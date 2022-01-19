Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
Look for the transition from Howard Bank to First National Bank to happen early next month.
Last year, Mary Ann Scully, president and CEO of Howard Bank, announced that the Maryland-based bank would be absorbed by Pittsburgh-based FNB in January 2022. The all-stock merger was worth $418 million.
Chandra Klein, director of Branch Distribution and vice president of Howard Bank said the transition will become obvious the first week of February.
“Howard Bank’s transition to First National Bank will begin at the close of business on Friday, Feb. 4,” Klein said. “On Monday, Feb. 7, we will open as First National Bank and customers will have access to the full range of products and services offered by FNB.”
Howard Bank took over NBRS Financial in October 2014 when federal regulators seized the former First National Bank of Rising Sun. The Rising Sun building at 6 Pearl St. was renamed as the regional office for Howard Bank.
Other than the banking services, name change and the signage, Klein said staff at the Rising Sun branch will remain unchanged.
“Rising Sun will be a new market for FNB and jobs at the Rising Sun branch will not be impacted. FNB is looking forward to entering the community with the same friendly faces that our customers are familiar with,” Klein said.
•••
If you were looking for parts for a mobile home or recreational vehicle, there was a good chance you found it at Paul Brown’s store on Route 40 in North East.
Robert “Paul” Brown Sr. died Dec. 23. He was 90. A graveside service will be held at West Nottingham Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Colora Jan. 22 at 1 p.m.
Brown opened the store after his retirement from the nuclear power industry. He operated the store at 2269 Pulaski Highway for many years. The store has since closed and the building razed to make way for a dental office.
•••
Top of the Bay Business Women is starting 2022 with a talk about Vision Planning and Goal Setting with Jenel Davis, Mid-Atlantic Mortgage Girl. This will be held at their Jan. 26 networking luncheon at Woody’s Crab House, 29 South Main St. in North East.
RSVP to https://tinyurl.com/mr3s9ads for the event running from 11:30 until 1 p.m. Woody’s offers TBBW a choice of several entrees for $25.
•••
With the promotion of James F. Ports to secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation and MDTA chairman, the agency has named William Pines as acting executive director.
“I want to wish Will Pines a heartfelt congratulations,” Ports said. “I’m confident that Will’s leadership and dedication [will] bring MDTA to new heights.”
Pines has been with MDTA for 10 years, serving in several leadership roles and overseeing expansion and modernization projects. As acting executive director, Pines will oversee some 1,800 employees, Maryland’s E-ZPass program and eight toll facilities including the Thomas J. Hatem and Millard Tydings Memorial toll plazas in Perryville.
“I am humbled and honored to be given the opportunity to lead the incredibly talented team of professionals in the MDTA,” Pines said. “Together we will direct our passion and expertise to provide Marylanders with great customer service and the safe, efficient and reliable travel they deserve.”
•••
Get The Washington Update with Jeff Bush courtesy of Thrivent Jan. 20. Bush will discuss such topics as The SECURE Act 2.0, changes to retirement savings strategies and how to manage your tax exposure.
There are two opportunities to join this virtual event at 12:30 and 7:20. Go to https://tinyurl.com/mr23skmn and choose the time that works for you. According to Marcia Upton, a Thrivent representative in Oxford, Pa., there will be no product sales during this seminar.
To learn more about Thrivent contact Upton at 1-717-542-3663
•••
Three new members have been appointed to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Care board of directors; which encompasses its hospitals and the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation.
Theresa B. Felder, president of Harford Community College, John D. Ryan, CFO at Independent Can Co. in Belcamp, and James C. Richardson, who was director of Harford County government’s human resources until his retirement.
“We are fortunate to have three dynamic Harford County leaders join our board of directors,” said Elizabeth Wise, MSN, MBA, president and chief executive officer of UM UCH. “Their expertise will assist us as we continue to provide the best possible health care to the communities we serve.”
•••
Queen Street Nutrition Herbalife Club has a few spots left for its cardio drumming class, which begins Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.
The cost is $10 per class with all equipment provided. Queen Street Nutrition is located a 2 South Queen Street in Rising Sun.
•••
Operative Experience in North East has added another product to its line of realistic medical training devices with the TCS Pro Series.
The TCS Pro Series is a compilation of all its working, anatomically correct models. With this series, field training can be run smoothly with the capability to switch features on the fly for more life-like opportunities to learn.
Paul Bernal, vice president of Global Sales and Business Development, said the suite comes from requests made by those who train combat medics.
TCS Pro Series will be introduced this week at the International Meeting on Simulation in Health Care in Los Angeles, Cal.
•••
Clene Nanomedicine was saluted recently at the New York Stock Exchange with the honor of ringing the closing bell. The honor coincides with the company becoming public and being listed on the NYSE as CLNN. The North East-based company that is developing nanotechnology treatments for neuromuscular diseases is currently in the midst of renovating a former WL Gore plant into a production facility for its pharmaceuticals, which are working its way through the FDA approval process.
Meanwhile, last week the Maryland Board of Public Works awarded Clene a $3 million loan to help with that Chesapeake Boulevard project. The Department of Housing and Community Development made the request through its Neighborhood BusinessWorks Program.
•••
Angry Jacks, which has a location in Elkton, has opened a fourth location. The axe-throwing company owned by AJ and Nikki Mitchell, opened at The Outlets at Wind Creek in Bethlehem, Pa. in late November.
Their Elkton venue, in the Elkton Crossing Shopping Center, is the third location. The couple also have locations in Exton and Phoenixville, Pa. along with a mobile unit.
•••
Baker’s Restaurant hopes to re-open Thursday at noon, now that construction is finished in the kitchen of the iconic eatery at 1075 Augustine Herman Highway in Elkton.
Rob Matthews, owner, said damage done to the restaurant by summer storm flooding in 2020 reared its ugly head and necessitated the total replacement of the kitchen floor.
“The flood we had had done too much damage to the subfloor. We had soft spots, tiles were breaking,” Matthews said. It was coddled for as long as possible, but then he said the time came that it had to be addressed.
To get that accomplished, Baker’s closed Jan. 3.
“Every piece of equipment had to be removed,” he said of the kitchen project. The floor was completely ripped out and replaced. New grills and ovens were purchased but that meant running new gas lines and other utilities.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Matthews was confident that Baker’s would re-open Thursday and operate on schedule from noon until 8 p.m.
Look at their Facebook page to see photos of the project.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
