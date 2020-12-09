Happening this week around the county …
If your business was not helped in the previous Cecil Cares grants then this third cycle announced last week will be of interest.
“These grants are for businesses that missed out on the Cecil CARES 2 and/or Cecil Restaurant Relief grants. We are super excited to have this additional relief funding to offer our small businesses” said Sandra Edwards, Acting Director of the Office of Economic Development. “Every little bit helps and we hope county residents will do their part, too by shopping local and continuing to support our local restaurants.”
The Cecil County Office of Economic Development is accepting applications through 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. Awards will be made on a first come-first served basis in amounts of $10,000, $20,000 and $30,000 dependent on the number of full time employees.
Like past CARES grants, the money must be used for such things as operating expenses, business lease or rent, facility readiness, personal protective equipment, or expenses related to the construction of outdoor dining or drinking space.
More information and the application for both grants can be found at cecilbusiness.org
•••
The USNTC Bainbridge Museum has a change of command. Wayne Hill has stepped down as president of the organization and has handed it over to Rebekah Ragan.
In his message to the members of the board and supporters of the museum in Port Deposit, Hill thanks Ragan and Ed Boas for their work to grow the museum’s membership and public presence. He pointed to the many projects the two have led the board of directors through so far.
“The body of work produced by both of these individuals (and the Board) have produced some of the following achievements of the Museum in these past years: The development of a new Museum site; the creation of a great website (usntcbainbridgemuseum.org); an amazing revitalization of Bainbridge Day with the addition of the U.S. Navy Band to the event; The development of our archival system that continues to search for all basic information regarding the 720,000+ recruits that trained at USNTC Bainbridge Museum (1942-1976); the beginning of a project to involve local schools and community; a working relationship with the University of Delaware Lerner School of Economics; a pro-posed 3D Bainbridge Model project (reflecting historic buildings that were and are on the Base) to be periodically placed throughout the heart of Port Deposit; And many more,” Hill said.
“This amazingly dedicated group will take the seeds planted above and grow them into a continuing history of this place we call “Bainbridge.”
•••
Marco Priolo is the new vice president and chief financial officer of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health; the company that operates Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace and Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air.
Coming to UM UCH from Johns Hopkins Health System in Baltimore, Priolo is responsible for the direction and administration of the finances of the Harford County health system.
“Marco Priolo brings an incredibly diverse background in finance, operations and planning to UM Upper Chesapeake Health,” said Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president/CEO of UM UCH. “His knowledge and expertise make Marco a great addition to our team of professionals.”
•••
Desserts By Rita is closing its Havre de Grace location at the end of the year.
Over social media the business thanked its customers for 20 years of patronage at the Route 40 location. Desserts By Rita will maintain the West Ocean City. Md. shop.
•••
One of the best known businesses in Rising Sun has suffered a loss with the passing of Warren “Butch” Brumfield, owner of Brumfield’s Barber Shop.
Brumfield died Friday. He was 75.
He was not only the barber on East Main Street — a job he held for 55 years — but was also known in musical circles as part of The Epics. He was the son of bluegrass great Deacon Brumfield.
Brumfield was also an astute businessman with real estate investment skills. However he will be remembered most for his welcoming smile when you came in to sit in his chair and get a trim.
You may have noticed the black bunting hanging on the iconic barber pole outside Brumfield’s Barber Shop.
A celebration of Brumfield’s life will be held on what would have been his 76th birthday; May 1, 2021.
•••
In spite of the capacity guidelines businesses are finding ways to thrive and maintain customer base. Bog Turtle Brewery in Rising Sun is hosting “Readings With Ellie” Sunday from noon until 5. Dove Valley Vineyard, also in Rising Sun, is hosting a glass blown ornament workshop at 3.
Over at Blue Elk Vineyard in North East Sunday means Sipping With Santa from noon until 7 p.m. There will be lots of local vendors there including Cakes By Mimi, which will offer tempting treats including Hot Cocoa Bombs and Chesapeake Gold Farms will have their cheeses for sale.
•••
Now through Dec. 24 customers of Martin’s Food Store in Rising Sun are earning points toward a free GIANT brand spiral sliced ham with every purchase. Customers also have the option of a free Stouffers party size entrée or tofurkey vegetable ham roast or for $1 off per pound of the boneless ham brand of their choice instead.
Points are earned whether shopping is done online or in person.
•••
Allan Myers Construction won the contract to build two phases of the Elkton West Sewer Project for Cecil County.
The Fallston-based company will earn $2.2 million to build Phase 3B and Phase 4A, a total of 8,300 linear feet of pipe for low pressure and gravity mains that will carry discharge to the Mill Run treatment facility. Piping will be lain in an area around Route 40 and 7 in the area of the Maryland State Highway Administration facility.
New construction in this service area will be required to connect to the system. Existing homes and businesses have the option to accept or defer.
Work is expected to begin in Feb. 2021.
•••
Bel Air Town Center has a new owner. JCR Companies purchased the 10-year-old shopping center for $19.3 million.
Located at 512-592 Baltimore Pike, the center is currently home to brands including Taco Bell, Chili’s, Popeye’s and T-Mobile. There are plans to add more pad sites to the center.
In the same purchase JCR also acquired a business complex in Rockville, Md. for $4.5 million.
•••
The Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce recently donated $2,000 to the Cecil College Foundation to support two scholarships for students pursuing healthcare and business careers.
“Now more than ever it is important to give back to the community. We are very pleased to be able to make this donation to assist local students in their pursuit of higher education in the healthcare field,” said Jamie Bennett, president of Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce.
Students interested in applying for this or other scholarship opportunities should visit cecil.edu/scholarships.
•••
Hollywood Casino in Perryville reported a 1.6% increase in revenue in November according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
In other words, $5.8 million was brought in, up $90,617 from Nov. 2019. The Perryville casino, with 506 slot machines and 16 table games, was one of only two gaming houses in Maryland that showed any increase in November. Most lost money; anywhere from 6.1% to 17%.
•••
Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce and the Lions Clubs of Rising Sun and Conowingo usually hold a Christmas dinner in December to hand out awards for the year and hold a raffle on behalf of the Rising Sun Lions.
Since the Dec. 18 dinner has been cancelled this year, Lion Howard “Bud” McFadden said the tickets can be had from any Lion or at Rise N Grind on East Main Street in Rising Sun.
“We’ll still draw a winner Dec. 18,” McFadden said Tuesday. First prize is $1,000 and $250 goes to the second prize winner. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10.
“And of course all the proceeds go right back into the community,” he said.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
