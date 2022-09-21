Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Calvert Manor Healthcare has changed its name and ownership to Autumn Lake Healthcare at Calvert Manor effective Aug. 1.
A ribbon cutting was held last week to make the transition official and to show off the newly erected signage at 1881 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun. Henry Jacobs, a resident of the facility, a member of the Resident Council and a veteran, got the honor of slicing through the wide red ribbon.
“Thank you for your service,” Gretchen O’Neal, Director of Social Work, said to the US Navy veteran.
Maggie Najera-Kelly, administrator, said this is the 32nd Autumn Lake facility in Maryland.
“We are very dedicated to maintaining the legacy and services Calvert Manor has had since it opened in 1947,” Najera-Kelly said. Calvert Manor was one of four in Maryland recently acquired. Autumn lake has facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut, West Virginia and Wisconsin as well.
To learn more about the new owners go to https://autumnlakehealthcare.com/.
It’s time for Elktoberfest at Elk River Brewing Company where the the beer will flow along with the music and the fun this Saturday.
While you can, of course, sip Elk River’s brews, you can also check out what’s brewing at 5th Company Brewing because Perryville’s new brewery is participating. So is Spartan Cigar and Pipe Lounge, Bellefonte Brewing Company and more.
Elk River Brewing Company is located at 112 East Main St. in Elkton. Taps in the front, fire pits in the Biergarten at the back. Tickets are available at the door for the event that runs from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. for $35. There’s also a VIP early entry from noon until 1 for $55.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has fined PNC Bank for its Force-Placed policy in regard to flood insurance on properties financed through the financial institution, accusing PNC of violating the Flood Act.
In the court documents, it was stated “the Bank failed to force place insurance in a timely manner on residential Designated Loans and engaged in a pattern or practice of violations of the Flood Act and its implementing regulation.”
PNC has been ordered to pay $2,614,456 for forcing homeowners with PNC mortgages on property in flood zones to carry more expensive insurance, compounding the matter by failing to notify the homeowner about the issue. The OCC report indicates PNC knew about the issue in 2016 but took no corrective action until 2020 when the federal agency began its investigation of the Flood Act program at the bank.
Force Placed insurance comes into play when a lender believes the homeowner’s flood insurance policy is inadequate to cover its collateral for the loan or if the standing policy is canceled. According to OCC, PNC uses a third party company to service these policies and knowingly allowed for the homeowner to be billed up to 45 days longer than required.
Not only is force placed more expensive, it also does not — in most cases — cover personal property or the contents of the home. It also provides no protection for owner liability.
While admitting no guilt, PNC has agreed to the order of payment.
Buying the right bag of apples at Food Lion stores in Elkton, North East and Perryville will provide meals to hungry Cecil County families through the grocer’s “Food Lion Feeds Apple Bag Campaign” through Oct. 4.
Shoppers will see the specially marked bags of gala apples in the produce section for $3.49. There is also the opportunity to make a cash donation at check out or through the Food Lion To Go app.
“The gala apple bag campaign is one of the many ways our customers can help nourish our neighbors in need and make a big difference in their communities,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “With their support, we can create a better tomorrow to help eliminate the difficult choices many families are forced to make when they are facing hunger.”
Sunrise Preschool is the beginning of a dream being realized for Ashley Ashley.
A former Cecil County Public Schools educator, Ashley has opened Sunrise Preschool in her home at 315 Sunrise Circle in Rising Sun.
“It’s always been a love of mine. I love that age ... 2 to 5 years old,” Ashley said.
After 14 years teaching kindergarten and 3rd grade, Ashley decided she needed to make her own decisions when it came to curriculum.
“Little kids should be playing,” Ashley said of the need for social and emotional skills. Keeping class sizes small, she focuses on fundamentals including handwriting, letter sounds and learning the days of the week. However, she knows that social and emotional learning must also take place, which is woven into each lesson.
Her goal is to ensure that her students, they begin kindergarten in their neighborhood school, will each be fully prepared for school.
The pandemic was what ultimately convinced her it was time to have Sunrise Preschool. The months of virtual and hybrid learning and then the return to the classroom put an extra burden on teachers Ashley said.
“We had kids not even answering to their own names,” she said of the affects of the pandemic in the classroom. The mental stress felt by teachers was also being felt by students, she said. “We had October kids in May.”
Sunrise Preschool operates Monday through Friday in 2.5 hour sessions. Chose a Tuesday and Thursday or Monday-Wednesday-Friday session. Tuition is charged monthly; $200 for the two day session and $300 for the three day session.
“I eventually want to expand and add kindergarten,” she said, noting that would mean moving Sunrise Preschool out of her home.
To learn more or to enroll your child head to Facebook and look for Sunrise Preschool or check out the website — mysunrisepreschool.com — and take advantage of the coupon discount. Ashley can also be reached by calling 410-656-6760.
Living Well Healthcare’s Krissy Oudinot, a certified Nurse Practitioner, has teamed up with William M. Clifford of Clifford Chiropractic to bring holistic care to 270 West Main St. in Elkton. The merger will offer integrated medicine through total healthcare without the dangers of narcotics or surgery.
“We offer plasma rich protein injections and tissue transplant injections,” Oudinot said. “My whole goal is to help people live their best life.”
These injections take cells from the patient, run it through a process and return it to the patient to initiate healing or relief. Oudinot said it’s less risky than conventional medicine, which can damage the bones in the long term.
People are also coming to her for trigger point injections, which help with such things as repetitive motion injury, tight muscles from being hunched over a computer all day, spinal injuries, arthritis or orthopedic pain.
Oudinot has hours Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. She also offers sports physicals for high school athletes, Coast Guard and truck driver physicals, COVID testing, and treatment as a result of vehicle or work-related injuries, migraines, spine and joint pain.
Go to livingwellhealthcareelkton.com or find it on Facebook for more information. Oudinot said she is responsive through the Messenger attached to the Facebook page. Prospective patients can also call 410-620-4322.
Cecil Pregnancy & Family Resource Center is holding its annual “Precious in His Sight” fundraising banquet Tuesday Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at The Gardens at Bethlehem Farms, 99 Slicers Mill Road in Rising Sun.
Carol Everrett is this year’s keynote speaker. Everrett will speak on her time owning and operating several abortion clinics before coming to Christ in 1983.
Also that evening is a dinner and silent auction. For more information and tickets go to https://ccpregnancycenter.org/.
