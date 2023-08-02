Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
ChristianaCare is closing two more if its medical service centers in Cecil County this month.
Outpatient Nutrition Services will end Aug. 11 and Audiology Services will end Aug. 17.
“At ChristianaCare, we continually evaluate our service offerings to ensure that we are using our resources wisely and effectively to meet the evolving health care needs of our community,” a spokesman said Monday.
The closure of the Outpatient Nutrition Center won’t have any impact on the Endocrinology Practice, which shares the same location according to an official statement.
“As the needs for audiology in the community evolve, including the increasing availability of over-the-counter hearing aids at retail stores, we have made the decision to close ChristianaCare Audiology at our Cecil County Campus after August 17, 2023,” the prepared statement from the hospital headquarters in Newark, Del. reads.
“Outpatient nutrition services are widely available in the community today, and we have made the decision to close this service at the Cecil County campus as we focus our resources to meet other community needs. We will no longer offer outpatient nutrition services at our Cecil County Campus Endocrinology practice after August 11, 2023. This change only affects nutrition services; the Endocrinology practice is not closing and will continue to see patients.”
ChristianaCare closed the Radiation Oncology Center on Railroad Avenue in Elkton in December 2022.
•••
The Cecil County Board of License Commissioners gave Union Hotel one year probation for operating without its liquor license on display.
The board agreed with Janet Dooling, owner of the Port Deposit bar and restaurant, that this was the business’ first infraction in 46 years of operations.
“I’ve never had any citations,” Dooling told the liquor board at its July meeting. She added that, in all those years of business, this was the first time she had to go to the Cecil County Administration Building in Elkton and pick up her license.
“All those years they sent it to me,” Dooling said, noting such was not the case this time. “They cashed my check. Why didn’t they send it to me?”
Earl Bradford, director of the Cecil County Liquor Board, said that, had the license been mailed, Union Hotel could not have re-opened as quickly.
April Owens, an employee of Dooling’s, told the board she and Dooling tried on numerous occasions to pick up the license but kept arriving when the office is closed. Or, when the office was open, no one could find the license or knew anything about it.
Dooling also discovered that, even though Forge Southern Comfort in North East is providing her menu, she also had to have a food license.
“I didn’t think I’d need a food license,” Dooling said, adding she and Owens bounced between the county building and the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse trying to get everything accomplished.
“I came here five times in one week,” she said. She finally obtained the document June 19.
Bradford said, because this was a first offense, Union Hotel was not given any fines.
•••
Businesses in Cecil and Harford County are seeing benefits from the opening of Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville.
Jack Morgan, owner of Cool Beans Sandwich & Coffee Co. at 14 South Main St. in Port Deposit, said his business has picked up since the massive indoor water park opened in June.
“I’ve had groups of anywhere from 4 to 15 people; multiple large groups,” Morgan said. “I even had a birthday party in here.”
Justin Prince, owner of Jimmy’s Crab Shack in Port Deposit, rearranged his popular pool tables to accommodate the increase in family traffic as a result of the Perryville attraction.
“Our number one complaint was families having to stop so a player can take a shot,” Prince said. His solution was to turn the tables and give a wider passage to the dining room. “Now they can go straight back.”
Megan McRay, executive director of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce said she’s hearing similar stories from chamber members.
“People have noted an uptick, especially the restaurants before or after or maybe during their stay,” McRay said.
Diane Jones, executive director of the Havre de Grace Chamber of Commerce, said restaurants in that city are also seeing more customers, as are the many shops in the center of the historic business district.
“They seem to be pretty happy with it,” Jones said.
Morgan, who lives in downtown Port Deposit, said it’s become very easy to spot the Great Wolf Lodge contingent.
“The kids are always wearing the ears so it’s pretty noticeable,” Morgan said.
Once the Port Deposit Chamber of Commerce gets back into operation, Morgan plans to talk to the waterpark management about setting up a local tourism kiosk.
“We need to inform people about what there is to do,” Morgan said, adding he has been directing visitors to Rodgers Tavern in Perryville and Susquehanna State Park. He hopes Great Wolf Lodge also sees the value in information sharing.
“I don’t see how they couldn’t,” Morgan said.
•••
The family that owns North Bay Liquors in North East has reported to the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners that the store at 480 North Mauldin Avenue will be open by Labor Day.
Although its liquor license was awarded in May, the board wanted assurances that Pravinabhen Patel is an official Cecil County resident. Patel had been bouncing back and forth between residences in Texas and North East and gave an address on the application that was false.
“She now has a lease with Chesapeake Ridge Apartments,” Earl Bradford, director of the Liquor Board, told the commissioners. He added the lease for the North East apartment was signed July 6 and was good through January 2024. Meanwhile, an apartment for her below the store should be ready by the end of September and work continues for the former Howard’s Market to open as North Bay Liquors.
“If they are not open by Labor Day they need to come to the September Liquor Board meeting,” Bradford said.
•••
With the new name comes a new image, Justin Prince told the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners.
“We’re becoming more of a restaurant than a bar,” Prince said of Jimmy’s Crab Shack, formerly known as Jumbo Jimmy’s, at 1065 Bainbridge Road in Port Deposit.
“Things are moving ahead,” Prince said at the July meeting. Part of that movement is cleaning up the parking lot of what he referred to as “riff raff” and making the parking lot itself more navigable.
Prince said he is still operating as he makes the changes, but added the pool tables would stay. He has simply turned them so they take up less floor space for people heading to the dining room.
•••
Chesapeake Bay Brothers has been approved as the new license holders for Bennett’s Thrifty Liquors in Chesapeake City. Drew and Daniel Carpenter purchased the business at 2852 Augustine Herman Highway from the estate of Suzanne Cola-Luca.
•••
UnWined on the Water has permission to offer live music to its customers later into the evenings and on holiday weekends after the Cecil County Liquor Board heard from officials and neighbors that its music was not disturbing the peace and quiet.
John Bragg, owner of the waterfront restaurant and bar at 285 Plum Point Road in Elkton, told the board he had heard no complaints from the surrounding homeowners since he invested in new equipment and redirected speakers out over the water. Bragg was commended for his efforts by Steve Miller, chairman of the board and from Donald Kessler, former head of the Elk View Shores Home Owners Association.
“I want to express my appreciation,” Kessler said. “I’m very appreciative of Mr. Bragg as an ethical businessman.”
Liquor Board Commissioner Kristen Ortt told Bragg to return at the October meeting and give a full report on how his summer entertainment was received.
•••
Cecil Summerfest is coming to Grounded Coffee in Perryville Saturday from noon until 8 p.m.
“This is our first one. We’re going along with the grand opening of the coffee shop,” said Angelica Windsor, who is organizing the event along with her husband, Robert “Bob” Windsor. The couple says it’s a family friendly event with music inside and food trucks outside, all at 4899 Pulaski Highway in Perryville.
General admission tickets are $20 through Friday and $25 at the door. VIP tickets are $75 now and $85 at the door.
“VIP ticket holders have a separate seating area closer to the bands and food and drink is included,” Bob Windsor said. Those bands include Awaken, Mad Decent and Crushing Day with Mickey Cucchiella as emcee.
A donation from the proceeds will be made to the Havre de Grace Celtic Fest.
For tickets and more information go to cecilsummerfest.com.
Meanwhile, Grounded Coffee will start the day with a ribbon cutting Saturday at 9 a.m.
•••
NAI Emory Hill is looking for a tenant for a 2,000-square foot retail space in Churchmans Place, 1109 Churchman’s Road in Newark.
Suite 1123 is in between New York Cleaners and Nothing Bundt Cakes and is hear Christiana Hospital.
To find out more, call Jim O’Hara at NAI Emory Hill at 302-322-9500
•••
LCH Health and Community Services is celebrating 50 years of service to people in need in southern Chester County with a number of events all month long.
The West Grove location will host a free pediatric eye clinic Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles. Then they will host a picnic from noon until 2 p.m.
Kennett Library is the party place Aug. 10 for the 50th Anniversary Party from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. At Kennett Square on Aug. 17, there will be free cupcakes and giveaways from 5:30 until 9 p.m.
•••
One last item from the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners: Bernie Chiominto has finished his term on the board. Chiominto was appointed in 2019 to fill a vacancy left on the three-person board when Alan Mccarthy, Cecil County Executive at that time, decided not to re-appoint Tim Snelling. Snelling was chairman, with 18 years on the liquor board. He is now a member of the Perryville Board of Town Commissioners.
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger‘s appointment to the board was expected to be announced at the Aug. 1 Cecil County Council meeting, but had not yet been announced as of press time.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
