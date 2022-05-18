Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Boyce Tag & Title is now open at 41 Primrose Lane, Suite 3 in Rising Sun and it’s the latest addition to Billy and Jessica Boyce‘s family-owned business.
The couple already owns and operates Graybeal Automotive in the same building. However, the tag and title operation is in a different office per state law. Jessica said the addition of the tag and title company meets a need in the community.
”No one does it locally,” she said, adding that Boyce Tag and Title offers same day turn around. “We can issue hard plates and registration.”
No appointment is needed and the service is available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. The cost is $40 on top of the Maryland charges for tag and title.
•••
Faithful Fitness is a brand new center whose motto is “Train to Thrive” according to Bernie Cevis, owner and operator of the gym located at 875 West Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
While some may be working out to build muscle Cevis would rather his clients focus on something more.
”The key to longevity is function,” Cevis said. “It’s not just about looking better.”
Inside the 5,000-square-foot gym, you’ll see weights, bags, balls, kettle bells, body bars and other equipment including Bosu balls.
”These are for balance and core stability,” Cevis explained of the halved balls. “If your core is not strong your bio mechanics will be off.”
He offers personal training, boxing, kick boxing, and speed and agility among the à la carte options, however he also has a three tiered membership. Silver membership is $39 per month and gives unlimited access to the facility plus the boot camp program. Gold membership is $69 per month and adds Cevis’ High Intensity Internal Training, or Quick HIIT. Those who pay $99 per month for Diamond membership get all that, plus cardio boxing and kettle bell fire. Family memberships offer discounts, he added.
Faithful Fitness can be tailored for any age, but he said only those 16 and older can come unsupervised. It all starts with a fitness assessment and consultation.
Hours of operation are 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. until noon Saturday. For more information go to www.faithfulfitmd.com.
•••
Hollywood Casino is already taking sports bets while at the same time constructing a more permanent location for the latest addition to Maryland’s gaming offerings in Perryville.
Barstool Sportsbook runs the facility inside the casino according to Timothy Shea, Vice President of Operations for Hollywood Casino.
”It’s been fantastic for us,” Shea said, adding football season has been the hottest ticket since the sport betting opened in its temporary quarters in December. “March Madness, the Kentucky Derby, it’s all driven by the sports calendar.”
Shea said some of the 766 slot machines were moved around to make room for the temporary facility. Next month, however, the permanent Barstool Sportsbook center will be open and operating seven days a week from noon until 8 p.m. The kiosks will also make the move to the new center, Shea said. That means bets can be placed even when live pari-mutual tellers are not on duty.
While construction is finishing up, Shea also said fans of Hollywood Casino should be looking for the new MyChoice Club card, which is being issued this month. Similar to store loyalty cards, the points earned can be cashed in at any of Penn National Gaming‘s 44 casinos — including the one in Perryville.
•••
If you have a new business, a small business or a home-based enterprise you’d like to promote, Lion of Judah Bible Cafe wants to invite you to participate in their ”Perryville Community Karaoke Day” event May 28 from noon until 5 p.m. in Lower Ferry Park in Perryville.
”We are offering a free space, a way to provide the community a way to generate their own income,” said Merian Harmon, owner of the cafe on Aiken Avenue in Perryville. “We want it to be such a wonderful, fun-filled day.”
For Harmon, this is a way to build community and bring together residents and all the people that serve Perryville in some fashion. This includes crafters, builders and anyone else whose business could use some free exposure and promotion. Community groups and first responders are also encouraged to get involved.
”We want to make a positive mark in Perryville,” she said.
There’s also going to be a DJ and the opportunity to sing in the amphitheater inside the park off of Roundhouse Drive. Harmon said anyone is welcome to take the microphone and sing a song of their choosing during the family-friendly event.
The invitation is also extended to food trucks that want to park and sell their specialty foods and treats. While not required, she is asking any of the businesses that are able to make a donation to the cafe’s ministry.
To reserve your space at Perryville Community Karaoke Day contact Harmon at 443-769-4465.
•••
Top of the Bay Business Women meets May 25 at UnWined on the Water from 5:30 until 7 p.m for a networking happy hour.
Enjoy a glass of beer or wine while networking with other like minded women, then dine of your choice of Caprese salad, chicken quesadilla or bacon-wrapped shrimp. Tickets at $25 per person must be purchased in advance by going to www.topofthebaybusinesswomen.com/event-details/tbbw-may-networking-happy-hour.
UnWined on the Water is located at 285 Plum Point Road in Elkton.
•••
Binkley & Hurst is inviting folks to come check them out Thursday and Friday and enjoy some free barbecue.
Located in the former Atlantic Tractor building at 364 Cecilton Warwick Road in Cecilton, Binkley & Hurst specializes in sales and service of Fendt, Agco and Massey Ferguson equipment.
”We have everything from compact tractors all the way up to to combine harvesters,” said TJ Hamilton, general manager.
In fact, anyone who is interested in a Fendt tractor can take a virtual drive in the simulator brought to the open house by Fendt. Hamilton said the Fendt 1 Experience Trailer lets you see what it’s like to drive one of these machines. Fendt representatives will also give you a chance to test drive one of their lawn mowers.
For the kids, Fendt has brought a bounce house to the site too.
The Open House runs May 19 and 20 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. with lunch served from 11 until 1.
Binkley & Hurst bought the Atlantic Tractor locations in Cecilton and Kennedyville and combined both under on roof. According to Hamilton, it’s a 90-year-old business based in Lititz, Pa.
”We doubled in size here,” Hamilton said of the Cecilton operation. “We can serve our customers better.”
Along with parts and service on site, there’s a mobile unit to come to your farm for service.
”We service everything from mowers to combine harvesters,” he said.
Find out more at https://www.binkleyhurst.com.
•••
Blackwater’s Edge, the company behind Port Deposit’s Mayhem Snakehead Tournament, has rescheduled the fishing event for this Saturday. It was canceled last Saturday due to weather conditions according to Dan Berlin, Port Deposit Councilman.
Berlin said the primary concern was the safety of the youngsters enrolled as well as the numbers of anglers in kayaks.
”If it was only boaters we would have had it but since there was a lot of others it makes it more hazardous,” Berlin said. “We opted for the safety of the kayakers and the kids that signed up.”
On the Blackwater’s Edge Facebook page the spill conditions at the Conowingo Dam was the driving factor.
Regardless, the tournament is now May 21 for anglers on land and water. Registration closes May 20.
Find out more at BlackwatersEdge.com.
•••
There’s a new beer being introduced at Bog Turtle Brewery Monday afternoon, May 23 and it’s for a good cause.
The Juicy Boots Beer Release is a fundraiser to help a member of the Bog Turtle family. Kate Doles gets the honor of tapping the Juicy Boots beer and has pledged all her tip money from 4 until 10 p.m. to her mother who is battling cancer. On the Bog Turtle Facebook page, the brewers pledged to also contribute.
”For our part, we are going to match what she makes at the event,” the announcement reads.
In conjunction with the Pink Boots Society, which supports women in the brewing industry, Juicy Boots is brewed with Pink Boots hop blend and ferments with Belgian yeast. Look for notes of citrus, tropical and stone fruits.
Bog Turtle Brewery is located at 10 East Main St. in Rising Sun.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
