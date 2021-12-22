Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
If you have worked or lived in Cecil County more than a decade you probably remember when the RC Burkheimer Auction House sat at Route 40 and Mechanics Valley Road in North East.
It was owned and operated by Robert “Bob” Burkheimer for nearly 60 years. He sold the land in 2007. The new owner later sold the land to Wawa.
Burkheimer also owned the property that was home to the Knights of Columbus Hall on Route 40 near Landing Lane in Elkton, which is also now a Wawa.
Burkheimer died Nov. 1 at Christiana Hospital. He was 83.
Over his many years in Cecil County, Burkheimer became well known for his civic involvement including being the first county man to join the Cecil County League of Women Voters. Burkheimer was also a presence at various charitable auctions over his many years in that business. He conducted auctions for the Union Hospital Junior Board.
It was also Burkheimer’s job as auctioneer to dispose of delinquent properties in the annual Cecil County Tax Sale.
Services for Burkheimer will be held Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Mission Church, 928 Turkey Point Road in North East.
•••
The new president and chief executive officer of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health is Elizabeth Wise.
“Elizabeth is an empathetic and deeply experienced health care executive with a record of accomplishment and a track record for building lasting relationships among peers and colleagues,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of the University of Maryland Medical System, UM UCH’s parent organization. “We are extremely excited to welcome her to the University of Maryland Medical System family.”
Wise, with a masters in nursing and business administration, comes to Bel Air from the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania Health Network.
“I believe that we should put the patient at the center of every decision that we make,” said Wise. “I am joining an organization with a focus on high quality, patient-centered care and a highly collaborative and dedicated board of directors and leadership team. I look forward to being part of the Harford County community and working with colleagues at Upper Chesapeake Health and the University of Maryland Medical System in this next chapter of the organization’s rich history.”
Wise replaces long-time president and CEO Lyle Sheldon who announced his retirement earlier this year.
UM/UCH operates Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace and Upper Chesapeake .
•••
A former employee for the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce is set to become the executive director of the Western Chester County Chamber of Commerce.
Rachel Cathell begins her new job at the start of 2022, replacing Donna Steltz. Steltz has been in charge of the {a}{/a}ref=”https://www.westernchestercounty.com” target=”_blank”>Western Chester chamber for the past 20 years and is retiring.
Cathell, worked for the Cecil chamber developing its growth management in 2017.
•••
J.M. Smucker has sold its natural and organic grains and beverages companies — which includes its plant in Havre de Grace — to Nexus Capitol Management LP in a deal worth $110 million.
“This transaction supports our strategy to direct investments and resources toward core brands positioned for growth,” said Tina Floyd, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Foods, The J.M. Smucker Co.
•••
North East Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations for its Volunteer, Business and Business Person of the Year Awards.
The deadline to nominate is Jan. 14 with the winners to be announced at the chamber’s annual meeting Jan. 27. The nomination form for all three categories can be found at https://northeastchamber.org/north-east-chamber-award-nominations/.
For questions or more information contact Robb Carey at North East Town Hall, 410-287-5801.
Meanwhile, chamber members have until 5 p.m. Jan. 7 to cast their vote for the new vice president. With the president, secretary, and treasurer spots filled, there are two vying for the vice presidency; Matt Albert and incumbent Missy Reynolds.
Vote at https://www.opinionstage.com/ne-chamber/vote-for-north-east-chamber-of-commerce-s-next-vice-president
•••
Hopkins Farm Brewery is hosting a New Year’s Eve Farm-Inspired Sunset Toast Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. at the brewery, 3833 Rider Lane in Havre de Grace.
Come usher out 2021 with a locally produced brew.
•••
The Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce will hold its first mixer of 2022 on Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. at Bog Turtle Brewery, 10 East Main St. in Rising Sun. Among the topics of discussion will be the chamber’s participation in Winter Lights-Cecil Nights with the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce.
•••
If you have gift certificates for The Bayou Restaurant in Havre de Grace better get there fast. Lou and Terri Webb, owners of the eatery that’s been at 927 Pulaski Highway for nearly 40 years announced they are closing Dec. 23.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
