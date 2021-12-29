Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
For those who are shopping for unique gift ideas or decor the place to go may well be CC’s Kitsch & Such.
Carolyn Crouch is the CC and she opened her shop on Black Friday in West Street Village in North East where Zero Degrees Frozen Yogurt had been located.
“I had a salon here 20 years ago,” Crouch said of the familiar and historic locale. “My father-in-law built this as Cramer’s Department Store.”
At CC’s Kitsch & Such, you’ll see a wild and wacky collection of items; everything from shoes, boots and apparel to primitives decor, ceramic and china pieces and many one-of-a-kind finds. Crouch said she finds these items on her shelves during her travels.
“When I am looking for things it has to catch my eye,” she said, adding she looks for colorful, vintage or retro. Prices range from $5 to $450.
“Most of the prices are negotiable. You just have to ask,” Crouch said.
CC’s also has consignment items and welcomes others that can add to her collection of kitsch for sale.
CC’s Kitsch & Such is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. at 32 South Main St.
•••
Expect a very different dining experience at The 87 Restaurant & Bar, 1205 Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit.
“It’s no longer a smoke house. The food is totally different,” said Jim Basgall, who opened the eatery in November.
“We have spaghetti, pasta, stuffed shells. I make my own spaghetti sauce and pizza shells,” Basgall said. Basgall’s meatballs have already gained a following. “Everybody’s crazy about the meatballs.”
Monday is Family Night, followed by Taco Tuesday and $5.87 Burgers on Wednesdays.
While being in this business is familiar to him — his parents operated a bar and restaurant when he was in high school in central Pennsylvania — Basgall spent 28 years installing flooring. At a reunion of high school friends several years ago, where they also celebrated turning 50, he discussed the idea of opening a restaurant of his own. As Basgall was a member of the Class of 1987, the name of the restaurant was conceived.
The 87 Restaurant & Bar is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. with the bar staying open a little longer.
“The bar menu is available from 9 p.m. until close,” he said.
To view the menu check out the Facebook page or call 410-378-3710.
•••
Someone who purchased a Maryland Lottery “Cash 4 Life” ticket at the Royal Farms store in North East is the winner of $1,000 a week for, well, life.
The second-tier winning ticket was purchased Dec. 24 at the store on Route 40 at Mechanic’s Valley Road and as of Monday the winner had not come forward according to officials with the Maryland Lottery.
The winner has the choice of weekly installments, $52,000 annually or a lump sum payout of $1 million.
•••
SmoQ-N-Meat BBQ will officially open for business at 1 p.m. Friday, giving out free food to its first 100 customers.
Guy Johnson and his son Guy Johnson Jr. promise to bring the best BBQ to Elkton and surrounding areas from 175 Fletchwood Road, calling SmoQ-N-Meat BBQ “The home of the meat slingers.”
Your free choices are a chicken leg quarter, a hamburger or pulled pork.
Father and son plan to close at 4 p.m. and remain closed New Year’s Day, but will re-open Jan. 2. The hours are 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with lunch until 3 and dinner until close.
•••
Fans of dining at The Wellwood in Charlestown need to get your fix before Jan. 3. According to the Facebook page of the restaurant at 523 Water St. will close through Jan. 26 to complete renovations.
The post describes the work as “light remodeling.”
•••
In an effort to help those affected by the tornados that left a wide path of destruction across five states, customers of Food Lion in Elkton, North East and Perryville are being invited to make a donation to the American Red Cross at check out.
Now through Jan. 1, the collection is being made with Food Lion matching the donation up to $50,000.
“Food Lion is committed to helping people in the communities we serve,” said Scott Libbey, Division Vice President, Food Lion. “We want to do our part to support recovery efforts in the areas devastated by the recent tornadoes. We want our community partners and neighbors to know they can always count on Food Lion when they need us.”
Additionally, The Lion’s Pride Foundation, an associate care fund, will make a $10,000 donation to the cause through Pilgrim’s Pride, a Food Lion supplier based in Kentucky.
“The American Red Cross is thankful for Food Lion’s support, which will enable us to offer a safe place to stay, emotional support and comfort to impacted families across the South and Midwest in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years,” said Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of Communications at the Red Cross.
Meanwhile, Food Lion announced that customer contributions through its Food Lion Feeds program from Nov. 10 to Dec. 14 helped pay for more than 6.6 million meals for needy families through its “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign. Contributions enabled the grocer to fill and distribute 1.1 million boxes of food, each holding enough for 6 meals.
“Far too many of our neighbors are being forced to make difficult choices this holiday season between things like gas and groceries, and dinner and rent,” said Kevin Durkee, manager, Food Lion Feeds. “Nourishing our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve is core to everything we do. This was our largest ‘Holidays Without Hunger’ campaign to date, and we’re excited that so many customers joined us to help fight hunger and make a difference in their local community.”
•••
Blue Blaze Associates, LLC in Newark brought home the Platinum and Gold 2021 Hermes Awards.
The woman-owned marketing a design firm competed against more than 6,500 entries for the recognition. Their campaign for Versogen, a green energy start-up, is what won Blue Blaze the Platinum Award.
For their rebranding work in behalf of BrightBloom Centers Blue Blaze was given the Gold Award. This campaign changed the name of the Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy group to reflect its growth beyond the Brandywine community.
“We are extremely honored to receive the prestigious Hermes recognitions and very proud of the work we have done and continue to do for these exceptional businesses,” said Blue Blaze Associates CEO Sandy Taccone. “It is our mission to go above and beyond the expectations of our clients and deliver results that will take them to the next level. These awards demonstrate we are achieving that mission.”
The Hermes Creative Awards are one of the oldest competitions of its kind for this industry.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
