Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Youth Empowerment Source is looking for sponsors for its April 27 Build A Burger fundraiser at The Gardens at Bethlehem Farm in Rising Sun.
There are four sponsorship levels from The Whopper to the Junior Classic. Each level comes with tickets and advertising in the program along with event signage. At the top of the levels sponsors also get added to the t-shirts for the YES camp program.
Youth Empowerment Source is a non-profit organization based in Elkton that offers services to children and teens including counseling, mentoring, educational support and life-skills training.
Tickets to the event are also on sale for $40 per person. This includes the Build a Burger bar, dessert and music by The Old Crispy Minstrels. To add to the fun there will be a basket auction, cupcake raffles and more. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/build-a-burger-tickets-275794848817?aff=ebdssbdestsearch for tickets or more information.
The Gardens at Bethlehem Farm is located at 90 Slicers Mill Road. Dress is casual.
•••
Forge Southern Comfort is offering to cook your Easter dinner and then help you with the reheating.
Of course, if you’d rather come in for dinner, Forge is serving on Easter Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 472 North Mauldin Avenue in North East.
Take out for two offerings include stuffed shrimp, deviled eggs, wings and pulled pork egg rolls. Collard greens, grits and mac & cheese are among the sides. Then add turkey or ham and dessert; apple or sweet potato pie and gluten free chocolate cake. Build your menu and call 443-877-6446 to order. All orders must be placed by April 14 and pick up begins at 11 a.m. Saturday April 16.
•••
Cecil Slices Pizza is now open at 138 East Main St. in Elkton. That’s right across the street from Cecil County Circuit Court.
“I make a lot of stuff from scratch,” said Chris Deal, co-owner of the shop along with Vincent Monterosso.
That includes the pizza dough, the chicken and tuna salad and the sausage.
“I have a meat grinder back here,” Deal said. “I also make all the sauces myself.”
His brother, John Deal, is the manager of Cecil Slices. John proclaims their pizza is the best in Elkton.
“Have a slice here and then go down the street,” he said.
Open since March 29, Cecil Slices Pizza is already becoming known.
“One lady said we have the best burger she’s ever eaten,” Chris said, referring to a review on their Facebook page. While Chris reaches for the wings when he’s hungry, John gravitates toward the cheesesteak.
Cecil Slices Pizza is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
•••
Elk River Brewing will tap its Beer for Ukraine Friday afternoon at 5 p.m.
Using a recipe from Pravda Beer Theatre, Elk River Brewing will be serving “Putin Huilo” golden hopped ale by the pint and encouraging customers to support Ukraine. One of hundreds of breweries around the globe supporting the Beer For Ukraine campaign, Elk River Brewing is located at 112 East Main St. The Roger Girke will take the stage at 7 p.m.
Pravda Beer Theatre in Lviv, Ukraine calls this their Victory Beer Series. All the funds raised will go to Ukrainian relief efforts.
•••
Kathy’s Corner Shop at 100 South Main St. in North East is holding a Pre-Easter Sale Saturday April 9. Come in and shop and pick an egg to discover your discount. Those who purchase $25 or more also get a fun swag bag. Discounts are up to 30% Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Kathy’s Corner Shop.
You know you will already be in North East Saturday because it’s also time for the Egg-Stravaganza from 1 until 3 p.m. with carriage rides, egg hunts, the Easter Bunny and more fun at every Main Street store in North East.
Go to www.northeastchamber.org for details and event registration.
•••
Elkton Alliance is looking for sponsors for the Music on Main Summer Series, which begins in May and runs through October.
Jessica Price, executive director, estimates a need for $2,750 is needed to bolster the programming. In exchange, sponsors receive name recognition on advertising and signage leading up to, and on the day of, the event.
Elkton is one of Maryland’s 29 recognized Arts & Entertainment Districts and Elkton Alliance is working to support the local community. To become a sponsor or to get more information call 410-398-5076 or send an email to info@elktonalliance.org
•••
Chester County municipalities, public authorities, small businesses and non-profit organizations can apply to the Chester County Commissioners with a proposal for a share of the county’s $102 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Marian Moskowitz, chair of the commissioners, said organizations that provide a substantial service to Chester County may also apply. The deadline is May 16. Funding will be decided by a committee of 36 people.
“Committee members have a big job ahead of them,” Commissioner Michelle Kichline said. “They must consider and analyze the impact of this money not just on our economy but on the county’s workforce and the families who live here. The pandemic took a toll on many people’s physical and mental health as well as their finances. These dollars are about recovery. That is a factor I hope all committee members keep in mind as they conduct the evaluations.”
Within that committee of 36, six teams have been formed to look at specific requests, according to Commissioner Josh Maxwell.
“The teams will evaluate the proposals and present their recommendations to us for final consideration,” said Maxwell. “Having the community involved is extremely exciting. They know their local needs best. I look forward to seeing the recommendations they produce.”
To get more information and an application go to www.chesco.org/arpa.
•••
Two Cecil College faculty members are among those to be honored April 20 at the 11th Northeastern Maryland Technology Council Visionary Awards Gala at Waters Edge Event Center in Belcamp.
Christy Dryer, vice president of Academic Programs will receive a Leader Award. A Mentor Award will be bestowed to Brande Biddy, assistant professor of Mathematics.
Vishnu Marla, Material Scientist at WL Gore will receive the Innovator Award.
The top prize, Visionary Award, will go to Larry Muzzelo, deputy to the commanding general of CECOM at Aberdeen Proving Ground.
To get tickets and more information go to https://nmtc.org/events/visionary-awards.
•••
The next Virtual Long-term and Health Care Roundtable hosted by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce will be April 13 from 2:30 until 3:30. Anyone can attend but especially those in the field of caring for others. Ashley Dickens-York from the Cecil County Health Department and Carole Martin, owner of Yoga on the Canal in Chesapeake City, will be the event speakers.
Get. more information or register and get the Zoom link at http://www.cecilchamber.com/events/details/virtual-long-term-health-care-roundtable-6185.
•••
Customers of Martin’s Food Store in Rising Sun recently made a $9,264 donation to Cecil County Public Schools through the “Feeding School Kids Register Round Up Program.” At check-out, customers were given the option to round up their purchase with the extra funds going to the CCPS summer feeding program.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
