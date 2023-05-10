Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Breathe Yoga Studio is now open at 28 South Main St. in North East, offering a variety of classes for any age or mobility.
Andrea Boulden is the owner and a certified Vinyasa instructor.
“Vinyasa means ‘breath’,” Boulden said. “It’s restorative yoga. You are completely supported. It allows the body to relax.”
“That relaxation is the key to healing,” she explained.
Including Boulden, there are five instructors at Breathe Yoga Studio offering classes in balance and functional movement, chair, a kids creative movement class, barre, beginner or gentle yoga and myofascial release.
“That’s a self massage that breaks up scar tissue and adhesions,” she said, adding it improves range of motion. “It empowers you to heal.”
Visit the Breathe Yoga Studio Facebook page to see the class schedule for May and to book classes. All registration is taken online ahead of time at https://breatheyoga.studio/v2/, closing hour before classes begin.
•••
Apple Auto Mitsubishi had a party last week to celebrate the completion of its renovation at 560 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
The dealership opened in April 2019 in the building that once housed Tri State Ford. Although the Ford dealership is long closed, George Doetsch still owns the building and was on hand for the ribbon cutting. Shawn McLaughlin, general manager, said the transformation was a struggle but the end result was worth it.
“I am proud of the product and the process we have here,” he said. “The community has supported us since day one. I want to give more back.” He told the story of how Apple Auto helped a family in need of transportation.
“It’s great to hear about the partnership with the community,” said Danielle Hornberger, Cecil County Executive.
Elkton Mayor Rob Alt declared May 3 Apple Auto Mitsubishi Day.
“We really appreciate the growth,” Alt said.
•••
If you’ve marveled at the designs and offerings on charcuterie boards and longed to do one yourself, Bog Turtle Brewing in Rising Sun would like to help.
The brew pub at 10 East Main St. is bringing Graze n Go by Giffords back for another round of instruction May 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person and includes meat and cheese samplings and a pint of beer. There will be a box to take home as well.
Get tickets at https://tinyurl.com/mr27r49y.
•••
Are you one of those last minute shopper types? The Cream Bean on Route 40 in Elkton may have the perfect Mother’s Day gift for you at their May 13 Vendor’s Fair.
It runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at The Cream Bean, 1974 West Pulaski Highway. Some three dozen vendors will be on hand so you are certain to find something great for your mom.
•••
Cecil County Toys for Tots is looking for businesses and organizations to sponsor the July 10 Annual Golf Tournament at Patriots Glen Golf Club in Elkton.
Prizes and items for the silent auction are needed along with sponsors, starting with $125 to sponsor a hole along the 18-hole course. Sponsorships are also available up to $1,000. Contact Betty Dean to get more information; 443-309-4430.
Of course, if you are a golfer, get your foursome together and sign up. It’s $125 per person. Proceeds help make a needy child’s Christmas possible.
•••
APG Federal Credit Union has announced its three newest members of the Board of Directors. Serving three-year terms are Donald J. Burnett, Emanuel C. Hatton and Timothy A. Sherwood.
Antha W. Edwards, a board member for 31 years, did not seek re-election.
APGFCU also announced the recipients of scholarships. There were 36 scholarships given to members of the graduating class of 2023 including Anna Callaghan and Marielle Fitzgerald and Eli Weston from Rising Sun High School; Mason Darsney and Paige Racine from Bohemia Manor High School; Jhadiel Lopez Camacho and Allison Pierce from North East High School; Natalie Vitak from Perryville and Christina Rasa from Tome School.
Dylan Whitney, a student at Cecil College, received a continuing education scholarship.
•••
Don’t forget that May 11 from noon. until 4 p.m. is the Cecil County Job Fair at Singerly Fire Company Banquet Hall, 300 Newark Road in Elkton.
Polish that resume and bring a stack to meet with at least 60 employers that will be represented at the Job Fair. Pre-register as a job seeker at https://www.swnetwork.org/job-fair/ and get an early look at all the participating employers.
•••
Duvall’s Lawn and Garden, 653 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun is holding an Open House Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. to benefit the Youth Group at Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church in Nottingham, Pa.
There will be food, music, a WXCY live broadcast and sales on all your equipment needs including Gravely.
•••
CruiseOne and Alan Haupt are prepared to send you out to sea for your next vacation.
Haupt operates the franchise from his Rising Sun home, offering ocean and river cruises and packages for all budgets. It’s a franchise his parents have had since 2007.
“Mom and dad actually started in 1989,” Haupt said. In fact, Bobbye Haupt won Franchise of the Year from CruiseOne and World Travel Holdings, the parent company, in 2016. When she passed in 2021, the award was renamed in her honor to the Bobbye Haupt Franchise of the Year Award.
Haupt joined the family business last year, although he’d been working in the travel industry part time for years.
“The one thing I love about cruises is you don’t have to worry about anything until you get off the boat,” he said. Entertainment and food are included, although there are options to dine on board more lavishly on such things as thick cuts of steak and lobster tails.
Start with a phone call to Haupt at 410-776-8884. He can suggest destinations or help you get to the one you want.
According to Haupt, a cruise can be as little as $439 per person up to more than $30,000. Length of the cruise, destination and accommodations are among the deciding factors.
“You can now board out of Baltimore, New Jersey and New York and head to the Caribbean, Mediterranean or Alaska,” Haupt said. He does make one recommendation.
“You have to go to Alaska either before you die or it melts away.”
To see all the packages Haupt offers go to https://alhaupt.cruiseone.com/travel/HomePage.html.
•••
The Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine has given ChristianaCare’s chief of Pediatrics its Dema C. Daley Founders Award.
Dr. Allen Friedland was recognized for his national impact as an educator, innovator and leader in internal medicine.
Dr. Friedland has been a tireless advocate and innovator for internal medicine, medicine-pediatrics, and residency education over two decades,” said Vinay Maheshwari, M.D., MHCDS, Hugh R. Sharp Jr., Chair of Medicine and physician executive of the Medical Group at ChristianaCare. “What is most evident about Dr. Friedland is how much he cares about those he has taught locally and nationally – all of them will forever be a part of his family. This award is a testament to a lifetime career dedicated to graduate medical education.”
•••
Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce welcomed 25 youngsters to the Community Pond on West Main Street Saturday for its Annual Fishing Rodeo.
The catch and release competition brought a collection of trout, crappie, blue gill and large mouth bass to the surface. Prizes were awarded for the most fish, the first fish caught and largest fish among others. Each angler also got refreshments and a gift bag.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
