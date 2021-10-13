Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
Cecil County businesses that had to improve, expand or launch its IT capabilities thanks to the pandemic may be eligible for a share of a Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority Fund.
The county’s Office of Economic Development received $85,136 to hand out through Round 2 of its Online Sales & Telework Grant.
If your survival pivot since March 2020 included adding an e-commerce platform, purchase of home office equipment for remote work space, website development, the cost of hardware or software or similar expenses apply by 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 25.
“As with all of our prior relief grants, we are excited to have more funding to help our small business community,” said Steven Overbay, Director of the Office of Economic Development. “Our goal is to get the relief funds into the hands of as many businesses as quickly as possible.”
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger said the county has been fortunate in that most small businesses have survived the pandemic so far.
“However, many are still in recovery mode,” Hornberger said. “This grant will continue to support recovery by helping our businesses cover some of their expenses related to online sales and telework.”
Businesses must be operating and located in Cecil County, be up to date on all pertinent taxes, fees, loans or other charges owed to the county, be in good standing with the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation and were in business before March 9, 2020. Even those businesses who received Round 1 funding may apply for Round 2.
Start the application process by going to https://www.ccgov.org/government/economic-development
“I am extremely excited after seeing the site plans for Tiki Lee’s,” Perryville Commissioner Christina Aldridge told her fellow board members recently.
Owners of Tiki Lee’s will present those site plans to the town’s Planning Commission Oct. 18. This is the same group with ownership in Lee’s Landing Dock Bar in Port Deposit and Tiki Lee’s in the Canton section of Baltimore City.
Chesapeake City is doing its New Years Day Run/Walk in 2022 but organizer Frank Vari said the popular 5K event will look a little different.
Originally set up to support the town’s recycling efforts, the 2021 race was canceled thanks to the pandemic. Vari said the 2022 New Year’s Day 5K Run/Walk on the south side of town will be free as a gesture of goodwill. The first 150 to register at races2run.com will get a commemorative gift. All participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association.
The Run/Walk starts at noon on Jan. 1, snow or shine.
For more information, contact Vari at Chesapeake City Town Hall, 410-885-5298.
Jenel Davis from Mid-Atlantic Mortgage thanked customers, real estate agents and others who have helped her over the past year with her business in a gathering at Rise N Grind Cafe in Rising Sun.
Davis, who calls herself “Mid Atlantic Mortgage Girl,” had an afternoon of coffee tasting, coffee themed bingo, and trays of sweet treats and wraps at her celebration.
Next, she’s hosting a Wine & Wreath-Making event at Sinking Springs in November. Contact Davis at 302-275-1876 for details.
Employer slots are still available for the Oct. 19 Virtual Job Fair hosted by the Susquehanna Workforce Network to be held from 10 a.m. until noon.
“Businesses in Cecil and Harford Counties are continuing to ramp up their hiring and this is a great time for jobseekers to find a new job,” said Bruce England, Executive Director of the Susquehanna Workforce Network. “Our virtual job fair enables jobseekers to learn about and interview with many businesses in a wide variety of industries, all from the comfort of their homes.”
Pre-registration is required for both employers and potential employees. Go to https://www.swnetwork.org/job-fair/ as a job seeker or https://app.premiervirtual.com/events/875fa727-26bd-4015-8430-8fcf70c244c3/online-hiring-event-october-19,-2021/organization as an employer
Saying these are “a series of actions that will re-shape the health system and establish a clear path forward for decades to come,” the Tower Health Board of Directors recently announced it will close Jennersville Hospital in Chester County, Pa. in a process to begin Jan. 1, 2022.
P. Sue Perrotty, president and CEO of Tower Health, said more tough decisions are coming to improve the company’s financial and operational position.
“With these changes, we are beginning a new chapter for Tower Health; one that reduces uncertainty about our future. We can now chart a clear path forward with a constancy of purpose that unifies our entire care and support team around our patient-focused mission, particularly as we further develop our strategic alliance with Penn Medicine.”
Tower Health will also sign a non-binding letter of intent with Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic to possibly transfer ownership of Chestnut Hill Hospital and more than a dozen urgent care centers under the Tower Health brand.
St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children will continue to operate and the future of Brandywine Hospital is being evaluated.
“These decisions were made after an intensive process by which Tower’s Board sought to balance long-term sustainability and impact upon our team and the communities we serve. Opportunities for our employees to work at other Tower Health facilities or at Penn Medicine were important to the Board and leadership,” said Tom Work, chair of Tower Health’s Board of Directors. “In Trinity Health, we are fortunate to have found a locally based, high-quality, non-profit health system that shares our passion for clinical excellence and our commitment to improving health outcomes in the communities we serve.”
Delaware’s Deaf Outreach has partnered with Delaware State Police, Delaware Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and other agencies to create a visor card to help with interaction with law enforcement.
“This project is the result of a great partnership between local law enforcement, the deaf and hard of hearing community and many state and local agencies,” said Homeland Security Secretary Nathaniel McQueen. “We know that better communication leads to better outcomes and that these cards will also help deaf and hard of hearing drivers communicate more clearly and effectively with law enforcement.”
This visor card is an enhanced version of one first produced by DOHH in 2009. In 2020 Deaf Outreach re-developed the card with help from such organizations as the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles, Delaware Association of the Deaf, Independent Resources, Inc. and the State Council for Persons with Disabilities.
There is also a wallet card version available.
The visor card has been issued statewide to law enforcement officers.
To get a card send an email to DeafOutreach16@gmail.com or call 302-827-3323
Are you interested in buying a hotel that’s close to the Maryland-Delaware line, Interstate 95, University of Delaware and 45 minutes from Philadelphia International Airport?
There’s a 3.6 acre parcel for sale zoned Highway Commercial on Warner Road in Elkton, listed by NAI Emory Hill.
The site is already preliminarily approved for an 84-room, three story hotel. The listing price is $949,000. Contact Jon Hickey at 302-322-9500.
Chester County has adopted its new Climate Action Plan, which pledges to reduce the county’s greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050.
Developed by the Chester County Planning Commission, this updates the 2010 plan and continues to call on businesses and residents to each do their part toward the same goal.
“We have to address global climate change at every level of government and collaboration if we are going to create a healthier planet and maintain our quality of life,” said Chester County Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz. “The action we take today sets an ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goal but one we believe is imperative and attainable.”
Reduction of greenhouse gases improves public health, saves money through energy efficiency, reduces damage to natural resources and creates jobs.
The commissioners are encouraging residents to take the American Solar Energy Society Clean Energy Tour, which is available online at https://www.nationalsolartour.org/tourmap/localtourschester-county/. On the tour will be ways in which homes, businesses and houses of worship can get involved.
Play Music Video Bingo every Friday in October at Maryland Beer Company, 601 North Bridge Street in Elkton.
The fun kicks off at 7:30 p.m., with Sightline Events running the game, which customers get to play for free. Get a card and a marker. Sip the craft beer while you mark off your card and yell bingo when you win.
Maryland Chamber of Commerce has named Mary D. Kane as its new president and CEO.
Kane began her new position on Oct. 11. She succeeded Christine A. Ross, who stepped down over the summer.
“I am honored and excited to lead the Maryland Chamber of Commerce at this critical time,” said Kane. “The pandemic has reminded us of the importance of our community, the need for strategic thinking and the courage to pivot when the need arises. With the support of the Chamber’s impressive board, talented team of professionals and outstanding members, I look forward to strengthening the Chamber’s position as the leading voice for business in Maryland.”
Chamber chairman Gracelyn McDermott said Kane’s experiences leading state, federal and global organizations and her service as Maryland Secretary of State from 2003-2007 and executive director of the US Chamber of Commerce from 2008-2011 make her the right candidate to lead the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.
“Mary’s appointment will round out what is already a stellar team of professionals who are committed to ensuring that the Maryland Chamber is the premier business advocacy organization in Maryland,” McDermott said.
Network with other healthcare professionals Thursday in a Virtual Long-term Health Care Roundtable hosted by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce.
Held from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m., pre-registration is required to get the Zoom log in information. Go to cecilchamber.com to register and to learn about more chamber events.
Pre-registration is due by Oct. 26 for those who want to be in the Oxford Halloween Parade to be held Oct. 28.
Individuals and small groups can still do a walk up registration on the 28th ahead of the parade, which steps off at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Oxford and travels Third Street to Pine Street and ends at Oxford Memorial Park.
To find out more, or to begin the registration process go to https://oxfordpa.org/halloween-parade
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
