Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Bushel & Peck Southern Sweet Tea has been selling at the Bel Air Farmer’s Market for a couple of years but now Angela Palmer will open a new storefront Sunday inside West Street Village at 32 South Main Street in North East.
Palmer sells her original sweet tea, made with filtered water, brewed tea and organic cane sugar. However, her flavored teas are gaining in popularity.
“I make five to seven flavors for the farmer’s market,” Palmer said Monday. For the grand opening at 11 a.m. she’ll have as many as nine on hand in pints, quarts and half gallons. “We do gallons by order only.”
Think of Bushel & Peck as southern hospitality meets snowball stand.
“My favorite is blackberry cinnamon,” Palmer said. Her daughter and co-worker Mackenzie, 15, is a fan of the new tropical flavor. There’s a honey raspberry and a strawberry flavor too. For the grand opening, the Palmers are adding a peach cobbler sweet tea and one dubbed “Southern Charm.” Palmer considers that her signature flavor in honor of her southern roots.
At the Sunday celebration there will be a raffle featuring items from many of the other shops inside West Street Village, Palmer said.
Bushel & Peck Southern Sweet Tea will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. For advance orders or more information call 443-517-7126 or reach the store through Facebook and Instagram.
•••
Top of the Bay Business Women will hear from Laura Metzler at their Aug. 24 Networking Luncheon to be held at North East Library.
Metzler is a business librarian for Cecil County Public Library and will tell how the Business Information Center at the library can help with business solutions. Catered by Pat’s Pizzeria, admission is $25 in advance. Go to https://www.topofthebaybusinesswomen.com/events to RSVP.
•••
Looking to expand your floor space? NAI Emory Hill is in search of a tenant for a 30,000 square foot site in Pencader Industrial Park complete with 210 parking spaces, a 30-by-33-foot bay and a loading dock.
Pencader Industrial Park is right off Route 896 in Newark. The rental address is 211 Lake Drive.
•••
Family night out awaits with the free Movie Nights in the Park hosted by Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce. Friday night features the Disney Pixar movie Luca.
Free popcorn and water courtesy of Oxford Library, a free Forever Photos photo booth and Oxford Little League will be there to register for Fall Ball.
Oxford Memorial Park will be the theatre location. Bring a blanket or chairs. The photo booth opens at 7:30. A preview movie begins at 8:30 and Luca begins at dusk. (OACC recommends bringing bug spray).
•••
West Cecil Health Center in Conowingo was the recipient of $65,500 through a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration. It was one of 15 Maryland centers to receive HRSA funds. LCH Health and Community Services in Kennett Square, Pa. also got the allotment.
Nationally, some $90 million was distributed in conjunction with National Health Center Week.
“Community health centers have played a pivotal role in the nation’s COVID-19 response, and now serve more than 30 million people across the country,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Today’s investments will help ensure that all patients have equitable access to the high-quality health care they deserve.”
West Cecil Health Center is located on Rock Springs Road, with its Beacon Health office in Havre de Grace. While based in Kennett Square, LCH also has offices in Oxford and West Grove.
•••
GoFundMe, the online fundraising platform, is offering $2,000 grants to up to 15 black-owned US businesses that give back to their communities as part of August as Black Owned Business Month.
With 18% of US businesses under minority ownership — 125,000 of those black owned — GoFundMe wants to recognize the importance of the contribution of each to not only the economy but also their local communities.
To see the rules for entering the competition go to https://www.gofundme.com/c/celebrate-black-joy/for-entrepreneurs.
•••
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has appointed four new members to its board of directors. All four are current employees of the Bel Air based facility.
Alicia Cunningham, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and Revenue Advisory Services for UMMS, Dr. V. Dixon King, UM UCH Medical Staff President, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, anesthesiologist for UM UCH, and Dr. Lisa Rowen, Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive for UMMS were named to the board.
“Our new board members bring a variety of experience and backgrounds to assist us as we work to transform health care in our region,” said Elizabeth Wise, MSN, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of UM UCH. “We are committed to excellence through health care services, facilities and technologies, and our new board members will help us as we strive to create the healthiest community in Maryland.”
•••
Oh and Rise N Grind Cafe on East Main Street in Rising Sun will be partying all weekend to celebrate its 4th birthday. There will be special treats including Birthday Cake Mimosas and Tie-Dye Cookies.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County.
