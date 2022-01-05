Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
Before the 2022 session of the Maryland General Assembly begins next week, the Government Relations Committee of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce offers a free opportunity for chamber members to meet with the senators and delegates that represent the county in Annapolis. Representatives from Districts 35 and 36 have been invited.
This virtual event is Jan. 6 from 8:30 until 10 a.m.
Non-members may also attend for $15.
Go to http://www.cecilchamber.com/events/details/cecil-22-session-legislative-virtual-event-6117 to register and get the event link.
•••
LCH Health and Community Services in Kennett Square, Pa. has been recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as a Patient Centered Medical Home. The 2021 honor was given because LCH met the five core competencies of NCQA.
This is the fourth year the Federally Qualified Health Center has been recognized for its comprehensive care, coordinated care, quality and safety of care, accessibility of services and patient-centered approach.
“This speaks so much to our care team at LCH, and how everyone at LCH is constantly working to put our patients first,” said Ronan W. Gannon, LCH’s Chief Executive Officer. “It is an honor and a privilege to lead this team in providing such great, affordable, accessible health care to all in our community.”
To see the services offered or to make an appointment go to https://lchcommunityhealth.org/
•••
The Discovery Center at Water’s Edge has announced that a man who has been an advisor to the center since 2015 had joined its board of directors.
Tim McNamara is also the chair of the center’s Facilities Committee, charged with developing current and long term facilities. This includes starting the construction of a 35,000-square foot center to open in Belcamp. That first phase will be a 3,500 preview center followed by a 10,000 square foot exhibit center in 2024. Phase three will expand the center to 35,000 square feet.
The goal of the Discovery Center at Water’s Edge will be to showcase past, present and future technologies coming from Aberdeen Proving Ground.
McNamara was honored by the Northeastern Maryland Technology Council with its 2021 Visionary Leadership Award.
•••
Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. has named Stanley Siegfried its vice president of Wastewater Operations.
With over 30 years of experiences in utility plant construction — including operating his own construction company — Siegfried is charged with managing future expansions and improvements of Artesian’s wastewater systems and the rehabilitation of current systems.
“Stan’s proactive approach to managing wastewater operations, along with his years of experience, both in construction and operations, positions the company well to continue to provide environmentally sound wastewater solutions now and for future growth,” said David Spacht, President of Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc.
•••
Camp Horseshoe, owned and operated by the Chester County Council BSA, recently received a $750,000 grant from the Pennsylvania legislature to upgrade and add to its shower facilities.
Located at the Cecil County-Pennsylvania state line in West Nottingham, Pa., the Camp Horseshoe Scout Reservation will add 17 shower stalls to its existing facility and will build three new shower houses to allow the camp to provide gender neutral showers.
Camp Horseshoe was founded in 1919. In 2018 the Boy Scouts of America changed its name to BSA, opening its membership to girls.
•••
If you don’t have any stress in your life, check your pulse.
Zach Ross aims to help alleviate some of that stress by giving you the freedom to break, bust, and destroy at The Stress Factory, 4595 Pulaski Highway in Perryville. It officially opens Jan. 13 at 4 p.m.
“I used to live in Pittsburgh where they have Rage Rooms,” Ross said. “It’s pretty much the same thing.”
For your $35 admission, you can spend 25 minutes working out your frustrations on computers, appliances, televisions and other items. Smash with a friend for $55 or bring a larger group for 45 minutes of stress relief for $120.
“We have everything on site,” Ross said. The only requirement is that customers wear closed toe shoes.
Go to The Stress Factory Facebook page and leave a message to be called back and arrange a session. Ross said the website is still under construction and a phone number is being assigned.
If you are a teacher, first responder, military, veteran or work in the health care field, ask about VIP Membership.
The Stress Factory will have the Chicks N Wingz food truck on site. Hours of operation will be 4 until 10 p.m. Thursday, 4 until 11 Friday, 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday.
Oh and Ross is taking donations that folks can destroy. You are welcome to drop off any time at The Stress Factory.
•••
If you are looking for a job or a job change consider attending the Jan. 18 Virtual Job Fair hosted by Susquehanna Workforce Network. The job fair runs from 10 a.m. until noon. It’s free for job seekers and employers.
Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/2p9dphzw.
At least a dozen employers are participating. Job seekers can meet with prospective employers and even go through an initial interview.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
