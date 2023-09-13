Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Cecil County Board of Realtors is hosting a Sept. 27 seminar aimed at helping real estate agents help their clients better.
“Wealth Wednesday; Invest in Yourself,” will be held at the Charles Brown Center, 1 Brown Court in Elkton from 10 a.m. until noon. Learn about financial and real estate investments and hear the latest from Maryland Mortgage Program and Delaware State Housing Authority. Register at the CCBOR website: https://www.cecilcountyboardofrealtors.com/.
Kayla Funk with Guild Mortgage will be providing refreshments.
•••
ChristianaCare has added a Primary Care facility at North East Plaza Shopping Center, moving from a smaller center on East Cecil Avenue in downtown North East.
“We’ve provided primary care services in the North East community as expert, caring partners for more than 35 years,” said Amy Marston, campus executive director of ChristianaCare’s Union Hospital. “We’re excited to continue to offer high quality, affordable primary care in a new space that allows us to comfortably and safely serve our growing community.”
The new Primary Care center has eight beds instead of four and offers more and better parking. There are plans to add other medical services as the center gets established. That includes a behavioral health therapist, now in place part time.
ChristianaCare Primary Care is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•••
Michael Smith has been appointed to serve on the Harford Community College Board of Trustees as an at-large representative through June 2027.
“I am honored and excited to join the Board of Trustees at my alma mater, Harford Community College. My journey from student to trustee has been fueled by a passion for service, leadership, and the pursuit of knowledge. Just as this institution laid the foundation for my academic growth, it’s a privilege to now contribute to its continued excellence,” Smith said.
Smith comes to the position with experience in information technology, government contracting and also leads New Bethel House of Prayer in Baltimore City.
“On behalf of the administrators, faculty, staff, and students of Harford, I am honored to welcome Michael to the Board of Trustees,” said Theresa B. Felder, president of HCC. “With his leadership experience and love for knowledge, he is sure to make excellent contributions to the Board.”
•••
Business owners interested in competing for government contracts should check out a program offered by the Maryland Governor’s Office of Small, Minority and Women Business Affairs. Training and Insights Procurement Success — or TIPS — has two courses coming up covering subcontracting in the Minority Business Enterprise program and business financial literacy. These are free morning webinars Sept. 26 and 28 starting at 10 a.m.
To register for the MBE program go to https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_faRYZ1hsSeSqhPHKJhwzeA#/registration.
The link for the financial literacy program is https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Hls9cE5CQF-vt_KzYf8N_g#/registration.
•••
Breathe Yoga Studio wants to help people adjust holistically to the changing seasons with a special Ayurveda Workshop Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the studio, located at 28 South Main St. in North East.
Led by Ayurvedic Specialist John B. Haddock, the class will include grounding yoga practice, discovering your Dosha, learning about the Gunas, and enjoying Ayurvedic snacks and tea.
The class is $40 per person. Go to https://breatheyoga.studio/v2/#book-class/service/41 to register.
•••
Giant and Martin’s Food Stores are celebrating 100 years in business this month with specials every week.
This week’s 100th Anniversary Hot Deals include reduced prices on Dunkin’ coffees, Dave’s Killer Bread and Chobani yogurt drinks. All month long there will be product samplings, recipes and anniversary gift bags with coupons.
Martin’s is located in Rising Sun Towne Center. Giant has stores in West Grove, Kennett Square and Quarryville, Pa.
•••
Harford Mutual insurance Group has promoted Matt Summerell to Director of Business Development. He had been Southern Regional Business Manager.
The promotion comes on the heels of ClearPath Mutual’s merger with Harford Mutual. He joined Harford Mutual in 2018 and opened their Fort Mill, SC office the following year.
“I’m looking forward to working with the entire team to grow our books of business, particularly as we expand our workers’ compensation offerings,” said Summerell. “In this new role, I plan to continue to drive profitable growth and bring new ideas to the business development team.”
As Director of Business Development, Summerell will also be focused on managing business development efforts, partnerships, and solutions for all regional offices.
“With Matt in the role of Director of Business Development, I’m confident we will continue to grow and build upon our success as a regional carrier of choice,” said Jeff Rink, Executive Vice President of Harford Mutual Insurance Group.
•••
Don’t forget the Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce Education and Scholarship Golf Tournament Sept. 21 at Tanglewood Manor Golf Course in Quarryville, Pa.
Get details at https://oxfordpa.org/golf/.
•••
Susquehanna River Running Festival takes over Perryville and Havre de Grace next weekend. The 10K starts at Perry Point and ends in Havre de Grace. Half Marathon runners start and end in Havre de Grace after crossing the Hatem Bridge. 5K runners stay in Havre de Grace for their course. Spectators are welcome along the route except for the bridge.
To sign up or get more information go to srrf.org.
Money raised will go to the Cesky Scholarship Fund.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.