteran, Harford County Office of Economic Development invites you to Project Opportunity, a free entrepreneur training program.
Project Opportunity is described as an intensive 10-week program that will cover such topics as assessing your business idea, market analysis, financing and financial management, business structure and taxes and development of a business plan.
All the classes will be held Wednesday nights from 6 until 9 p.m. at the HCED office, 2021 Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace. An orientation class is set for March 15.
•••
An anonymous Elkton couple is now shopping for their forever home after winning $50,000 in a Maryland Lottery scratch off game.
The engaged couple regularly buys several different scratch off games, especially their favorite, the Crossword scratch off ticket. The man told lottery officials he was unsure of the winning amount and returned to Appleton BP in Elk Mills to get the winnings verified before telling his fiancee.
The Crossword game debuted in Sept. 2019 and still has three top prizes available, one $50,000 prize and six worth $10,000.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.